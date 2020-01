AND Int.Publishers « Terug naar discussie overzicht

quote: shaai schreef op 3 jan 2020 om 08:22:

2jaar bonus mogelijk bij overname:

Zie blz 17, ik weet niet hoeveel jaar deze clausule al bestaat?





Payment upon termination of employment contract pursuant to a public bid

The Management Board and one other employee qualify under certain conditions for payment of one year’s salary upon ending of the employment following from a public offer.



Payment upon public offer

In the event of a change of control Management Board receives a bonus of one year’s salary.

notulen zeggen: dit gold alleen voor Hugo, voor Jaccoud geldt nu alleen zijn optie programma (betere allignment). Bij een overname vesten de/alle opties.Mr Douma: That is a very good question, actually. We were looking at this phrase in the context of thisannual report. This was true for the previous Management Board. As per balance sheet date,obviously Mr Van der Linde was still the managing director. This is now different.Mr. van Lookeren Campagne: What is different? Is it now one year?Mr Douma: No. As you have seen in the annual report, the current managing director has an optionprogramme in place. Hopefully, this aligns his interests with yours. Also, it replaces the terminationpayment in the event of a chance of control. The options then vest, and that is then where that amountcomes from. The report over this year, to be published ten months from now, will be different on thispoint.