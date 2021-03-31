Aandeel RELIEF THERAPEUTICS N ZSE:RLF, CH0100191136

ABOUT US

Relief is a biopharmaceutical company founded by former Merck executives (Serono division) whose objective is to provide patients with therapeutic relief in serious diseases with high unmet medical need.



We focus on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical use (well-established safety and tolerability) and either initial human activity with efficacy data (proof-of-concept) or a strong scientific rationale. Our most advanced programs involve our lead compound RLF-100™, a synthetic human vasoactive intestinal peptide (VIP) with multifaceted mode of action, in respiratory indications: COVID-19 induced lung injury with major near-term milestones and pulmonary sarcoidosis, two diseases for which no transformational therapy exists. Clinical development of RLF-100™ for other indications in both acute and chronic lung diseases are in planning stages.



