Celyad « Terug naar discussie overzicht

CYAD-200 Series – shRNA-based Allogeneic CAR-Ts
The Company continues to pursue the development of the proprietary non-gene edited allogeneic shRNA SMARTvector platform and progress towards filing IND applications for the CYAD-200 series of shRNA-based allogeneic CAR-T candidates, including CYAD-211, the Company’s CAR-T therapy targeting B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
“ Submission of IND application for CYAD-211 (shRNA-based allogeneic BCMA CAR-T candidate) for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma is anticipated during first half 2020.”
