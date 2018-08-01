Login
 
Home  /  Forum  /  Arcelor Mittal  /  Arcelor Mittal Augustus 2018

Arcelor Mittal « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Arcelor Mittal Augustus 2018

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
11 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
Duikert 1 aug 2018 om 06:39
0
Lid sinds: 07 apr 2016
Laatste bezoek: 01 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
172
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 16
Gegeven: 30
Wederom is er weer een maand voorbij.
gpjf 1 aug 2018 om 06:49
0
Lid sinds: 13 sep 2004
Laatste bezoek: 01 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
11.328
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 406
Gegeven: 109
quote:

Duikert schreef op 1 aug 2018 om 06:39:


Wederom is er weer een maand voorbij.


Sterke opening !
La Raza 1 aug 2018 om 06:54
0
Lid sinds: 27 sep 2006
Laatste bezoek: 01 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
1.861
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 67
Gegeven: 32
Let's hope so ;)

quote:

gpjf schreef op 1 aug 2018 om 06:49:


[...]

Sterke opening !
tempus fugit 1 aug 2018 om 07:37
0
Lid sinds: 25 sep 2015
Laatste bezoek: 01 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
122
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 30
Gegeven: 17
www.iex.nl/Nieuws/ANP-010818-070/Hoge...
1wijn 1 aug 2018 om 07:39
0
Lid sinds: 21 sep 2016
Laatste bezoek: 01 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
100
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 17
Gegeven: 1
Ebitda verwachting analisten 2,85 milj werkelijk 3,1 milj!!!
Lammetod 1 aug 2018 om 07:57
0
Lid sinds: 23 sep 2014
Laatste bezoek: 01 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
1.955
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 40
Gegeven: 84
en de vooruitzichten blijven goed
aandeeltje! 1 aug 2018 om 07:58
0
Lid sinds: 22 jul 2008
Laatste bezoek: 01 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
14.376
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 797
Gegeven: 306
AM zet mooie cujfers neer voor Q2. Verwachtingen positief, dat is natuurlijk een understatement.
uitzender 1 aug 2018 om 08:01
0
Lid sinds: 24 sep 2009
Laatste bezoek: 01 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
3.267
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 151
Gegeven: 14

0

. The Company is committed to increase shareholder returns once the Group’s net debt target is achieved.
Net debt target is deze bereikt dan gaat dividend omhoog met deze
Cijfers en deze outlook moet dat lukken. Prachtige cijfers, fantastische outlook
En hoger dividend.
Vandaag plus 8 procent
uitzender 1 aug 2018 om 08:02
0
Lid sinds: 24 sep 2009
Laatste bezoek: 01 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
3.267
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 151
Gegeven: 14
Outlook and guidance
The following global apparent steel consumption (“ASC”) figures reflect the Company’s latest 2018 estimates. Market conditions remain favorable; the demand environment remains positive (as evidenced by the continued readings from the ArcelorMittal weighted PMI which signal expansion in demand) and together with the benefits of structural supply side reform is supporting healthy steel spreads.
Based on year-to-date growth and the current economic outlook, ArcelorMittal expects global ASC to grow further in 2018 by between +2.0% to +3.0% (up from previous expectation of +1.5% to +2.5% growth). By region: ASC in US is expected to grow +2.0% to +3.0% in 2018 (up from previous expectation of +1.5% to +2.5%, driven by demand in machinery and construction). In Europe, the strength in machinery and construction end markets is now expected to support ASC growth of between +2.0% to +3.0% in 2018 (up from previous expectation of +1.0% to +2.0% growth). In Brazil, our 2018 ASC forecasts have been slightly moderated to growth in a range of +5.5% to +6.5% (from previous expectation of +6.5% to +7.5%) to reflect the impacts of the nationwide truck strike and more cautious sentiment ahead of the elections. In the CIS, ASC is still expected to grow +2.0% to +3.0% in 2018 reflecting strong consumption, particularly a rebound in auto sales and production in Russia. Overall, World ex-China ASC is still expected to grow by approximately +3.0% to +4.0% in 2018. In China, overall demand is expected to now grow by between +1.0% to +2.0% in 2018 (up from previous expectation -0.5% to +0.5%), as real estate demand continues to surprise on the upside and ongoing robust machinery and automotive demand, offset in part by a slowdown in infrastructure.
The Company now expects that cash needs of the business (excluding working capital investment) will total approximately $5.8 billion in 2018 (from the $5.6 billion previous estimate). The main changes to this guidance are as follows: Capex is now expected to total $3.7 billion (from $3.8 billion previously) largely reflecting the delayed completion of the Ilva acquisition; net interest is expected to be $0.6 billion (no change from previous guidance) reflecting the benefits of liability management exercises completed in 2017; other cash needs are now expected to total $1.5 billion (an increase from the previous guidance of $1.2 billion) due to expected higher cash taxes (excluding an exceptional item of $0.2 billion relating to a one-time litigation expense).
Working capital requirements for 2018 are expected to be driven by market conditions (in particular by how prices evolve over the rest of the year).
Deleveraging remains the Group’s priority and in the absence of further working capital investment the progress towards $6 billion net debt target is expected to accelerate. The Company will continue to invest in opportunities that will enhance future returns. By investing in these opportunities with focus and discipline, the cash flow generation potential of the Company is expected to increase. The Company resumed dividend to shareholders in May 2018 and bought-back $0.2 billion of shares in March 2018. The Company is committed to increase shareholder returns once the Group’s net debt target is achieved.
uitzender 1 aug 2018 om 08:03
0
Lid sinds: 24 sep 2009
Laatste bezoek: 01 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
3.267
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 151
Gegeven: 14
Ik had al gezegd het kan wel meer dan 3 miljard zijn en ja hoor
Bijna 10 procent biven de analisten en die hadden fors ingezet met 2,85
Top cijfers
aandeeltje! 1 aug 2018 om 08:05
0
Lid sinds: 22 jul 2008
Laatste bezoek: 01 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
14.376
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 797
Gegeven: 306
Luxembourg, August 1, 2018 - ArcelorMittal (referred to as "ArcelorMittal" or the "Company") (MT (New York, Amsterdam, Paris, Luxembourg), MTS (Madrid)), the world's leading integrated steel and mining company, today announced results[1] for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2018.

Highlights:

Health and safety: LTIF rate of 0.71x in 2Q 2018; 1H 2018 LTIF of 0.67x vs. 0.78x 1H 2017Operating income of $2.4 billion in 2Q 2018; 1H 2018 operating income of $3.9 billion, 32.5% higher YoYEBITDA of $3.1 billion in 2Q 2018, 22.3% higher vs. 1Q 2018; 1H 2018 EBITDA of $5.6 billion, 28.6% higher YoYNet income of $1.9 billion in 2Q 2018, 56.4% higher vs. 1Q 2018; 1H 2018 net income of $3.1 billion, +31.5% YoYSteel shipments of 21.8Mt in 2Q 2018, +1.8% vs. 1Q 2018; 1H 2018 steel shipments of 43.1Mt, up 1.3% YoY2Q 2018 iron ore shipments of 14.6Mt, of which 10.0Mt shipped at market prices (+5.4% YoY)Gross debt of $13.5 billion as of June 30, 2018. Net debt decreased to $10.5 billion as of June 30, 2018, as compared to $11.1 billion as of March 31, 2018, despite further $1.2 billion working capital investment.

Strategic progress in 1H 2018:

Balance sheet:ArcelorMittal has achieved its financial priority of an investment grade credit rating following upgrades from all 3 credit rating agencies in 2018 (S&P in February, Moody's in June and Fitch in July);Deleveraging remains the Group's priority and, in the absence of further working capital investment, progress towards $6 billion net debt target should accelerateStructural improvement:The Group's strategy to drive structurally higher returns through the delivery of Action 2020 continues; we now operate from a more efficient, resized footprint in Europe utilising enhanced digitalization of operations to drive productivity improvements and support maintenance excellence;Strategic investments continue in line with the continuous shift towards higher added value products including increased ultra-high strength steel capabilities at Gent/Liege (commissioned); investing in high-return opportunities such as the ongoing Mexico hot strip mill project;Votorantim acquisition completed with integration underway to secure our position as the leading long product producer in Brazil; European Commission anti-trust approval received for the acquisition of IlvaIndustry leadership:ArcelorMittal's pioneering new installation at Gent, Belgium, to apply LanzaTech carbon capture and utilisation technology to convert carbon-containing gas from blast furnaces into bioethanol reflecting our position as the industry leader as well as the supplier-awards received from Honda, General Motors and Ford during 1H 2018;The Group's ability to leverage its R&D capabilities is exemplified through the launch of Steligence®, ArcelorMittal's new concept for the use of steel in construction, which will facilitate the next generation of high performance buildings and construction techniques and create a more sustainable life-cycle for buildingsShareholders returns:ArcelorMittal resumed dividends in May 2018 and bought-back $0.2 billion of shares in March 2018;The Company is committed to increase shareholders returns once the Group's net debt target is achieved
11 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

ArcelorMittal Meer »

Koers 27,515   Verschil +0,41 (+1,49%)
Laag 26,765   Volume 6.088.794
Hoog 27,695   Gem. Volume 5.167.128
31-jul-18 17:37

ArcelorMittal Nieuws

07:22 Hogere winst staalconcern Arcelo... 4
31 jul ThyssenKrupp geeft winstwaarschu... 1
27 jul 'ArcelorMittal verhoogt resultaat'
26 jul Stijging wereldwijde staalproduc...
26 jul Hoger resultaat mijnbouwer Anglo...
25 jul Kink in kabel bij Ilva-deal Arce... 1
24 jul 'Arcelor dichtbij deal met bonde... 1
18 jul Alcoa geeft winstwaarschuwing
18 jul Autobranche betreurt Europese st... 3
16 jul Salzgitter aast op onderdelen Ar... 1

Gerelateerde Video's

Arend Jan Kamp over ArcelorMittal 31 jan 15:36
Investeringsplan China 16 mei 00:20
Topaandeel Aperam 10 feb 16:10
ArcelorMittal on fire 10 feb 16:02
 

Populair

Trending

Bitcoin

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Mijn IEX

Over IEX