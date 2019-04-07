Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  Takeaway.com  /  Koersdoelen

Takeaway.com « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Koersdoelen

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
16 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
pharmaceutje 7 apr 2019 om 22:41
0
Lid sinds: 18 sep 2006
Laatste bezoek: 25 mei 2019
Aantal posts:
231
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 11
Gegeven: 1
Hoe kan het dat zoveel banken, zoveel bedrijven die er verstand van hebben toch uiteenlopende koersdoelen kunnen hebben. Wat zijn dan die berekeningen? Waarom verschillen die berekeningen?
Mag ik dan ook een koersdoel op de borden zetten? Ik vind van wel.

Mijn koersdoel voor Takeaway.com voor de komende weken is € 92,-.
Waarom en waarop gebaseerd? Nou beste lezer, gewoon gevoel. Dit is nu zo'n aandeeltje wat het steeds beter gaat doen. Zo'n aandeeltje dat opvalt, waar eigenlijk niemand van weet wat de toekomst precies gaat brengen maar je merkt dat steeds meer beleggers de trein niet willen missen.
We willen allemaal mee rijden want dit bedrijf heeft potentie, toont iedere keer weer groeicijfers, dit bedrijf kan wel eens werelds grootste worden in de thuisbezorgwereld en zolang de koers maar blijft stijgen waarom doen we dan niet mee?

Dus mijn koersdoel wordt voor de komende weken € 92,- incl een stoploss want zeker weten doen we het nooit en dat geldt ook voor de professionals.
Adriantoth 8 apr 2019 om 12:01
1
Lid sinds: 08 apr 2019
Laatste bezoek: 08 apr 2019
Aantal posts:
1
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1
Gegeven: 0
First things first, the only people who can give you right advice about a college are the people learning there and no one else. I've seen and skilled it too that people have some dumb views formed based on rumors and assumptions. If you want to know which college is better or which branch should you opt for, ask people who have skilled it firsthand.

2. Having a good cape is not all in life. True. But having a bad cape makes your being much harder. You might be the best person suited for a job or a job and you might be old just because you have a low cgpa. So work hard to at least keep a cgpa that will keep doors open for you.

3. Have fun. Trust me; you want college to be the point of your being which you can look back at smile years later. Do not keep yourself deep in your books. Go out. Make friends. Enjoy!

3. Once you get into college, one of the most vital choices you will be making is choosing your friend disk. Be careful in that. Make good friends and they will make your college life brilliant.

4. Even if you are very good friends with someone, do not give in to peer stress. Do what you want and not what your friends think you should? If you think you want to smoke/drink, go ahead but do not do it just as your friends do it and they are asking you to just "try it out" or the "cool guys" do it.

5. Try things out. College is the time when you will learn things about manually that you never knew. Do not be shy. Open up.

6. If you have a little called DC (those who do not can take any notice of this) in your college, DO NOT waste time on it. It is an amazing resource and you can get almost everything there. But being popular on DC main chat or becoming a DC hub admin isn't going to take you anywhere in time.

@ essayservices.org/
FPAK 8 apr 2019 om 15:10
0
Lid sinds: 12 jun 2001
Laatste bezoek: 24 mei 2019
Aantal posts:
952
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 29
Gegeven: 29
quote:

Adriantoth schreef op 8 apr 2019 om 12:01:


First things first, the only people who can give you right advice about a college are the people learning there and no one else. I've seen and skilled it too that people have some dumb views formed based on rumors and assumptions. If you want to know which college is better or which branch should you opt for, ask people who have skilled it firsthand.

2. Having a good cape is not all in life. True. But having a bad cape makes your being much harder. You might be the best person suited for a job or a job and you might be old just because you have a low cgpa. So work hard to at least keep a cgpa that will keep doors open for you.

3. Have fun. Trust me; you want college to be the point of your being which you can look back at smile years later. Do not keep yourself deep in your books. Go out. Make friends. Enjoy!

3. Once you get into college, one of the most vital choices you will be making is choosing your friend disk. Be careful in that. Make good friends and they will make your college life brilliant.

4. Even if you are very good friends with someone, do not give in to peer stress. Do what you want and not what your friends think you should? If you think you want to smoke/drink, go ahead but do not do it just as your friends do it and they are asking you to just "try it out" or the "cool guys" do it.

5. Try things out. College is the time when you will learn things about manually that you never knew. Do not be shy. Open up.

6. If you have a little called DC (those who do not can take any notice of this) in your college, DO NOT waste time on it. It is an amazing resource and you can get almost everything there. But being popular on DC main chat or becoming a DC hub admin isn't going to take you anywhere in time.

@ essayservices.org/


We will. Thank you!
ajax1954 11 apr 2019 om 13:18
0
Lid sinds: 10 okt 2003
Laatste bezoek: 16 mei 2019
Aantal posts:
901
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 77
Gegeven: 2
enk eerder aan 25
pharmaceutje 12 apr 2019 om 08:28
0
Lid sinds: 18 sep 2006
Laatste bezoek: 25 mei 2019
Aantal posts:
231
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 11
Gegeven: 1
inmiddels opnieuw 75,50 op de borden
voda 12 apr 2019 om 12:50
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 23 mei 2019
Aantal posts:
223.673
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 34321
Gegeven: 11081
Beursblik: Credit Suisse verhoogt koersdoel Takeaway.com stevig

FONDS KOERS VERSCHIL VERSCHIL % BEURS
Takeaway.com
77,40 2,10 2,79 % Euronext Amsterdam

(ABM FN-Dow Jones) Credit Suisse heeft vrijdag het koersdoel voor Takeaway.com verhoogd van 59,00 naar 77,00 euro bij handhaving van het Neutraal advies.

Analisten van de Zwitserse zakenbank spraken van solide ordercijfers over het eerste kwartaal. Na afronding van de overnamedeal in Duitsland kregen de marktvorsers meer inzicht in de marges in het land. Als gevolg kwam Credit Suisse tot een hoger koersdoel. Ook pasten de analisten de ramingen aan voor het door Takeaway.com overgenomen 10Bis.

Volgens Credit Suisse blijven er redenen genoeg over om Takeaway.com te waarderen. Na de consolidatie in Duitsland, zien de analisten minimale concurrentiedruk binnen de landen waar de maaltijdbezorger actief is en zijn er slechts beperkte grote investeringen in logistiek nodig. Ook zijn de marktvorsers te spreken over het bestuur en de strategische visie daarvan.

Het aandeel Takeaway.com steeg vrijdag 2,1 procent naar 76,90 euro.

Door: ABM Financial News.
info@abmfn.nl
Redactie: +31(0)20 26 28 999

© Copyright ABM Financial News B.V. All rights reserved.
voda 12 apr 2019 om 12:53
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 23 mei 2019
Aantal posts:
223.673
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 34321
Gegeven: 11081
Beursblik: Barclays verhoogt koersdoel Takeaway.com

FONDS KOERS VERSCHIL VERSCHIL % BEURS
Takeaway.com
77,40 2,10 2,79 % Euronext Amsterdam

(ABM FN-Dow Jones) Barclays heeft vrijdag het koersdoel voor Takeaway.com verhoogd van 80,00 naar 84,50 euro bij een ongewijzigd Overwogen advies.

Analisten van Barclays merkten op dat de update van de maaltijdbezorger over de orders in het eerste kwartaal grofweg in lijn met de verwachtingen waren. De ordergroei in Nederland vertraagt volgens de marktvorsers iets, maar blijft aantrekkelijk.

Veel zal evenwel afhangen van hoe Takeaway.com in andere landen presteert, te weten Duitsland, Oostenrijk, België, Polen en Israël. Inmiddels heeft het bedrijf daar "sterke leidende posities" opgebouwd, aldus Barclays.

Tegelijk zien de analisten ook dat het aandeel met 71 procent flink is gestegen in de afgelopen twaalf maanden en dat het aandeel wordt verhandeld tegen een premie ten opzichte van sectorgenoten. Toch is Takeaway.com ook het beste jongetje van de klas, waardoor een premie gerechtvaardigd is. Een opwaartse bijstelling van de ramingen zit er evenwel niet in, zo verwacht Barclays.

Het aandeel steeg vrijdag 2,1 procent naar 76,90 euro.

Door: ABM Financial News.
info@abmfn.nl
Redactie: +31(0)20 26 28 999

© Copyright ABM Financial News B.V. All rights reserved.
pharmaceutje 12 apr 2019 om 13:41
0
Lid sinds: 18 sep 2006
Laatste bezoek: 25 mei 2019
Aantal posts:
231
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 11
Gegeven: 1
Tja, de koers kan dus nog oplopen!!
pharmaceutje 16 apr 2019 om 09:50
0
Lid sinds: 18 sep 2006
Laatste bezoek: 25 mei 2019
Aantal posts:
231
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 11
Gegeven: 1
Beursblik: Degroof Petercam haalt Takeaway.com van kooplijst
ABM Financial News - 09:24

(ABM FN-Dow Jones) Degroof Petercam heeft dinsdag het advies voor Takeaway.com verlaagd van Kopen naar Houden, maar stelde wel het koersdoel opwaarts bij van 74,00 naar 83,00 euro.

Na een recente update over de orders in het eerste kwartaal, verhoogde analist Michael Roeg de winst- en omzetramingen voor de maaltijdbezorger licht en paste hij het waarderingsmodel aan.

Als gevolg kwam Degroof Petercam tot een hoger koersdoel, dat een opwaarts potentieel biedt van ongeveer 8 procent ten opzichte van de huidige koers. De analist vond dit niet voldoende om het koopadvies nog langer te handhaven.

De marktvorser merkte wel op dat Takeaway.com verandert van een verlieslatende startup in een bedrijf dat een flinke kasstroom genereert. Desondanks is de koers van het aandeel al fors opgelopen in de afgelopen maanden en kwam hierdoor dicht bij het koersdoel van Degroof Petercam.

Het aandeel Takeaway.com verloor dinsdagochtend 1,1 procent op 75,70 euro.

Door: ABM Financial News.
info@abmfn.nl
Redactie: +31(0)20 26 28 999 De newsfeed is tenminste 15 minuten vertraagd en is een beperkte weergave van de totale webfeed die ABM Financial News levert.
pharmaceutje 14 mei 2019 om 17:53
0
Lid sinds: 18 sep 2006
Laatste bezoek: 25 mei 2019
Aantal posts:
231
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 11
Gegeven: 1
Terwijl elders op dit forum iedereen zijn gelijk probeert te halen met zgn. feitenkennis post ik nog maar even de realiteit. ;-)
TKWY / NL0012015705 AAN EAM 76,60 75,50 78,00 +2,10 +2,81% 184.737 74,40 77,20
pharmaceutje 17 mei 2019 om 08:40
0
Lid sinds: 18 sep 2006
Laatste bezoek: 25 mei 2019
Aantal posts:
231
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 11
Gegeven: 1
Amazon investeert in Deliveroo
Zojuist wordt bekend dat Amazon.com een belang heeft genomen in de Britse maaltijdbezorger Deliveroo. Er gaat zo’n $ 575 miljoen worden geïnvesteerd in het bezorgbedrijf. Amazon is verantwoordelijk voor het grootste deel van deze investering. Andere partijen die meededen met de investeringsronde waren de bestaande financiers van het bedrijf: T Rowe Price, Fidelity Management and Research Company en Greenoaks. In totaal heeft Deliveroo in verschillende investeringsrondes $ 1,53 miljard opgehaald. Het geld zal worden geïnvesteerd in het technische team en om het bereik uit te breiden om de concurrentie aan te gaan met rivalen als Takeaway, Uber Eats en Just Eat. Volgens de geruchten heeft het bedrijf ook plannen om in 2020 naar de beurs te gaan.
pharmaceutje 17 mei 2019 om 08:40
0
Lid sinds: 18 sep 2006
Laatste bezoek: 25 mei 2019
Aantal posts:
231
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 11
Gegeven: 1
Wie gaat er in Takeaway investeren?
Eugen III 17 mei 2019 om 09:04
0
Lid sinds: 21 jan 2003
Laatste bezoek: 26 mei 2019
Aantal posts:
2.562
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 77
Gegeven: 1
Amazon dus niet meer. Koers dik onderuit
Rowi62 17 mei 2019 om 09:13
0
Lid sinds: 27 okt 2016
Laatste bezoek: 24 mei 2019
Aantal posts:
425
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 40
Gegeven: 4
quote:

pharmaceutje schreef op 17 mei 2019 om 08:40:


Wie gaat er in Takeaway investeren?

Dat was toch niet nodig volgens jou?
pharmaceutje 17 mei 2019 om 10:18
0
Lid sinds: 18 sep 2006
Laatste bezoek: 25 mei 2019
Aantal posts:
231
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 11
Gegeven: 1
Ik zeg toch ook niet dat het nodig is??? Ik vraag het me alleen maar af? Gaan grote bedrijven nu in deze branche investeren?
jolioso 26 mei 2019 om 12:04
0
Lid sinds: 31 jan 2019
Laatste bezoek: 26 mei 2019
Aantal posts:
14
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 3
Omdat banken enkel counterparty zijn ze verdienen fees en de spread, markten zijn merchandising, groeien is makkelijk als je verlies blijft draaien om die groei te maken met geld van anderen.

Mijn koersdoel is een paar honderd miljoen marktkapitalisatie nadat ze een crash maken door teveel invloed van lokale partijen en de restaurants zelf.
16 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Takeaway.com Meer »

Koers 78,500   Verschil +3,20 (+4,25%)
Laag 75,500   Volume 158.875
Hoog 78,500   Gem. Volume 130.894
24-mei-19 17:35
label premium

Takeaway: Amazon gaat meedoen

Het laatste advies leest u als IEX Premium-lid

Inloggen Ontdek Premium

Takeaway.com Nieuws

22 mei ING voert koersdoel Takeaway for... 6
17 mei 'Deal Amazon en Deliveroo raakt ...
17 mei Amazon neemt belang in Deliveroo 4
15 mei Takeway.com krijgt PSD2-licentie... 1
14 mei Groen licht voor herbenoemingen ...
26 apr Just Eat groeit vooral internati...
25 apr Delivery Hero begint jaar sterk
19 apr Duitse diensten Takeaway samenge...
10 apr 'Ordergroei Takeaway in lijn met... 1
10 apr Bestellingen Takeaway.com fors o... 4
 

Populair

Trending

Bitcoin

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Mijn IEX

Over IEX