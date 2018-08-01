Arcelor Mittal « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Outlook and guidance

The following global apparent steel consumption (“ASC”) figures reflect the Company’s latest 2018 estimates. Market conditions remain favorable; the demand environment remains positive (as evidenced by the continued readings from the ArcelorMittal weighted PMI which signal expansion in demand) and together with the benefits of structural supply side reform is supporting healthy steel spreads.

Based on year-to-date growth and the current economic outlook, ArcelorMittal expects global ASC to grow further in 2018 by between +2.0% to +3.0% (up from previous expectation of +1.5% to +2.5% growth). By region: ASC in US is expected to grow +2.0% to +3.0% in 2018 (up from previous expectation of +1.5% to +2.5%, driven by demand in machinery and construction). In Europe, the strength in machinery and construction end markets is now expected to support ASC growth of between +2.0% to +3.0% in 2018 (up from previous expectation of +1.0% to +2.0% growth). In Brazil, our 2018 ASC forecasts have been slightly moderated to growth in a range of +5.5% to +6.5% (from previous expectation of +6.5% to +7.5%) to reflect the impacts of the nationwide truck strike and more cautious sentiment ahead of the elections. In the CIS, ASC is still expected to grow +2.0% to +3.0% in 2018 reflecting strong consumption, particularly a rebound in auto sales and production in Russia. Overall, World ex-China ASC is still expected to grow by approximately +3.0% to +4.0% in 2018. In China, overall demand is expected to now grow by between +1.0% to +2.0% in 2018 (up from previous expectation -0.5% to +0.5%), as real estate demand continues to surprise on the upside and ongoing robust machinery and automotive demand, offset in part by a slowdown in infrastructure.

The Company now expects that cash needs of the business (excluding working capital investment) will total approximately $5.8 billion in 2018 (from the $5.6 billion previous estimate). The main changes to this guidance are as follows: Capex is now expected to total $3.7 billion (from $3.8 billion previously) largely reflecting the delayed completion of the Ilva acquisition; net interest is expected to be $0.6 billion (no change from previous guidance) reflecting the benefits of liability management exercises completed in 2017; other cash needs are now expected to total $1.5 billion (an increase from the previous guidance of $1.2 billion) due to expected higher cash taxes (excluding an exceptional item of $0.2 billion relating to a one-time litigation expense).

Working capital requirements for 2018 are expected to be driven by market conditions (in particular by how prices evolve over the rest of the year).

Deleveraging remains the Group’s priority and in the absence of further working capital investment the progress towards $6 billion net debt target is expected to accelerate. The Company will continue to invest in opportunities that will enhance future returns. By investing in these opportunities with focus and discipline, the cash flow generation potential of the Company is expected to increase. The Company resumed dividend to shareholders in May 2018 and bought-back $0.2 billion of shares in March 2018. The Company is committed to increase shareholder returns once the Group’s net debt target is achieved.