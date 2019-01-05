Genfit « Terug naar discussie overzicht

GENFIT: Reports Full-Year 2018

Financial Results: cash position of €207.2m as of 12.31.2018



GENFIT achieved significant development milestones in 2018:

* Completed enrollment of interim analysis cohort for phase 3 RESOLVE-IT trial in NASH

* Announced positive results in phase 2 trial of elafibranor in PBC

* Entered into licensing agreement with LabCorp®for NASH diagnostic

* Launched a U.S. phase 2 investigator-initiated trial of nitazoxanide in patients with NASH-induced fibrosis



Cash position of €207.2 million as of December 31, 2018, compared to €273.8 million as of December 31, 2017