Aandeel TomTom AEX:TOM2.NL, NL0013332471

Wat sowieso lucratief is en een flinke stap is dat Hyundai voor 100% take-rate gaat. Ook voor kleinere auto’s, niet alleen de luxe Genesis. En dat al die auto’s ook data genereren.



Het is niet gezegd dat TomTom in al deze 7 miljoen modellen komt. Hyundai zou in theorie de luxe Genesis aan tomtom gegund kunnen hebben en andere modellen of geografieen aan HERE. En China valt sowieso af, want daar mogen westerse bedrijven geen kaarten maken.



Maar wat wel zeker is, is de opmerking van Goddijn (we gaan dit account groeien) én dat TT al in dit systeem zit vanaf launch Genesis én dat nVidia een tomtom partner is op autonoom rijden én dat een 100% adoptie (take rate) dit sowieso een zeer interessante klant maakt.



Belangrijkste voor TT is om niet alleen Europa, maar ook USA en thuismarkt Z-Korea te winnen. TomTom heeft HD maps in ZO-Azie (incl Z-Korea en Japan) en Europa en USA. HERE zou daar ‘mee bezig’ zijn maar heeft nooit gemeld dat ze het af hebben en het bedrijf verkeert in troubles en moet bezuinigen van eigenaren bmw, audi, daimler, die misschien ook wil dat HERE hun eigen research projecten prioriteert boven Hyundai.



Bear case scenario: Stél dat tomtom *slechts* 10% levert (alleen Europa en enkele modellen) en 90% gebeurt door HERE + lokale spelers (zenrin japan, baidu china, mapmyindia india), dan nog gaat het over serieus geld, vanwege de 100% take rate. Blue case: win je het hele account (ex China, daar mag je niet mappen) dan gaat tomtom automotive omzet en EBIT door het dak. Reken zelf maar na.