Aandeel TomTom AEX:TOM2.NL, NL0013332471

Designed and built in Europe, three body styles are offered on the latest generation i30 – a five-door hatchback, estate and saloon-cum- coupé aka Fastback. Hyundai has also updated the i30 N Line range and given it a sportier look.Hyundai’s upgraded Bluelink also features a new user interface with a black screen and updated blue icons that display the time, weather and map guidance. The map interface offers a choice between three colour schemes and an enhanced dark night mode. It displays a range of GPS-based information to aid drivers, including the current speed of the vehicle and various information about traffic densityDriver assistanceIn the ADAS department, Hyundai’s SmartSense technology package includes front collision warning and avoidance assist with pedestrian and cyclist detection, driver attention warning, lane-keeping assist and high beam assist and smart cruise control.Also available is lane following assist which keeps the car in the middle of a lane so drivers can navigate safely even in heavy traffic. A further feature is an intelligent speed limit warning using the front camera and information from the navigation system to identify road speed signs, and displaying the speed limit and no-passing signs in real-time.A new option of leading vehicle departure alert notifies the driver when the vehicle in front has driven away from a stop. Other options include blind-spot collision warning and rear cross-traffic collision warning.