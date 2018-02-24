Technicolor « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
Forum Technicolor geopend

8 Posts
IEX - Forummoderator 24 feb 2018 om 10:41
Technicolor SA, formerly Thomson SARL and Thomson Multimedia, is a French multinational corporation that provides services and products for the communication, media and entertainment industries.

Technicolor's headquarters are located in Issy-les-Moulineaux – France. Other main office locations include Rennes (France), Los Angeles (California, USA), Edegem (Belgium), London (England, UK), Bangalore, Chennai (India), Lawrenceville, Georgia (USA) and Carmel, Indiana (USA).

Groet Henk
De Troon Jan 24 feb 2018 om 19:21
Dank je wel Henk,
Afgelopen donderdag een wel heel grote daling........
Winsome 24 feb 2018 om 19:31
Hallo Henk,

Omdat ik niet weet hoe je te bereiken even langs deze weg. Is het mogelijk om een forum Sanofi te openen oa gezien koersontwikkeling en overname Ablynx?

Bvd gr
De Troon Jan 28 feb 2018 om 20:48
Is echt flink gezakt de laatste week .........
De Troon Jan 21 mrt 2018 om 20:12
Zakt toch echt goed terug of is er iets meer aan de hand wat wij niet weten....
Kan iemand iets vertellen wat er op de Franse forums staat?
Gunni69 2 mei 2018 om 17:02
Gaat als een peil omhoog. Koersdoel 1.9
De Troon Jan 2 mei 2018 om 20:12
Vandaag weer wat bijgekocht.. ver gezakt m het gaat weer richting kerst......!
LL 15 mei 2018 om 09:31
Ik zit er ook vol in, aas een beetje op de technische breakout van de weerstand op 1,43/44
