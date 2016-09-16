Login
 
Home  /  Forum  /  Novacyt  /  Novacyt de volgende biotech raket!

Novacyt « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Novacyt de volgende biotech raket!

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
128 Posts, Pagina: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 » | Laatste
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
PonziNL 16 sep 2016 om 14:12
0
Lid sinds: 25 aug 2016
Laatste bezoek: 09 jan 2017
Aantal posts:
21
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
Gister was een bizarre dag want TxCell en BioPhytis gingen met meer dan 50% omhoog….op geen nieuws! Een combinatie van een lange dalende trend waarbij er opeens geen verkopers meer waren maar wel kopers! En bij Novacyt kan het volgende gebeuren. Bekijk de grafiek!
Bijlage:
PonziNL 19 sep 2016 om 08:41
0
Lid sinds: 25 aug 2016
Laatste bezoek: 09 jan 2017
Aantal posts:
21
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
Hou dit fonds in de gaten!
ik ben Diede 12 okt 2016 om 22:57
0
Lid sinds: 15 jan 2012
Laatste bezoek: 22 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
25.184
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1636
Gegeven: 415
Ik geloof er ook wel in.
ik ben Diede 23 dec 2016 om 15:06
0
Lid sinds: 15 jan 2012
Laatste bezoek: 22 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
25.184
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1636
Gegeven: 415
nog steeds.
Laatste kapitaalbehoefte is volgens mij voldaan vorige week.
Dus nu terug naar de €1,50.
Hopen althans, want ik zit lekker long. :)
SJURVM 11 mei 2017 om 13:25
0
Lid sinds: 27 mrt 2015
Laatste bezoek: 22 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
1.785
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 285
Gegeven: 9
I have taken a position @0.92 in Novacyt for the long term.
SJURVM 12 mei 2017 om 18:58
0
Lid sinds: 27 mrt 2015
Laatste bezoek: 22 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
1.785
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 285
Gegeven: 9
Novacyt reports storming sales start to 2017
Group sales increased 25 per cent on a reported basis and 38 per cent at constant exchange rates driven by NOVAprep® growth and the acquisition of Primerdesign.

The gross margin continued to improve and was up seven percentage points to 55 per cent. On a pro forma basis, the group achieved a further improvement in gross margin to 59 per cent.

Losses at the EBITDA level were reduced to €2.3 million (a loss of €1.7m on a pro forma basis) compared with a €2.9m loss for 2015. Momentum towards near-term EBITDA profitability was demonstrated by an EBITDA loss of €0.7m in H2 compared with €1.6m in H1.

Group CEO Graham Mullis (pictured) said: “I am delighted to report continued strong double-digit sales growth across the group in 2016. Our increased sales momentum reflects the acquisition of Primerdesign, a profitable high-growth molecular diagnostic business and successful investment in NOVAprep® commercial infrastructure.

“We have delivered the fourth consecutive period of high double-digit NOVAprep® sales growth. Consequently, our gross margin has continued to improve and I expect the trajectory to profitability to continue to accelerate, as demonstrated by the run-rate EBITDA loss significantly reduced during the second half of 2016.

“Furthermore, 2017 has started very strongly, with sales up over 70 per cent across the group and I look forward to updating our shareholders and the market of our continued progress during the year.”

www.businessweekly.co.uk/news/biomedt...
SJURVM 12 mei 2017 om 18:59
0
Lid sinds: 27 mrt 2015
Laatste bezoek: 22 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
1.785
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 285
Gegeven: 9
For anyone who is interested to park some money for a couple of years
SJURVM 12 mei 2017 om 19:05
0
Lid sinds: 27 mrt 2015
Laatste bezoek: 22 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
1.785
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 285
Gegeven: 9
www.businesswire.com/news/home/201702...

The additional non-gynaecological approval in China for NOVAprep® brings the technology to multiple new cancer markets and reinforces our direct sales investment in China, which is already giving substantial growth of 100%+ in 2016 and is expected to deliver more in 2017. We reported strong 100%+ growth across the Asia Pacific region in 2016 and I look forward to updating our shareholders further with the progress we are making in the region during 2017
SJURVM 12 mei 2017 om 19:06
0
Lid sinds: 27 mrt 2015
Laatste bezoek: 22 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
1.785
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 285
Gegeven: 9
As always, before making an investment ,do your homework. Caveat Emptor and all that jazz
SJURVM 31 mei 2017 om 14:27
0
Lid sinds: 27 mrt 2015
Laatste bezoek: 22 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
1.785
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 285
Gegeven: 9
Target €1.31 with resistance at 0.99/1.15/1.20

www.tradingsat.com/novacyt-FR00103972...
SJURVM 21 jun 2017 om 13:14
0
Lid sinds: 27 mrt 2015
Laatste bezoek: 22 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
1.785
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 285
Gegeven: 9
www.businesswire.com/news/home/201706...

Graham Mullis, Group CEO of Novacyt, commented:

“Momentum towards profitability has continued through H1 2017 and with the increased sales demand across the business we are pleased with progress in the Company’s financial performance. I look forward to updating shareholders of this financial progress in July 2017.
Pottige 1 jul 2017 om 13:37
0
Lid sinds: 23 aug 2013
Laatste bezoek: 22 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
217
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 19
Gegeven: 0
afgelopen vrijdag flink wat kopers, nu die IPO nog in Londen en we gaan +100%
Chasse_Patate 3 jul 2017 om 09:32
0
Lid sinds: 24 feb 2016
Laatste bezoek: 22 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
828
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 122
Gegeven: 43
quote:

PonziNL schreef op 19 sep 2016 om 08:41:


Hou dit fonds in de gaten!


Zeg dat wel.
De beursdag voor jouw bericht was dit fonds gesloten op 1,40.
Nu staat het op 0,84, een verlies van 40%.
Absoluut een fonds om in de gaten te houden.
Op 13 juli hun revenue rapportage.
Ik ben benieuwd!
Pottige 3 jul 2017 om 11:17
0
Lid sinds: 23 aug 2013
Laatste bezoek: 22 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
217
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 19
Gegeven: 0
ik ben ook benieuwd, ze hebben 2 weken geleden nog geld opgehaald tegen 0.85 en de CEO zei dat die verheugd is over de resultaten.

Korotm, die zullen goed zijn en als dan de IPO ook nog eens een succes wordt sta je zo +100%
Chasse_Patate 4 jul 2017 om 22:23
0
Lid sinds: 24 feb 2016
Laatste bezoek: 22 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
828
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 122
Gegeven: 43

Novacyt de volgende biotech raket!

Ready for take-off?
Chasse_Patate 5 jul 2017 om 12:09
0
Lid sinds: 24 feb 2016
Laatste bezoek: 22 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
828
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 122
Gegeven: 43

novacyt.com/shareholder-events-financ...

Half-year revenues 13/07/2017


Countdown to Liftoff

fred12345 5 jul 2017 om 12:26
0
Lid sinds: 19 mei 2011
Laatste bezoek: 22 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
6.238
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 570
Gegeven: 13
Ik heb voorlopig genoeg chasse_pataten gegeten in de biosector...eerst Galapagos en daarna MdxHealth. (ik laat deze kans aan mij voor gaan)
SJURVM 5 jul 2017 om 14:37
0
Lid sinds: 27 mrt 2015
Laatste bezoek: 22 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
1.785
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 285
Gegeven: 9
more than average share activity today
started yesterday in the afternoon


figures must be looking good :)
drulletje drie 10 jul 2017 om 15:05
0
Lid sinds: 04 dec 2003
Laatste bezoek: 22 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
17.687
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 310
Gegeven: 142
Boekje is er klaar voor alleen met dit volume gaat het hem niet worden.
Chasse_Patate 12 jul 2017 om 10:18
0
Lid sinds: 24 feb 2016
Laatste bezoek: 22 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
828
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 122
Gegeven: 43
quote:

SJURVM schreef op 21 jun 2017 om 13:14:


www.businesswire.com/news/home/201706...

Graham Mullis, Group CEO of Novacyt, commented:

“Momentum towards profitability has continued through H1 2017 and with the increased sales demand across the business we are pleased with progress in the Company’s financial performance. I look forward to updating shareholders of this financial progress in July 2017.


Graham Mullis looks forward to updating shareholders of this financial progress in July 2017.

Morgen de update.
Vandaag hopelijk de laatste kans om in te stappen op deze lage koers!
128 Posts, Pagina: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 » | Laatste
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Novacyt Meer »

Koers 0,716   Verschil 0,00 (-0,56%)
Laag 0,704   Volume 317.540
Hoog 0,742   Gem. Volume 0
22-mrt-18 17:24
 

Populair

Trending

Bitcoin

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Mijn IEX

Over IEX