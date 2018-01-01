DSM « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
rene66 1 jan 2018 om 16:25
Ik verwacht dat DSM in 2018 verder omhoog zal gaan. Ik hoop dat ze starten met de uitwerking van de nieuwe strategie.
rene66 3 jan 2018 om 09:26
Het verhaal van vandaag in het FD wordt in ieder geval positief ontvangen door de beleggers.

Stukje uit FD artikel 3 jan 2018

DSM werkt momenteel aan de 'strategische update' die het in het tweede kwartaal verwacht bekend te maken. Vervroegd omdat de doelstellingen voor 2018, deel van het in november 2015 gepresenteerde driejaarsprogramma 'Driving Profitable Growth' nu al zijn gehaald. 'We zijn ruim een jaar eerder op ons eindstation aangekomen.'

De vraag is welke keuze DSM gaat maken. De focus op continue verbetering van de operationele prestaties die in 2015 is ingezet blijft belangrijk. Er komen zeker nieuwe financiële streefgetallen. 'We hebben onze cijfers gehaald. We moeten nu nieuwe getallen neerzetten voor onze aandeelhouders, omdat ze anders niet weten waar er verder nog voor hen in het vat zit', aldus Sijbesma. 'Als je het Europees kampioenschap wint, dan is natuurlijk de volgende vraag: ga je ook op voor het wereldkampioenschap?

Splitsing is mogelijk

Ook de focusdiscussie, met zelfs splitsing komt op tafel: meer voedingsingrediëntenconcern of ook een materialenbedrijf. Het Duitse chemieconcen Bayer kan daarbij het voorbeeld zijn. Dat verzelfstandigde zijn materialendochter in het najaar van 2015 als Covestro, bracht het naar de beurs en is nu nog maar voor een kwart eigenaar.

Sijbesma: 'Alles is denkbaar. Ik ga er niet op vooruitlopen. Ik zeg wel: we hebben een portfolio van activiteiten gecreëerd de afgelopen jaren, waarbij we hebben laten zien dat die heel wat potentie heeft, zowel in Nutrition als in Materials.'

Analisten die DSM volgen, houden er rekening mee dat DSM Materials op een gegeven moment wordt afgesplitst. 'Het is wat gezocht om het bijeen te houden', aldus een van hen. Een andere analist: 'Mogelijk gaan ze Materials eerst sterker maken. Daarna kan verkoop altijd nog.'
simi500 3 jan 2018 om 11:41
Symrise lijkt mij een goede overnamekandidaat voor DSM.
voda 3 jan 2018 om 16:28
DSM kijkt weer om zich heen voor overnames - media
Aandeleninkoop of superdividend alleen bij gebrek aan plannen.

(ABM FN-Dow Jones) DSM zit op een flinke berg geld en heeft nauwelijks schulden, waardoor er weer ruimte is voor overnames. Dit zei CEO Feike Sijbesma woensdag in een interview in Het Financieele Dagblad.

Volgens de topman kunnen de overnames zowel bij Nutrition als bij Materials plaatsvinden, en klein of groot van omvang zijn. "Maar het moet passen in waarin we echt willen groeien en dat is een vraag waarop ik nog niet wil vooruitlopen", aldus Sijbesma.

Geld uitkeren aan de aandeelhouders zit er in eerste instantie niet in, zo voegde de CEO toe. "Aandelen inkopen of superdividend, kan altijd, maar heeft een lage prioriteit. We vinden dat we in het leven geroepen zijn om het bedrijf te laten groeien."

DSM komt volgend kwartaal met een strategische update. "We hebben onze cijfers gehaald. We moeten nu nieuwe getallen neerzetten voor onze aandeelhouders, omdat ze anders niet weten wat er verder nog voor hen in het vat zit", zei Sijbesma hierover. Daarbij benadrukte de topman dat alles mogelijk is. In de markt wordt al tijden rekening gehouden dat DSM op een zeker moment afscheid neemt van Materials.

Door: ABM Financial News.

info@abmfn.nl

Redactie: +31(0)20 26 28 999

Copyright ABM Financial News. All rights reserved

(END) Dow Jones Newswires
Bakker88 3 jan 2018 om 21:37
Geld brandt in zak bij DSM
In een interview in het FD laat DSM CEO Sijbesma weten weer op zoek te gaan naar overnames. Er is geld en er komt een nieuw strategisch plan de komende maanden.
DSM doet het erg goed. Ik denk dat DSM een keer door Buffet wordt overgenomen. Het is een beste groeiaandeel.
Zwitserleven 8 jan 2018 om 15:20
Met koers boven de 80 zal aandeel wel net als enkele jaren geleden gesplitst gaan worden. Of dat met het bedrijf ook gebeurt daarvan ben ik nog niet zo zeker.
Mikey1980 8 jan 2018 om 16:34
quote:

Zwitserleven schreef op 8 jan 2018 om 15:20:


Met koers boven de 80 zal aandeel wel net als enkele jaren geleden gesplitst gaan worden. Of dat met het bedrijf ook gebeurt daarvan ben ik nog niet zo zeker.


Wat zou dit betekenen voor aandeel- en optiehouders?
voda 12 jan 2018 om 12:30
DSM Sinochem lanceert cholesterolmiddel

Gepubliceerd op 12 jan 2018 om 12:25 | Views: 0

DSM 12:06
81,74 -0,12 (-0,15%)

RIJSWIJK (AFN) - DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals heeft met succes een generieke versie van het geneesmiddel Rosuvastatine gelanceerd in meerdere West-Europese landen. Voor eind januari zal de introductie worden uitgebreid naar andere landen, waaronder Nederland.

DSM Sinochem is een samenwerkingsverband tussen DSM en het Chinese Sinochem, waarin beide partijen ieder 50 procent bezitten. Het patent op Rosuvastatine verliep eind december. Rosuvastatine wordt gebruikt voor het verlagen van cholesterol en het voorkomen van hart- en vaatziekten.
voda 29 jan 2018 om 16:20
DSM wint opnieuw patentzaak van Honeywell

Gepubliceerd op 29 jan 2018 om 12:34 | Views: 1.288

DSM 16:00
84,18 -0,10 (-0,12%)

GELEEN (AFN) - DSM behoudt een belangrijk patent voor zijn kunststofvezel Dyneema. Een verzoek van Honeywell om het patent af te pakken, werd door de beroepskamer van het Europese Patentbureau (EPO) afgewezen. In 2014 had DSM zich al succesvol verdedigd tegen een eerste poging om het patent ongeldig te laten verklaren.

Het patent voor de Dyneema Force Multiplier Technology zorgt ervoor dat van de kunststofvezel gemaakte producten lichter en sterker kunnen worden gemaakt. De techniek wordt onder meer gebruikt voor het maken van lichaamspantsers, helmen en bepantsering van voertuigen.

DSM heeft het patent op de techniek niet alleen in Europa in handen, maar ook in diverse andere landen waaronder de Verenigde Staten.
voda 30 jan 2018 om 11:37
DSM en Evonik beginnen vetzuurbedrijf

Gepubliceerd op 30 jan 2018 om 10:42 | Views: 384

DSM 11:19
84,38 +0,44 (+0,52%)

GELEEN (AFN) - Chemiebedrijf DSM en branchegenoot Evonik hebben het bedrijf Veramaris opgericht om hun samenwerking op het gebied van omega-3 vetzuren uit algen in onder te brengen. De twee bedrijven krijgen een belang van 50 procent in Veramaris dat in Delft wordt gevestigd.

DSM en Evonik kondigden hun samenwerking vorig jaar aan en kregen al goedkeuring van de Europese Commissie. De bouw van een fabriek in de Amerikaanse staat Nebraska is al begonnen en volgend jaar moet de productie beginnen.

De vetzuren uit algen zijn bedoeld voor diervoeders. Nu komen de daarvoor gebruikte omega-3 vetzuren nog grotendeels uit vis.
Mikey1980 2 feb 2018 om 16:40
Aardige correctie aan de gang. Reden voor zorg of lang verwacht en nu gekomen?
Bakker88 3 feb 2018 om 10:53
quote:

Mikey1980 schreef op 2 feb 2018 om 16:40:


Aardige correctie aan de gang. Reden voor zorg of lang verwacht en nu gekomen?

Ook DSM best wel behoorlijke correctie en dit zonder nieuws. Dit was een slechte week voor dividend aandelen. Jammer dat DSM zo hard meegaat in het sentiment. Helaas was deze week de slechtste week van de afgelopen jaren. Alles zat tegen en dit kon er ook nog wel bij.
Mikey1980 3 feb 2018 om 11:25
quote:

Bakker88 schreef op 3 feb 2018 om 10:53:


[...]
Ook DSM best wel behoorlijke correctie en dit zonder nieuws. Dit was een slechte week voor dividend aandelen. Jammer dat DSM zo hard meegaat in het sentiment. Helaas was deze week de slechtste week van de afgelopen jaren. Alles zat tegen en dit kon er ook nog wel bij.


Aan de ene kant zat een correctie er wel in gezien de harde groei. Zal misschien een combinatie zijn van winstnemingen, angst dat de cijfers slecht ontvangen zullen worden (kijk naar PL, AM, RDS etc) en algeheel sentiment rondom dividend aandelen. Hopen op herstel volgende week, er ligt immers een mooie korting. Of we gaan AEX breed nog een stukje down.

Onderstaande is wel positief en zal hopelijk wat angst wegnemen:

Fed’s Williams tries to ease market fears the central bank will turn aggressive on rate hikes
Feb 2, 2018 at 4:32 p.m. ET
By Greg Robb
Central bank has told the market rate hikes will be gradual and needs to ‘stick to that plan,’ San Francisco Fed President says
Bloomberg
San Francisco Fed President John Williams has been mentioned as a candidate for vice chairman of the central bank’s board of governors in Washington.
The U.S. central bank should stick to the plan of gradual rate hikes even though the economy has shown such ‘buoyancy’ recently,” said San Francisco Fed President John Williams on Friday.

In a speech to the Financial Women of San Francisco, Williams insisted the Fed should not “have a knee-jerk reaction to all this positivity” about the economy.

Raising rates too rapidly could knock the expansion off track “and that’s the last thing I want to see happen,” Williams, who is a voting member of the Fed’s interest-rate committee, said.

In December, the Fed penciled in three rate hikes for 2018. Signs of wage gains in the January unemployment report won’t push the Fed to tighten at a faster pace, most economists said.

Read: Early-year wage acceleration won’t push Fed to hike rates faster or further

Still some Fed watchers are now forecasting the central bank might have to hike rates further and faster than expected, especially given the weaker dollar, rising oil prices, and fiscal stimulus from the Republican tax cut.

The 10-year Treasury yield TMUBMUSD10Y 0.0%hit a 4-year high after the strong January wage gains. As a result, stocks plunged, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA -2.54% falling as much as 600 points and the S&P 500 SPX -2.12% dropping around 2%.


In his speech, Williams noted that inflation appears to “finally” be turning higher toward the Fed’s 2% target, but added he did not think the economy was overheating.

“For the moment, I don’t see signs of an economy going into overdrive or a bubble about to burst, so I have not adjusted my views of appropriate monetary policy,” he said.

Wages are only “slowly ratcheting up,” he said.

“I expect continued moderate growth, with no Herculean leap forward,” he added.

Williams did caution that if he sees signs inflationary pressures are building too fast, he’ll adjust his views and advocate for a change of policy.

Earlier Friday, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said if wage gains continue to build, the Fed might have to respond.

And in a separate speech in Austin, Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan said the recent data has made him more confident that three hikes are needed this year,” according to Reuters.

Read More

MORE FROM MARKETWATCH

Junk-bond market gets riled up over potential crash into a ‘maturity wall’

Why it might be better to take Social Security at age 66 instead of 70

Weekend roundup: Bragging about your 401(k) million | What not to do with that million | Stock trends to pay off in any market
voda 8 feb 2018 om 16:35
DSM boekt verdere vooruitgang

Gepubliceerd op 8 feb 2018 om 13:16 | Views: 898

DSM 16:14
79,66 -1,04 (-1,29%)

AMSTERDAM (AFN) - DSM heeft in het vierde kwartaal van 2017 betere resultaten geboekt dan een jaar eerder. Dat voorspellen analisten in een vooruitblik op de cijfers die het speciaalchemiebedrijf woensdagochtend publiceert.

Uit een door DSM samengesteld overzicht blijkt dat analisten in doorsnee rekenen op een kwartaalomzet van bijna 2,1 miljard euro. Dat zou ruim 3 procent meer zijn dan een jaar eerder. Voor heel 2017 wordt een omzet van 8,5 miljard verwacht, tegenover 7,9 miljard euro aan opbrengsten in 2016.

Het bedrijf handhaafde eerder zijn verwachtingen voor heel 2017, waarbij onder meer wordt gerekend op een dubbelcijferige groei van het bedrijfsresultaat. Dit zal volgens de kenners over heel 2017 ruim 15 procent hoger uitvallen op ruim 1,4 miljard euro. In het laatste kwartaal zal het aangepaste bedrijfsresultaat op jaarbasis 8 procent zijn gestegen tot 340 miljoen euro.

Boekwinst

Op nettobasis werd in de eerste drie kwartalen een winst geboekt van 1,6 miljard euro. Daarbij profiteerde DSM van een boekwinst van ruim 1,2 miljard euro op de verkoop van het resterende belang in het farmaceutische bedrijf Patheon. Voor het hele jaar voorzien kenners een winst voor eenmalige posten van 666 miljoen euro, tegenover 508 miljoen euro een jaar eerder.

Het laatste kwartaal van 2017 zal goed zijn voor een winstsprong van meer dan een kwart. Het is goed mogelijk dat geld gereserveerd wordt voor overnames. Topman Feike Sijbesma zei op een beleggersdag in september nog dat er financiële ruimte is voor enkele grotere overnames of een reeks kleintjes.
Bakker88 9 feb 2018 om 06:22
Vandaag winstnemen op DSM is verstandig. Grafiek ziet er slecht uit. Suc6 allemaal. Ga voor cash nu.
Bakker88 9 feb 2018 om 18:29
DSM vandaag winst gepakt en laat me dit niet afnemen. Ik wacht niet todat de shorters ook met DSM gaan beginnen. Je weet het niet.
postpaul 10 feb 2018 om 19:01
Perfecte tijd voor strategische overnames met de berg cash die er is. De kans dat DSM teveel gaat betalen, is met de ontstane lagere bedrijfswaarderingen (iets) kleiner geworden. Ik hoop dat ze de druk en verleiding van te overhaaste en te dure overnames, onder druk van sommige aandeelhouders, weten te weerstaan. Rustig kralen rijgen en meer maken van de som der delen, daar hou ik van. Ik denk dat de grootste correctie voor DSM alweer voorbij is (maar weet dat bij gebrek aan glazen bol natuurlijk niet zeker). Ik heb, meer door geluk dan wijsheid, vlak voor de dalingen begonnen winst genomen na ze jarenlang in portefeuille te hebben gehad. Ik kreeg namelijk een beetje hoogtevrees na de gigantische stijgingen en door de analisten en (zaken)banken die over elkaar heen buitelden met steeds hogere koersdoelen en loftuitingen over dit bedrijf. Dat is wel vaker een veeg teken gebleken. Maar ik zit langzamerhand alweer te kijken naar terugkopen, want DSM is (gelukkig) niet veranderd. Mijn aanpak: hetzelfde geld van de verkoop weer gebruiken en daarmee meer aandelen verwerven dan ik bij de verkoop had. En dan weer héél lang houden.
Henkiepenkie63 12 feb 2018 om 13:18
Dsm gaat deze week verrassen met goede cijfers. En als de beurzen meezitten kunnen ze weer een nieuwe ath neerzetten.
Mikey1980 12 feb 2018 om 13:26
quote:

Henkiepenkie63 schreef op 12 feb 2018 om 13:18:


Dsm gaat deze week verrassen met goede cijfers.


En waar baseer je dit op?
Kaviaar 12 feb 2018 om 18:41
quote:

Mikey1980 schreef op 3 feb 2018 om 11:25:


[...]

Aan de ene kant zat een correctie er wel in gezien de harde groei. Zal misschien een combinatie zijn van winstnemingen, angst dat de cijfers slecht ontvangen zullen worden (kijk naar PL, AM, RDS etc) en algeheel sentiment rondom dividend aandelen. Hopen op herstel volgende week, er ligt immers een mooie korting. Of we gaan AEX breed nog een stukje down.

Onderstaande is wel positief en zal hopelijk wat angst wegnemen:

Fed’s Williams tries to ease market fears the central bank will turn aggressive on rate hikes
Feb 2, 2018 at 4:32 p.m. ET
By Greg Robb
Central bank has told the market rate hikes will be gradual and needs to ‘stick to that plan,’ San Francisco Fed President says
Bloomberg
San Francisco Fed President John Williams has been mentioned as a candidate for vice chairman of the central bank’s board of governors in Washington.
The U.S. central bank should stick to the plan of gradual rate hikes even though the economy has shown such ‘buoyancy’ recently,” said San Francisco Fed President John Williams on Friday.

In a speech to the Financial Women of San Francisco, Williams insisted the Fed should not “have a knee-jerk reaction to all this positivity” about the economy.

Raising rates too rapidly could knock the expansion off track “and that’s the last thing I want to see happen,” Williams, who is a voting member of the Fed’s interest-rate committee, said.

In December, the Fed penciled in three rate hikes for 2018. Signs of wage gains in the January unemployment report won’t push the Fed to tighten at a faster pace, most economists said.

Read: Early-year wage acceleration won’t push Fed to hike rates faster or further

Still some Fed watchers are now forecasting the central bank might have to hike rates further and faster than expected, especially given the weaker dollar, rising oil prices, and fiscal stimulus from the Republican tax cut.

The 10-year Treasury yield TMUBMUSD10Y 0.0%hit a 4-year high after the strong January wage gains. As a result, stocks plunged, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA -2.54% falling as much as 600 points and the S&P 500 SPX -2.12% dropping around 2%.


In his speech, Williams noted that inflation appears to “finally” be turning higher toward the Fed’s 2% target, but added he did not think the economy was overheating.

“For the moment, I don’t see signs of an economy going into overdrive or a bubble about to burst, so I have not adjusted my views of appropriate monetary policy,” he said.

Wages are only “slowly ratcheting up,” he said.

“I expect continued moderate growth, with no Herculean leap forward,” he added.

Williams did caution that if he sees signs inflationary pressures are building too fast, he’ll adjust his views and advocate for a change of policy.

Earlier Friday, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said if wage gains continue to build, the Fed might have to respond.

And in a separate speech in Austin, Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan said the recent data has made him more confident that three hikes are needed this year,” according to Reuters.

Read More

MORE FROM MARKETWATCH

Junk-bond market gets riled up over potential crash into a ‘maturity wall’

Why it might be better to take Social Security at age 66 instead of 70

Weekend roundup: Bragging about your 401(k) million | What not to do with that million | Stock trends to pay off in any market


Als ik terugkijk in de glazen bol, dan daalden alle aandelen, let wel, alle. Heeft dus niks met DSM te maken, alleen sentiment op de beurzen vorige week! Cijfers DSM zijn gewoon prima. Geen zorgen.
