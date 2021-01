Aandeel EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP S.A. CHX:EUCAR, FR0012789949

Europcar Mobility Group SA, formerly known as Europcar Groupe SA, is a France-based company that specializes in the car rental business. The Company is active in over 100 countries through its own operations, franchisees and partnerships.



The Company's main markets are Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Australia and New Zealand, Portugal, Belgium, Germany and Austria. Its car rental services are aimed at business customers, as well as leisure customers.



The Company also has partnerships with EasyJet, Accor, AAdvantage (American Airlines' travel awards program), Delta, American Express Company and Taxeo, a FinTech startup.

In addition, through Bluemove, it offers carsharing services through a mobile application.

It operates through Brunel, a London-based ride-hailing business and GuidaMi by Ubeeqo and Buchbinder Group.



Groet Henk