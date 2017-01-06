DSM « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
BP66 6 jan 2017 om 12:08
Dsm gaat een aantal prijs verhogingen doorvoeren ivm toename van de kosten, persbericht 4-01-2017 kan me haast niet voorstellen dat daarom de koers bijna 3% hoger staat
k48kok 6 jan 2017 om 12:36
quote:

BP66 schreef op 6 jan 2017 om 12:08:


Dsm gaat een aantal prijs verhogingen doorvoeren ivm toename van de kosten, persbericht 4-01-2017 kan me haast niet voorstellen dat daarom de koers bijna 3% hoger staat


Barclays verwacht, dat het aandeel in 2017 flink zal stijgen.
BP66 6 jan 2017 om 12:44
Bedankt , is die analyse openbaar ik kan alleen een koersdoel vinden van 55 die vorig jaar is afgegeven
k48kok 6 jan 2017 om 13:24
quote:

BP66 schreef op 6 jan 2017 om 12:44:


Bedankt , is die analyse openbaar ik kan alleen een koersdoel vinden van 55 die vorig jaar is afgegeven


DSM: naar overweight van equalweight en naar 66 van 55 euro - Barclays.

Het onderliggende rapport/advies heb ik nog niet.
Esmania 13 jan 2017 om 09:24
Prima ontwikkelingen. Ik heb net een grote positie ingenomen. prognoses WPA 17/18 zijn prima in orde.
BP66 15 jan 2017 om 15:02
quote:

Esmania schreef op 13 jan 2017 om 09:24:


Prima ontwikkelingen. Ik heb net een grote positie ingenomen. prognoses WPA 17/18 zijn prima in orde.





Alleen de koers wil nog niet echt ondanks de goede vooruitzichten
voda 16 jan 2017 om 16:18
Rechter geeft DSM gelijk over lactose-octrooi

Gepubliceerd op 16 jan 2017 om 11:10 | Views: 1.150

DEN HAAG (AFN) - DSM behoudt het octrooi op een methode voor het bereiden van lactosevrije melk. Het speciaalchemiebedrijf kreeg onlangs gelijk van de rechter in een kort geding, zo bleek uit een uitspraak waar het Financieele Dagblad maandag melding van maakte.

De zaak draaide om een inbreuk op het octrooi van DSM door het Deense Novozymes. Het Nederlandse bedrijf stelde dat daardoor de prijs van het product Maxilact onder druk was gezet.

Door de uitspraak mogen Novozymes en het Amerikaanse Univar, dat optrad als exclusieve distributeur voor de Denen, hun concurrerende product dat het octrooi schendt niet meer in Europa verkopen, met uitzondering van Duitsland. De rechter legde een dwangsom op van een ton per dag, met een maximum van een miljoen euro.
mjmj 25 jan 2017 om 19:40
Voor de liefhebbers: gedetailleerde info over shortposities. In de derde kolom kun je het aandeel selecteren.
Deze info is afkomstig van de AFM en inmiddels in het publieke domein bekend. Je zou eens kunnen kijken naar onregelmatigheden.

mega.nz/#!YF1w1BCb!ro4LL0C846tkr0jsGa...
luuk4 27 jan 2017 om 09:43
Veel te hoog Tijd voor een short binnenkort
Long hunter 27 jan 2017 om 12:33
DSM naar 80,- in 2017
postpaul 27 jan 2017 om 12:44
quote:

Long hunter schreef op 27 jan 2017 om 12:33:


DSM naar 80,- in 2017


Vanwege een overname wellicht, maar autonoom lijkt me uiterst onwaarschijnlijk.
BP66 27 jan 2017 om 12:49
Wel opvallend de forse stijging van de laatste paar dagen
Long hunter 27 jan 2017 om 13:49
Moet wat broeien zou je denken... of gewoon even wat fantasie.
postpaul 27 jan 2017 om 19:18
Er is de laatste tijd veel aandacht voor biobased materials c.q. biodegradables, zie de aankondiging van de samenwerkingsovereenkomst van AKZO vandaag. Laat DSM daar nou óók druk mee bezig zijn (net als Corbion trouwens). DSM is veel verder én technologie-eigenaar (net als Corbion, maar AKZO bij mijn weten niet of nauwelijks). AKZO zet volgens mij pas de eerste stapjes op dit specifieke onderwerp, al staat duurzaamheid (o.a. omarming cradle-to-cradle principe) al veel langer heel hoog in het vaandel. Niemand weet waarom DSM vandaag (tussentijds heel hard) steeg, maar zou het kunnen dat de samenwerking van AKZO, juist de bevestiging voor DSM is?
postpaul 27 jan 2017 om 19:42
Polymers for Better Living™
Itaconix Corporation is the world leader in polymers from itaconic acid. We produce polymers that achieve three essential objectives — safety, performance, and sustainability.
Combining the versatile chemistry of itaconic acid with our breakthrough economics, we have rapidly advanced through well-staged development of our proprietary, commercially-proven technology to build a deep pipeline of polymers that compete on unique functionality and cost advantages in home care, personal care, industrial, geotechnical, agricultural, and surface coating applications.
Our polymers are used in a growing number of consumer and industrial products to reduce cost, improve performance, and reduce impact on the environment. We make polymers for better living.
postpaul 27 jan 2017 om 19:43
Itaconzuur of methyleenbarnsteenzuur is een organische verbinding die kan worden verkregen bij de destillatie van citroenzuur. Itaconzuur is een witte vaste stof die oplosbaar is in water, ethanol en aceton.
postpaul 27 jan 2017 om 19:45
AkzoNobel start samenwerking met Itaconix

Bedrijven gaan productie en verkoop van biopolymeren ontwikkelen.

(ABM FN-Dow Jones) AkzoNobel is een samenwerkingsverband gestart met het Amerikaanse Itaconix voor de gezamenlijke ontwikkeling en verkoop van biopolymeren. Dit maakte de Nederlandse verf- en chemieproducent vrijdag bekend, zonder financiële details te verstrekken.

Het Amerikaanse bedrijf zal daarbij de technologie inzetten, waarbij in het productieproces suikers worden omgezet in polymeren voor gebruik in onder meer kunststof- en voedingstoepassingen.

Op een rood Damrak noteerde het aandeel AkzoNobel vrijdag 0,1 procent lager op 63,92 euro.

Door: ABM Financial News.

info@abmfn.nl

Redactie: +31(0)20 26 28 999

Copyright ABM Financial News. All rights reserved

(END) Dow Jones Newswires
postpaul 27 jan 2017 om 19:53
Daar is dus het antwoord. DSM is intensief bezig met barnsteenzuur. Wereldconcern AKZO kondig een samenwerking op dit onderwerp aan, DSM profiteert. Vreemd dat geen enkele financieel journalist annex persbureau deze link kon leggen, ook de IEX-redactie niet. Alle financiële persbureaus constateerden een stijging van DSM zónder nieuws, in een verder dalende markt. Tijd om je huiswerk te doen, jongens!
BP66 31 jan 2017 om 10:44
Toch wat teleurstellend dat we weer wat afglijden op een positieve beurs
voda 1 feb 2017 om 16:25
BlackRock vergroot belang in DSM

Kapitaalbelang meer dan vijf procent.

(ABM FN-Dow Jones) BlackRock heeft een groter belang in DSM gemeld. Dit bleek uit een melding in het kader van de Wet op het financieel toezicht, gedateerd op 30 januari 2017.

BlackRock meldde een kapitaalbelang van 5,12 procent met een stemrecht van 5,86 procent.

Op 27 januari dit jaar meldde BlackRock nog een kapitaalbelang van 4,98 procent met een stemrecht van 5,86 procent.

Wet op het financieel toezicht

De melding valt onder de Wet melding zeggenschap, die sinds 1 januari 2007 onder de overkoepelende Wet op het financieel toezicht valt. Volgens deze wet moeten aandeelhouders met een belang groter dan 3 procent elke wijziging in hun belang melden bij het overschrijden van de volgende drempelwaarden: 3, 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 40, 50, 60, 75 en 95 procent. Dit geldt zowel bij het opbouwen als het afbouwen van een belang.

Door: ABM Financial News.

info@abmfn.nl

Redactie: +31(0)20 26 28 999

Copyright ABM Financial News. All rights reserved

(END) Dow Jones Newswires
