Aandeel TomTom AEX:TOM2.NL, NL0013332471

Hyundai / KIA, 100% take rate
Ok mensen, dit is heel erg interessant...
Recent nieuws was dit: TomTom levert maps, traffic en ADAS maps voor nieuwe Hyundai Genesis GV80
Vervolgens laat Goddijn na de Q2 cijfers dit doorschemeren
“We do have a long-standing relationship with Hyundai-Kia for the supply of traffic and incident data, but this is the first time Hyundai-Kia is using our maps. We expect to be able to broaden and deepen this relationship in the future, which would mark another important market share win.”
nVidia blijkt de leverancier van Hyundai te zijn voor dat nieuw systeem, in de Genesis GV80.
Nu komt ie: nVidia meldt dat Hyundai vanaf 2022 alle modellen met dit systeem gaat uitrusten; 7 miljoen auto’s.
The leading global auto group, which produces more than 7 million vehicles a year, announced today that every Hyundai, Kia and Genesis model will include infotainment systems powered by NVIDIA DRIVE, with production starting in 2022. By making high-performance, energy-efficient compute a standard feature, every vehicle will include a rich, software-defined AI user experience that’s always at the cutting edge.
Hyundai Motor Group has been working with NVIDIA since 2015, developing a state-of-the-art in-vehicle infotainment system on NVIDIA DRIVE that shipped in the Genesis GV80 and G80 models last year. The companies have also been collaborating on an advanced digital cockpit for release in late 2021.
Dat platform van nvidia is niet exclusief met TomTom (dat is ook niet gebruikelijk) maar TomTom heeft het wel met nVidia opgezet: “NVIDIA and TomTom develop mapping system for self-driving cars”. Bovendien is TT marktleider qua klanten én technologie én dekking.
Wat sowieso lucratief is en een flinke stap is dat Hyundai voor 100% take-rate gaat. Ook voor kleinere auto’s, niet alleen de luxe Genesis. En dat al die auto’s ook data genereren.
Het is niet gezegd dat TomTom in al deze 7 miljoen modellen komt. Hyundai zou in theorie de luxe Genesis aan tomtom gegund kunnen hebben en andere modellen of geografieen aan HERE. En China valt sowieso af, want daar mogen westerse bedrijven geen kaarten maken.
Maar wat wel zeker is, is de opmerking van Goddijn (we gaan dit account groeien) én dat TT al in dit systeem zit vanaf launch Genesis én dat nVidia een tomtom partner is op autonoom rijden én dat een 100% adoptie (take rate) dit sowieso een zeer interessante klant maakt.
Belangrijkste voor TT is om niet alleen Europa, maar ook USA en thuismarkt Z-Korea te winnen. TomTom heeft HD maps in ZO-Azie (incl Z-Korea en Japan) en Europa en USA. HERE zou daar ‘mee bezig’ zijn maar heeft nooit gemeld dat ze het af hebben en het bedrijf verkeert in troubles en moet bezuinigen van eigenaren bmw, audi, daimler, die misschien ook wil dat HERE hun eigen research projecten prioriteert boven Hyundai.
Bear case scenario: Stél dat tomtom *slechts* 10% levert (alleen Europa en enkele modellen) en 90% gebeurt door HERE + lokale spelers (zenrin japan, baidu china, mapmyindia india), dan nog gaat het over serieus geld, vanwege de 100% take rate. Blue case: win je het hele account (ex China, daar mag je niet mappen) dan gaat tomtom automotive omzet en EBIT door het dak. Reken zelf maar na.
Voor de tomtom live map met adas en realtime updates betaal je als autofabrikant trouwens een jaarbedrag, niet een eenmalig bedrag.
Dit gaat dus stapel-omzet opleveren, waarbij je op een gegeven moment gaat praten over een ‘installed base’ x bedrag. Zoals dat in de tijden van de PND was met HD traffic abonnees.
Apple Car potential specs emerge as analyst boosts the biggest EV rumors
..
Apple’s car project – known as “Project Titan” internally – got more serious in early January, when Hyundai seemingly confirmed that the two companies were in talks about a partnership.
Exactly what Apple has had in mind to build has been the focus of most rumors since the idea of an Apple car first broke cover. The earliest speculation suggested autonomous driving was the primary goal; subsequent leaks, along with changes to the Project Titan team, hinted that those ambitions had been scaled back somewhat, with Apple instead wanting to get into the potentially lucrative Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) provider space.
Could they both buying TomTom just like VW/Daimler and BMW did with Here ?
Aha, ook Apple wil in ADAS ipv full autonomy. Ze ruiken allemaal het geld. Maar ze hebben niet het product.
TomTom wel en ook in combinatie met een aanbod voor autofabrikanten die sterk inzetten op electrificatie zoals Hyundai/Kia
@JustMe
Heb jij enig idee van de ASP van een HD-ADAS map per jaar?
The vehicle should offer ADAS and connected car technology
Hyundai IONIQ 7 is expected to have a luxurious 3-row cabin with auto climate control, key-less entry, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for OTA updates and connected car technology. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and autonomous driver assistance systems (ADAS) are likely to be available.
Hyundai has announced via a teaser that its performance-oriented N Line range of cars will be launched in India.
The company has noted that the N Line models will be "accessible for all," meaning they could be priced aggressively.
The i20 N Line, powered by a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine, will be the first model in the line-up and it will debut later this year.
The car has dual-tone 17-inch wheels and a black grille
It will run on a 118hp, 1.0-liter engine
The vehicle offers ADAS and sporty seats
Designed and built in Europe, three body styles are offered on the latest generation i30 – a five-door hatchback, estate and saloon-cum- coupé aka Fastback. Hyundai has also updated the i30 N Line range and given it a sportier look.
Hyundai’s upgraded Bluelink also features a new user interface with a black screen and updated blue icons that display the time, weather and map guidance. The map interface offers a choice between three colour schemes and an enhanced dark night mode. It displays a range of GPS-based information to aid drivers, including the current speed of the vehicle and various information about traffic density
Driver assistance
In the ADAS department, Hyundai’s SmartSense technology package includes front collision warning and avoidance assist with pedestrian and cyclist detection, driver attention warning, lane-keeping assist and high beam assist and smart cruise control.
Also available is lane following assist which keeps the car in the middle of a lane so drivers can navigate safely even in heavy traffic. A further feature is an intelligent speed limit warning using the front camera and information from the navigation system to identify road speed signs, and displaying the speed limit and no-passing signs in real-time.
A new option of leading vehicle departure alert notifies the driver when the vehicle in front has driven away from a stop. Other options include blind-spot collision warning and rear cross-traffic collision warning.
-
Dus ook in i-20 en i-30 modellen ADAS
Here Are The Coolest Features Of The 2021 Hyundai Palisade
Hyundai provides a level 2 advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) for highway users. This system allows the driver to keep a comfortable distance from leading vehicles while maintaining the set speed and center lane of the highway.
It also incorporates adaptive cruise control features with stop-and-go capability, GPS data, and route information gotten from the navigation system. With this system, driving is, easy, fatigue-free, effective, and safe.
boem! schreef op 10 augustus 2021 13:24:
@JustMe
Heb jij enig idee van de ASP van een HD-ADAS map per jaar?
Oude wereld:
- eenmalige map rond de 50 euro
- hd traffic voor onbekend bedrag
Nieuwe wereld:
- online map voor een jaarprijs (stapelende omzet)
- HD map prijs ‘significantly higher’ dan een normale map (quote Goddijn)
- met realtime updates via autostream
- realtime beschikbaarheid van EV oplaadpunten (450K wereldwijd) als aanvullende service
- navigatie software
Het exacte bedrag weet ik niet, maar wel dat tt verdient over de hele lifetime van een voertuig. Stel dat je 1 miljoen Hyundais per jaar mag verzorgen, dan is je omzet na 2 jaar op basis van 2 miljoen voertuigen, enzovoort.
Dutchy Ron schreef op 10 augustus 2021 13:46:
Dus ook in i-20 en i-30 modellen ADAS
Yep, de gehele line-up. Ook kleine Kia-tjes.
Met dank aan EU
Ik ben op de hoogte van het stapeleffect.
Oude situatie 50 euro, zeg 10 euro per jaar.
Nieuwe situatie 15 euro per jaar???/
NB ult 2020 3 mio nieuwe maps in gebruik.
boem! schreef op 10 augustus 2021 15:03:
Ik ben op de hoogte van het stapeleffect.
Oude situatie 50 euro, zeg 10 euro per jaar.
Nieuwe situatie 15 euro per jaar???/
NB ult 2020 3 mio nieuwe maps in gebruik.
Ik vermoed een stuk meer en het ligt er ook aan of een auto de full stack neemt of 1 losse service. HD map & road dna + autostream + live traffic + speed data + nav software + EV service & routing. Eventueel software die tussen de sensoren en HD map in zit. In 2019 noemde TT de ambitie om in 10 jaar te groeien naar 1,5 tot 2 miljard euro omzet. Dat suggereert heel andere prijzen. Anders heb je een installed base van 100 miljoen auto’s nodig maal 15 à 20 euro.
*JustMe* schreef op 10 augustus 2021 15:14:
Ik vermoed een stuk meer en het ligt er ook aan of een auto de full stack neemt of 1 losse service. HD map & road dna + autostream + live traffic + speed data + nav software + EV service & routing. Eventueel software die tussen de sensoren en HD map in zit. In 2019 noemde TT de ambitie om in 10 jaar te groeien naar 1,5 tot 2 miljard euro omzet. Dat suggereert heel andere prijzen. Anders heb je een installed base van 100 miljoen auto’s nodig maal 15 à 20 euro.
De seinen voor TT staan steeds meer op groen:
- mooie orders in de pocket
- hoge score op tenders
- koploper in technologie adas en HD maps
- samenwerking met relevante spelers
- schuldenvrij
- lage free float, dus als het aandeel losgaat dan wordt stijging versterkt
- inmiddels grotendeels software bedrijf waardoor hogere multiple de verwachting is. (Nog wel even consumer afstoten....)
