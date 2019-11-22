Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  Celyad  /  CYAD-200 Series – shRNA-based Allogeneic CAR-Ts

Celyad « Terug naar discussie overzicht

CYAD-200 Series – shRNA-based Allogeneic CAR-Ts

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
3 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
FluitendeVogels 22 nov 2019 om 20:36
0
Lid sinds: 01 apr 2019
Laatste bezoek: 23 nov 2019
Aantal posts:
2.389
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 376
Gegeven: 434
CYAD-200 Series – shRNA-based Allogeneic CAR-Ts

The Company continues to pursue the development of the proprietary non-gene edited allogeneic shRNA SMARTvector platform and progress towards filing IND applications for the CYAD-200 series of shRNA-based allogeneic CAR-T candidates, including CYAD-211, the Company’s CAR-T therapy targeting B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Bron: www.trivano.com/aandeel/celyad-announ...
FluitendeVogels 22 nov 2019 om 20:43
0
Lid sinds: 01 apr 2019
Laatste bezoek: 23 nov 2019
Aantal posts:
2.389
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 376
Gegeven: 434
Artikel 13-06-2019

www.genengnews.com/news/celyad-faces-...
FluitendeVogels 23 nov 2019 om 13:42
0
Lid sinds: 01 apr 2019
Laatste bezoek: 23 nov 2019
Aantal posts:
2.389
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 376
Gegeven: 434
“ Submission of IND application for CYAD-211 (shRNA-based allogeneic BCMA CAR-T candidate) for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma is anticipated during first half 2020.”

Bron: www.trivano.com/aandeel/celyad-announ...
3 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Celyad Meer »

Koers 11,500   Verschil +0,60 (+5,50%)
Laag 10,920   Volume 313.013
Hoog 11,900   Gem. Volume 74.557
22-nov-19 17:35
label premium

Celyad: private plaatsing

Het laatste advies leest u als IEX Premium-lid

Inloggen Ontdek Premium
 

Populair

Trending

Bitcoin

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Mijn IEX

Over IEX