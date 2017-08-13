Aandeel IBA BRU:IBAB, BE0003766806

IBA, overnamekandidaat voor Philips?
Philips heeft de laatste maanden een aantal bedrijven overgenomen. Eén van de bedrijven welke ook goed bij Philips past, is IBA (Ion Beam Applications). IBA is the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions, and Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG AEX: PHIA), a leader in health technology.Ze werken intussen al enkele jaren samen. Uit een persbericht van 15 juni 2017 blijkt dat ze hun samenwerking op commercieel gebied verder gaan uitbreiden. Philips heeft al bijna in alle landen een verkoopkantoor. Hiervan kan IBA profiteren en verder doorgroeien. Om die groei mogelijk te maken, is IBA haar productiecapaciteit aan het uitbreiden zowel wat huisvesting betreft als wat personeel betreft. Het afgelopen jaar is aantal personeelsleden fors uitgebreid. Bijna een verdubbeling in een paar jaar tijd.
Deze forse uitbreiding is één van de oorzaken van de vertragingen in de oplevering van nieuwe protoncentra. In het begin ligt de productiviteit van nieuwe personeelsleden heel laag, omdat ze nog ingewerkt moeten worden. Bovendien vraagt het inwerken van nieuwe personeelsleden aandacht van de ervaren personeelsleden, waardoor hun productiviteit ook lager komt te liggen. Pas in 2018/2019 zal iedere personeelslid de zijn normale productiviteit halen. Vanaf dat moment zal IBA fors gaan groeien.
Nu de koers sinds begin juli 2017 fors ingezakt is , is het een ideaal moment voor Philips om IBA over te nemen.
About IBA
IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is a global medical technology company focused on bringing integrated and innovative solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company is the worldwide technology leader in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA’s proton therapy solutions are flexible and adaptable, allowing customers to choose from universal full-scale proton therapy centers as well as compact, single room solutions. In addition, IBA also has a radiation dosimetry business and develops particle accelerators for the medical world and industry. Headquartered in Belgium and employing about 1,500 people worldwide, IBA has installed systems across the world.
IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange NYSE EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com
IBA Trading Update
05.07.2017
A conference call to discuss the trading update will be held today at 3pm CEST, 2pm BST, 9am EDT, details below.
Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, July 5, 2017 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, today provides a trading update ahead of the Company’s half year results on 24th August 2017.
IBA has been at the forefront of the significant growth experienced in the proton therapy market, driven largely by smaller, less expensive compact systems like Proteus®ONE* and an expansion of the range of indications being treated with this more precise modality. This has led to a surge in the volume of systems being purchased globally and IBA is installing or constructing a record 26 systems of which 16 are Proteus®ONE solutions.
The prospects for the market remain strong, the Company has a combined backlog of future project revenues in service and equipment worth almost EUR 1 billion, a significant pipeline and IBA is confident that the Company will retain its leading position in the market going forward. However, a number of factors are impacting revenue recognition and lead the Company to review its guidance.
As outlined at the time of the Company’s first quarter results, delays in project execution by several of its customers have continued and are now being experienced in approximately half of the ongoing proton therapy projects. In addition, a number of productivity initiatives aimed at reducing product costs have not been realized as quickly as anticipated. The Company has also had to incur one-off costs related to project management issues in emerging markets.
With so much of its revenue recognition reliant on commencing installation, which is dependent on customer progress and the impact this has on operational leverage and profitability, the Company now expects to report 5-10% revenue growth and a low to mid-single digit operating margin for the first half of 2017 as well as for the full year 2017. IBA is still assessing the impact of the delays on 2018/2019 and an update will be given at the time of the Company’s half year results on August 24th 2017, however IBA remains confident on its previous target of 13 to 15% REBIT in the mid-term. The Company’s dividend policy remains unchanged.
Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA SA commented: “We are confident in the growth prospects for IBA, due to our combined equipment and service backlog worth almost EUR 1 billion, our strong pipeline, the significant market potential in proton therapy and our focus on maintaining the world’s leading offering. Our growth continues, as demonstrated by the approximately $60 million contract with Inova in Virginia, USA for a Proteus®PLUS* system announced today, taking IBA’s share of the 2017 year to date market to three of the four systems sold worldwide.
“Action has been taken internally to ensure careful cost control while maintaining growth momentum. The Company prudently continues to maintain investments in its growth and in particular in its R&D and its Proteus®ONE production expansion, which is on track and will continue as planned.”
t bericht over de vertraging levering centra.
Onderstaand het artikel over de commerciële samenwerking tussen IBA en Philips.Ook in 2015 zijn Philips en IBA al samenwerkingsverbanden aangegaan.
IBA and Philips Step Up Commercial Collaboration in the Brazilian Proton Therapy Market
15.06.2017
Sao Paulo, 14th of June 2017 – Building on their collaborative achievements since 2014 to provide advanced diagnostic and therapeutic oncology solutions, IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions, and Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG AEX: PHIA), a leader in health technology, today announced that they are stepping up their combined efforts for proton therapy in Brazil.
Both companies agree to step up joint sales and marketing activities in Brazil, for the promotion of Philips's imaging and clinical informatics solutions in oncology, and IBA's proton therapy solutions. By merging their respective expertise in image guidance and therapy, Philips and IBA continue to co-innovate in diagnostic and therapeutic oncology solutions, with the ultimate objective of enabling more effective and personalized cancer care.
The Brazilian market for superior medical imaging solutions and advanced forms of radiotherapy treatment such as proton therapy is a key focus for both partners. The commercial collaboration between Philips and IBA has already led to the successful execution of proton therapy contracts in Europe, Asia and the Middle-East.
“There is a strong willingness to strengthen and accelerate the strategic partnership between our companies, and focus our efforts to rapidly expand markets such as Brazil,” said Mauro Ferreira, Vice President of Sales LATAM at IBA. “During the last three years our achievements have clearly demonstrated the benefit of the relationship between our two organizations; keeping us at the forefront of innovation in cancer treatment.”
“Our aim in oncology is to improve patient outcomes and enhance quality of life, combined with the best possible patient experience” said Renato Garcia Carvalho, Country Leader at Philips Brazil. “With our combined technologies and services for informed and confident decision making, imaging, precision planning and targeted patient-specific therapy; IBA and Philips enable many possibilities. We are delighted with the progress we have made in bringing advanced proton therapy to more people. We look forward to continuing our joint innovative efforts, to make a real difference in cancer care.”
IBA and Philips offer unique integrated solutions for proton therapy and molecular imaging centers. They are currently installing state-of-the-art proton therapy solutions at three compact proton therapy centers in the UK, one compact center in the Middle East, and one large proton therapy center in India. Depending on the proton therapy center, the installed solution can include IBA’s proton therapy systems, such as; the Proteus®ONE* and Proteus®PLUS, and Philips’ imaging and clinical informatics solutions, such as Philips’ Big Bore CT and PET CT systems and Philips’ Pinnacle3** Treatment Planning System.
jammer dat de koppositie van dit bedrijf zich niet spiegelt in een herstellende koers. denk dat 24 aug bepalend zal zijn.
-
De angst voor donderdag kruipt duidelijk in de kleren.... jammer want deze pioniers/wereldleiders in protontherapie zijn ondertussen best zwaar afgestraft vanwege winstwaarschuwing ten gevolge van projecten die vertraging oplopen. Mijn inziens kan het donderdag alleen maar meevallen (nabeurs). Heb 2k stuks verder toegevoegd kwestie van tegendraads te handelen ;-)
-
Zal het donderdag een mooie dag worden? Hier is men alvast positief gestemd.
Motoren geraken stilletjesaan op toeren voor morgen..... naar mijn bescheiden mening gaat het morgen, na beurs, zeeeeer positief zijn ondanks eerdere winstwaarschuwingen. Probleem was/is dat ze de vraag niet kunnen volgen ! Fingers crossed maar zie ze vrijdag wel naar 35+ spurten !
-
hopelijk morgen geen melding van verlies, want dan zakken we richting 25€, en wordt het een LT-investering
-
PREVIEW IBA: hoe erg is de toestand?
14:35 (23/08) - Bron: TIJD
Zeggen dat beleggers uitkijken naar de halfjaarcijfers van IBA is nog een
understatement. Begin juli had de wereldmarktleider in protontherapie namelijk
een dot van een winstwaarschuwing uitgestuurd: de omzetgroei zal in 2017 niet
alleen een stuk lager uitkomen dan verwacht, maar met een organisatie die op
stevige groei geschoeid was zal die vertraging zwaar inhakken op de marges. In
het beste geval zal de winstmarge nog 5 procent bedragen, maar het kan ook nul
zijn. Eerder lag de lat op 10 à 12 procent marge.
Het hoeft nauwelijks gezegd dat beleggers geschokt reageerden en na het
winstalarm de beurswaarde van IBA met één derde aftopten.
De winstwaarschuwing liet beleggers alleszins met veel vragen zitten, het
management beloofde antwoorden bij het halfjaarrapport. 'Het lijdt weinig
twijfel dat er nog meer slecht nieuws komt, enige vraag is of die al voldoende
in de koers verrekend zit', stelt KBC Securities-analist David Vagman.
Hij denkt dat IBA zijn beloftes voor een winstmarge van respectievelijk 13 en
15 procent in 2018 en 2020 naar de prullenmand zal moeten verwijzen, al gaan
die waarschijnlijk een soort 'doelstelling op middellange termijn' worden.
Zelf rekent Vagman op een marge van nog geen 7 procent in 2018.
Wat het eerste halfjaar betreft: door terugnames van eerder al geboekte
winsten op langetermijnprojecten en recent aangeworven ingenieurs die met de
vingers zitten draaien zegt de analist zich schrap voor een verlies van netto
7 miljoen, tegenover 8 miljoen winst een jaar eerder. Het recurrent
bedrijfsresultaat zou omslaan van 15 miljoen winst naar 2 miljoen verlies.
We zijn het afgelopen half jaar fors gezakt. Teveel personeel aangenomen op een planning verkoop, welke niet klopte. Het probleem zit in het management, het product zelf is heel goed. Bij zo lage koers en bij een goed product, maar een falend management, is het een ideale overnameprooi. Het management z.s.m. vervangen en 2019 is weer een goed jaar.
-
Nu de koers van IBA wegzakt, wordt de kans dat IBA overgenomen wordt groter. IBA heeft enkele maanden terug al een signaal afgegeven door één van haar onderdelen te koop te zetten.
-
Ik denk dat dit scenario hun enige redding nog is...
-
Nope Philips gaat IBA niet inlijven. Het zal eerder onze Chinese partner zijn....
