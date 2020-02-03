Novacyt « Terug naar discussie overzicht

nieuws Novacyt
Volgen
Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
Page 1of 3Novacyt S.A.("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”)FULL YEAR TRADING ANDOPERATIONAL UPDATEParis, France and Camberley, UK –28 January 2020–Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, announces its unaudited revenues for the year ended31 December 2019 and provides an operationalupdate.The Company will report its full year results in April 2020. Graham Mullis, Group CEO of Novacyt, commented:“I am encouraged that last year we completed the disposal of the two non-core businesses and also completed a major restructure of the balance sheet to providemuch needed working capital. Despite working capital constraints, which impacted most of 2019, we demonstrated significant levels of growth in key parts of the business andcontinue to see increasing demand for our products. I look forward to growing the business from a stronger financial position in 2020.”2019 Trading UpdateThe Company announces that year end revenues from continuing operations will be approximately €13.1m, a reduction of 5% (6% CER) on a consolidated basis compared to 2018.Excluding the Clinical Lab, which was sold in July2019, revenue reduced by 2%(3% CER).As previously announced, trading was impacted from the second quarter of 2019 onwards due to working capitalconstraints.Long manufacturing lead times meant that it was challenging to achieve any significant recovery in the last few weeks of 2019given that the financing was only completed in November 2019.With the lower trading, management now expect the full year EBITDA to be lower than theprior year.The Company has started 2020 with an order book significantly higher than at the same time last year. Lab21 Products had confirmed orders of €1.6mat the end of the year.Of these orders,€1.3mcould not be delivered due to working capital and supply chain issues and are expected to be fulfilled during the first halfof 2020.Since the announcement of a new term loan and cancellation of the convertible bond facility in November 2019, Novacyt has started to invest funds in the recovery of its supply chain.The Company expects that it will take most of the first half of 2020 to fully restore manufacturing output and stock to normal levels.Core reagent sales across the Group grew by 3% year-on-year, with Primer design delivering 8%higher reagent revenues. Primerdesign also achieved international revenue growth of 12% despite restrictedq16 instrument sales due to lack of stock. This strong international performance was largely offset by weaker sales in the smaller UK direct market(down 13%) following a restructuring of the commercial team in the second quarter of 2019.Microgen Bioproductssales, part of the Lab21 Products business were also strong despite the continued stock shortages,as demonstrated by the UK and Ireland direct sales increasingby13% and Middle East sales increasingby8% on the prior year.
In April komt het jaarresultaat over 2019.
Kind regards,
Forecast
Operational update
Development of new coronavirus test Primer design is pleased to report that it is in the final stages of developing a new molecular novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) test as a direct response to the recent outbreak of the potentially deadly respiratory virus in China. The Company will make the test available as are search use only (RUO)test for use on Primer design’s proprietary genesig® Q16 and Q32 instruments, as well as a number of other real-time PCR instruments commonly used in testing laboratories.A number of Novacyt’s customers have already enquired about the availability of this test and orders have already been received.This virus is of major concern as it is from the same family of viruses as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), which emerged in China in 2002 and killed nearly 800 people worldwide.Authorities have recently confirmed that the virus can be passed from person to person via airborne transmission sparking concerns over the level of contagion. The World Health Organisation (WHO)reported that,as of 22 January, countries including the US, Singapore, Australia, Japan, Thailand and Korea are reporting the presence of this infection.The virus is not currently considereda global health emergency as designated by the WHO but this may change as more data becomes available. The Primer design test is therefore well positioned to quickly assist affected countries.
UK –7February2020–
Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics,provides an update following the launch of its research use only (RUO) test for novel coronavirus(2019-nCoV),which has been developed by its subsidiary Primer design as a direct response to the recent outbreak of the respiratory virus in China.Since the World Health Organization declared the 2019-nCoV outbreak a global emergency on the 30January 2020, the Company has seen strong demand for its nCoV test,which was launched on 31 January 2020.To date, Primer design has received orders for 33,000testsandrequests for quotations for another 32,000tests from over 30 countries,witha high conversion rate from quotations to orders.The Directors believe the Company is well placed to support the growing global demand for nCoV testing.The Company is also pleased to announce it is planning to launch a CE-Mark approved nCoV test in the week commencing 17 February. This approval will mean the nCoV test can be usedfor clinical diagnostic testing, as well as expanding itsusewithin laboratories.The Directors believe that Primer design will be one of the first companies to market its test with CE-Markapproval.In addition, the Company has applied to the US Food and Drug Administration(FDA) for Emergency Use Approval (EUA) of its nCoV test.EUA approval would allow laboratories in the US to use the nCoV test for clinical diagnosis on a temporary basis. The Companyis working with the FDA in order to demonstrate the consistency and performance of the Primerdesign testforemergency use.The Company is also in discussions with various NHS hospitals and Public Health England regarding the nCoV test and it has already sold a limited number of tests to certain hospitals for their validation purposes.As previously announced, the Primer design nCoV testis designed to detect only the 2019 strain of the virus, which the Directors believe differentiates it from a number of current tests which are less specific and could, therefore, react to other related viruses, potentially giving rise to a false diagnosis. The Primer design test can generate a result in less than two hours meaning that all samples can be screened quickly,which could help stop the unnecessary spread of this virus.The test is also stable at ambient temperatures, which eliminates the need for cold chain shipping in tropical climates and therefore improves the efficiency of the test and reduces transport costs.Graham Mullis, Chief Executive Officer of Novacyt commented:“It is still early days in this public health emergency, however coronavirus has already been reported in 23 countries with more than28,000 reported infections.As one of the first companies to develop and launch a test to detect the 2019 strain of nCoV,we have received unprecedented interest in our test and anticipate demand continuing to grow.In addition, we look forward to launching ourCE-Mark approved nCoV test,which we believe provides laboratories with a fast and reliable nCoV test without the need to carry out their own validation.We continue to support our new and existing customers and are working with the various regulatory authorities to try to make ournCoV test available to as many countries and laboratories as possible to support clinicians in reducing the spread of the disease.”
Kind regards,
Forecast
World News
February 9, 2020 / 12:55 PM / Updated 6 hours ago
China allocates $10.26 billion to fight coronavirus
1 Min Read
Medical workers in protective suits attend to novel coronavirus patients at the intensive care unit (ICU) of a designated hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 6, 2020. Picture taken February 6, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s finance ministry said on Sunday all levels of government had allocated a total of 71.85 billion yuan ($10.26 billion) as of Saturday afternoon to fight coronavirus.
The ministry will deploy the funds to ensure that members of public can afford diagnosis and treatment, it said in a statement on its website.
The funds will also be used to ensure that efforts of every region to fight the virus are not hampered by financial constraints, it added.
Novacyt wordt nu ook door huisartsen in Nederland gebruikt.
Kind regards,
Forecast
Bijlage:
Update on novel coronavirus test
Paris, France and Camberley, UK – 7 February 2020 – Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, provides an update following the launch of its research use only (RUO) test for novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which has been developed by its subsidiary Primerdesign as a direct response to the recent outbreak
Voor meer, zie de site van Novacyt
novacyt.com/news-and-events/
Novacyt S.A.
("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”)
FULL YEAR TRADING AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE
Paris, France and Camberley, UK – 28 January 2020 – Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV;
AIM: NCYT), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, announces its unaudited revenues for the year ended 31 December 2019 and provides an operational update. The Company will report its full year results in April 2020.
Graham Mullis, Group CEO of Novacyt, commented:
“I am encouraged that last year we completed the disposal of the two non-core businesses and also completed a major restructure of the balance sheet to provide much needed working capital. Despite working capital constraints, which impacted most of 2019, we demonstrated significant levels of growth in key parts of the business and continue to see increasing demand for our products. I look
forward to growing the business from a stronger financial position in 2020.”
Voor meer, zie link:
novacyt.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/0...
Wat meer informatie uit de link:
2019 Trading Update
The Company announces that year end revenues from continuing operations will be approximately €13.1m, a reduction of 5% (6% CER) on a consolidated basis compared to 2018. Excluding the Clinical Lab, which was sold in July 2019, revenue reduced by 2% (3% CER). As previously announced, trading was impacted from the second quarter of 2019 onwards due to working capital constraints. Long
manufacturing lead times meant that it was challenging to achieve any significant recovery in the last few weeks of 2019 given that the financing was only completed in November 2019. With the lower trading, management now expect the full year EBITDA to be lower than the prior year.
The Company has started 2020 with an order book significantly higher than at the same time last year. Lab21 Products had confirmed orders of €1.6m at the end of the year. Of these orders, €1.3m could not be delivered due to working capital and supply chain issues and are expected to be fulfilled during the first half of 2020.
Since the announcement of a new term loan and cancellation of the convertible bond facility in November 2019, Novacyt has started to invest funds in the recovery of its supply chain. The Company expects that it will take most of the first half of 2020 to fully restore manufacturing output and stock to normal levels.
Core reagent sales across the Group grew by 3% year-on-year, with Primerdesign delivering 8% higher reagent revenues. Primerdesign also achieved international revenue growth of 12% despite restricted q16 instrument sales due to lack of stock. This strong international performance was largely offset by weaker sales in the smaller UK direct market (down 13%) following a restructuring of the
commercial team in the second quarter of 2019. Microgen Bioproducts sales, part of the Lab21 Products business were also strong despite the continued stock shortages, as demonstrated by the UK and Ireland direct sales increasing by 13% and Middle East sales increasing by 8% on the prior year.
Page 2 of 3
The discontinued NOVAprep® operation achieved sales of €1.3m, which are excluded from Group consolidated revenue and do not impact the growth metrics stated above. These sales were generated before the sale of the business in December 2019 and represent 37% growth compared to the prior year which helped the division deliver positive cash flow for the Group in 2020, with a significant net cash contribution of €0.7m in the second half of the year.
At 31 December 2019, the Group held cash and cash equivalents of €1.8m (2018: €1.1m).
Operational update
Development of new coronavirus test
Primerdesign is pleased to report that it is in the final stages of developing a new molecular novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) test as a direct response to the recent outbreak of the potentially deadly respiratory virus in China. The Company will make the test available as a research use only (RUO) test for use on Primerdesign’s proprietary genesig® Q16 and Q32 instruments, as well as a number of other real-time PCR instruments commonly used in testing laboratories. A number of Novacyt’s customers have already enquired about the availability of this test and orders have already been received.
This virus is of major concern as it is from the same family of viruses as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), which emerged in China in 2002 and killed nearly 800 people worldwide. Authorities have recently confirmed that the virus can be passed from person to person via airborne transmission sparking concerns over the level of contagion. The World Health Organisation (WHO) reported that, as of 22 January, countries including the US, Singapore, Australia, Japan, Thailand and Korea are reporting the presence of this infection. The virus is not currently considered a global health
emergency as designated by the WHO but this may change as more data becomes available. The Primerdesign test is therefore well positioned to quickly assist affected countries.
Manufacturing site consolidation
Following the successful sale of two non-core businesses in 2019, and as part of the strategy to increase profitability, the Company will close its manufacturing facility in Bridport and transfer production to its Camberley site by the end of the first quarter of 2020.
In addition to the overhead savings that the consolidation of operations is forecast to deliver, management is confident that this relocation will also deliver additional operating profit to the Group.
Following the site consolidation, Novacyt will operate from just two sites in the UK based in Southampton and Camberley.
Outlook for 2020
In 2020, management will continue to focus on increasing gross margins and EBITDA profitability while carefully managing working capital to restore stock levels and deliver sustainable revenue growth. The planned overhead savings will not only improve profitability but extend the Company’s cash runway and enable further investment in rebuilding the supply chain, which is expected to be completed by the middle of 2020.
Further cash could be generated in the first half of the year from the sale of the residual NOVAprep® assets, which would provide further working capital. Negotiations are currently underway with various parties to sell the remaining instruments and also some of the residual IP following the successful sale
of certain assets to Algimed Trade Ltd in December 2019 for €0.4m plus royalties.
Page 3 of 3
Following the successful disposals of the Clinical Lab and NOVAprep® assets and the completion of the financing in 2019, management is focused on driving core business sales growth and profitability in 2020. The year starts with a strong sales order book, new business (VGS Group) and a strong pipeline of new customers for the recently launched PathFlow™ product range in infectious diseases.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU)
596/2014.
- End –
Niet geheel onbelangrijk, het aantal uitstaande aandelen:
Liquidity Agreement Monthly Update and Total Voting Rights
Paris, France and Camberley, UK – 3 February 2020 - Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH:
ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, today announces its monthly update in relation to ordinary shares traded under its ongoing liquidity agreement with Invest Securities SA (the “Liquidity Agreement”). The Liquidity Agreement is governed by French law and is further summarised in the ‘notes for editors’ section below.
During the period from 1 January to 31 January 2020, Invest Securities purchased 76,000 ordinary shares at a maximum price of €0.47 and a minimum price of €0.16 and sold 106,500 ordinary shares at a maximum price of €0.45 and a minimum price of €0.17 under the Liquidity Agreement. The total number of ordinary shares in the Company, which are held in treasury as at close of business on 31 January 2020, is 33,516.
Total Voting Rights
The total number of ordinary shares in the Company is 59,774,298 following the issue of equity announced on 31 January 2020. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company pursuant to Article L. 223-7 of the French Commercial Code and the Company's Articles. The Company is not subject to the disclosure guidance and transparency rules made by the Financial Conduct Authority under Part VI of FSMA.
novacyt.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/0...
Direct naar Forum
Novacyt
Meer
»
|
Koers
|
0,890
|
|
Verschil
|
+0,29
(+47,60%)
|Laag
|
0,624
|
|
Volume
|
51.856.207
|Hoog
|
0,984
|
|Gem. Volume
|
0
|
10 feb 2020 17:37