Aandeel ArcelorMittal AEX:MT.NL, LU1598757687

Workers Vote for Strike at ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada



01 Feb, 2022, 5:02 am



Local media reported that Métallos worker union at ArcelorMittal Produits Longs has voted for strong strike mandates in Longueuil, Contrecoeur-Est & offices in Canada. At the Longueuil plant, support for the strike mandate reached 99.2%& at Contrecoeur 99.8%t. In the offices, support for the strike mandate was unanimous. FTQ affiliate Métallos union said “The message is clear. If we have to, the ArcelorMittal unions are ready to strike.”



According to the Métallos union, the strike mandates have not yet been acted on, but will be when the moment is deemed opportune by the negotiating committee.



Management of ArcelorMittal Long Products said the collective agreement of our employees at the reduction factories, in wire drawing and at the steel mill in Longueuil east expired on Monday and negotiations are going well



With locations in Contrecoeur, Longueuil, Montreal and Abitibi-Témiscamingue* in Quebec and in Hamilton in Ontario, ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada has more than 1,900 employees. The Company hassteelmaking, rolling, wire drawing and scrap recycling and processing facilities. It specializes in the manufacture of semi-finished products such as billets, slabs, bars and rod, dedicated mostly to the construction and automotive markets, but also to other industrial uses.