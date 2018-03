Novacyt « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Novacyt reports storming sales start to 2017Group sales increased 25 per cent on a reported basis and 38 per cent at constant exchange rates driven by NOVAprep® growth and the acquisition of Primerdesign.The gross margin continued to improve and was up seven percentage points to 55 per cent. On a pro forma basis, the group achieved a further improvement in gross margin to 59 per cent.Losses at the EBITDA level were reduced to €2.3 million (a loss of €1.7m on a pro forma basis) compared with a €2.9m loss for 2015. Momentum towards near-term EBITDA profitability was demonstrated by an EBITDA loss of €0.7m in H2 compared with €1.6m in H1.Group CEO Graham Mullis (pictured) said: “I am delighted to report continued strong double-digit sales growth across the group in 2016. Our increased sales momentum reflects the acquisition of Primerdesign, a profitable high-growth molecular diagnostic business and successful investment in NOVAprep® commercial infrastructure.“We have delivered the fourth consecutive period of high double-digit NOVAprep® sales growth. Consequently, our gross margin has continued to improve and I expect the trajectory to profitability to continue to accelerate, as demonstrated by the run-rate EBITDA loss significantly reduced during the second half of 2016.“Furthermore, 2017 has started very strongly, with sales up over 70 per cent across the group and I look forward to updating our shareholders and the market of our continued progress during the year.”