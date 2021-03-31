Aandeel RELIEF THERAPEUTICS N ZSE:RLF, CH0100191136

Inloggen

Aandeel RELIEF THERAPEUTICS N

  • 0,300 30 mrt 2021 17:31
  • -0,039 (-11,50%) Dagrange 0,296 - 0,344
  • 28.816.002 Gem. (3M) 26,4M

  31 maart 2021 06:00
    ABOUT US
    Relief is a biopharmaceutical company founded by former Merck executives (Serono division) whose objective is to provide patients with therapeutic relief in serious diseases with high unmet medical need.

    We focus on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical use (well-established safety and tolerability) and either initial human activity with efficacy data (proof-of-concept) or a strong scientific rationale. Our most advanced programs involve our lead compound RLF-100™, a synthetic human vasoactive intestinal peptide (VIP) with multifaceted mode of action, in respiratory indications: COVID-19 induced lung injury with major near-term milestones and pulmonary sarcoidosis, two diseases for which no transformational therapy exists. Clinical development of RLF-100™ for other indications in both acute and chronic lung diseases are in planning stages.

    Groet Henk
Koers 0,300   Verschil -0,04 (-11,50%)
Laag 0,296   Volume 28.816.002
Hoog 0,344   Gem. Volume 26.424.421
30 mrt 2021 17:31
