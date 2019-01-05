Genfit « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Inloggen

Home  /  Forum  /  Genfit  /  Genfit 2019

Genfit

Genfit 2019

11 Posts
Dr. Bob 5 jan 2019 om 22:48
GENFIT AND LABCORP SIGN A LICENSING AGREEMENT TO EXPAND ACCESS TO AN INNOVATIVE DIAGNOSTIC ASSAY FOR NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS (NASH)

Multi-Biomarker Test Will Provide the Clinical Research Community with a Non-Invasive Tool to Identify and Monitor Patients with NASH and Significant Fibrosis

LILLE, FRANCE; CAMBRIDGE, MASS.; AND BURLINGTON, N.C.—January 3,2019
Bijlage:
Dr. Bob 2 feb 2019 om 11:38
Voorlopige financiële kalender voor 2019:
4 februari 2019: publicatie van de jaarresultaten van 2018; de jaarrekening en het financieel verslag worden voor het einde van april 2019 openbaar gemaakt.
30 april 2019: publicatie van de omzet en kaspositie per 31 maart 2019.
13 juni 2019: jaarlijkse algemene vergadering, in Lille.
30 september 2019: publicatie van halfjaarresultaten 2019.
30 oktober 2019: publicatie van de verkoop en kaspositie op 30 september 2019.
Dr. Bob 5 feb 2019 om 09:32
GENFIT: Reports Full-Year 2018
Financial Results: cash position of €207.2m as of 12.31.2018

GENFIT achieved significant development milestones in 2018:
* Completed enrollment of interim analysis cohort for phase 3 RESOLVE-IT trial in NASH
* Announced positive results in phase 2 trial of elafibranor in PBC
* Entered into licensing agreement with LabCorp®for NASH diagnostic
* Launched a U.S. phase 2 investigator-initiated trial of nitazoxanide in patients with NASH-induced fibrosis

Cash position of €207.2 million as of December 31, 2018, compared to €273.8 million as of December 31, 2017
poolbeer 6 feb 2019 om 21:30
Genfit SA (OTCPK:GNFTF) initiated with Buy rating and a €46 (144% upside) price target at B. Riley FBR citing an expected positive outcome from the Phase 3 RESOLVE-IT study evaluating elafibranor in NASH.
Dr. Bob 11 feb 2019 om 08:40
"French drugmaker Genfit (NASDAQOTH: GNFTF) expects to report interim results from a phase 3 study of elafibranor in treating NASH later in 2019. The company could be set to file for regulatory approval in the NASH indication by late 2020 or early 2021. Elafibranor could potentially be viewed as more effective and safer than Ocaliva based on earlier clinical results. Genfit is also evaluating elafibranor in treating PBC, with positive phase 2 results announced in December 2018."

finance.yahoo.com/news/intercept-phar...
nelis h 19 feb 2019 om 14:57
bijzondere koersreactie op PB van Intercept inzake Fibrosis/NASH

Genfit eerste reaktie minus 3%, daarna bedacht men dat het eigenlijk ook goed nieuws voor Genfit kan zijn, en zie daar Genfit +7%
Dr. Bob 19 feb 2019 om 16:43
quote:

nelis h schreef op 19 feb 2019 om 14:57:


bijzondere koersreactie op PB van Intercept inzake Fibrosis/NASH

Genfit eerste reaktie minus 3%, daarna bedacht men dat het eigenlijk ook goed nieuws voor Genfit kan zijn, en zie daar Genfit +7%



Waarschijnlijk omdat die resultaten van Intercept niet echt bijzonder zijn.

"The study showed that a higher number of patients in the two dosage arms achieved the main goal of NASH resolution with no worsening of liver fibrosis compared with a placebo, but the company said it was not statistically significant.

Analysts said the main goal of fibrosis improvement was likely more important for an approval as well as potential use."
DeZwarteRidder 19 feb 2019 om 16:47
quote:

Dr. Bob schreef op 19 feb 2019 om 16:43:


[...]

Waarschijnlijk omdat die resultaten van Intercept niet echt bijzonder zijn.

"The study showed that a higher number of patients in the two dosage arms achieved the main goal of NASH resolution with no worsening of liver fibrosis compared with a placebo, but the company said it was not statistically significant.

Analysts said the main goal of fibrosis improvement was likely more important for an approval as well as potential use."

Hetzelfde geldt voor Genfit.
Dr. Bob 19 feb 2019 om 19:27
quote:

DeZwarteRidder schreef op 19 feb 2019 om 16:47:


[...]
Hetzelfde geldt voor Genfit.


De resultaten van Genfit worden eerst eind 2019 verwacht. U verbaast ons met uw helderziende gaven. Is er wellicht meer dat u met ons wilt delen?
nelis h 20 feb 2019 om 12:23
en we stijgen ridderlijk nog even door
DeZwarteRidder 20 feb 2019 om 12:42
quote:

nelis h schreef op 20 feb 2019 om 12:23:


en we stijgen ridderlijk nog even door

De stijging berust op een vergissing, dus dat komt heus wel weer in orde...
