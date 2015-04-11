TomTom « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
DeZwarteRidder 11 apr 2015 om 10:45
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 04 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
33.000
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2133
Gegeven: 2203
Nokia Oyj is exploring the sale of its maps business as the Finnish equipment maker focuses on boosting growth at its wireless-network unit and improving its debt rating, according to people familiar with the matter.
Nokia has reached out to potential buyers including Uber Technologies Inc., the mobile car-booking application, and private-equity firms, the people said. A group of German carmakers has also shown interest, the people said, and bids for the unit are expected as soon as this month.
The maps business, which is known as HERE, is valued at about 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion), according to Nokia’s financial reports. That suggests Nokia’s mapping assets have lost value since 2008, when the company spent $8.1 billion to buy map provider Navteq Corp.
Shares rose 5.6 percent to 7.58 euros in Helsinki, the highest close since 2011, valuing the entire company at about 28 billion euros.
The Finnish company, which is working with a financial adviser, may decide against a sale if it can’t get a price it deems sufficient, the people said. HERE reported full-year sales of 970 million euros and an operating loss of 1.24 billion euros, including a goodwill impairment of 1.21 billion euros, according to the annual report. In January, Nokia projected rising sales for its maps and patents divisions for 2015.
Alcatel-Lucent
Proceeds from a sale of HERE could be used for acquisitions to build Nokia’s network business, including the long-mooted takeover of part of French rival Alcatel-Lucent SA, according to Sebastien Sztabowicz, an analyst at Kepler Cheuvreux in Paris.
“We believe a sale of the mapping business could give further credibility to the scenario of an offer on Alcatel-Lucent’s wireless access business,” Sztabowicz wrote in a note to clients.
Alcatel shares closed up 4.8 percent at 3.83 euros, valuing the Paris-based company at about 10.8 billion euros.

viermeiden
DeZwarteRidder 11 apr 2015 om 10:47
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 04 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
33.000
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2133
Gegeven: 2203

Uit bovenstaand artikel kunnen we o.a. de volgende conclusies trekken:

1) Nokia heeft zelf het voortouw genomen om een koper te vinden en heeft dus een hele zwakke positie.
2) De genoemde mogelijke kopers zijn van slechte kwaliteit of onwaarschijnlijk.
2) Nokia denkt zelf dat HERE max. 2 miljard waard is.
3) HERE heeft nog nooit winst gemaakt en maakt nog steeds verlies.
4) De aankoop van Navteq was een van de grootste fouten uit het Europese zakenleven.
5) Nokia wil koste wat het kost van deze ellende af.
6) De recente stijging van TT op basis van dit verkoopgerucht is volkomen belachelijk, want dit kan net zo goed heel erg gaan tegenvallen.
7) Dankzij Google wordt de kaartenmarkt verpest en is het uitgesloten om ooit winst te maken met kaarten (ook voor Google zelf trouwens).
8) De activiteiten van TT zijn zodanig divers dat ze bij geen enkele overnemer aansluiten.
9) De market cap van TT staat nu op ca 1,85 miljard en de K/W is ca 80; dit is veel meer dan een overnemer ooit zou willen betalen.
10) TT is nu zo belachelijk duur dat een verdere stijging van de shortpositie onvermijdelijk is.
DeZwarteRidder 11 apr 2015 om 10:49
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 04 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
33.000
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2133
Gegeven: 2203
Aangezien met kaarten dus niks meer te verdienen is, zal een eventuele koper van HERE dit bedrijf moeten uitbouwen tot een soort TomTom-imitatiebedrijf, met als gevolg nog meer concurrentie voor TT.

In feite is de verkoop van HERE dus gewoon slecht nieuws voor TT.

Ik ben benieuwd wanneer de beleggers dit door krijgen
DeZwarteRidder 11 apr 2015 om 10:50
1
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 04 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
33.000
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2133
Gegeven: 2203

Google heeft het meeste geld, de meeste ervaring met automatiseren van auto's en de fabuleuze streetview; het is dus wel duidelijk dat TT het ook op dit terrein gaat verliezen van Google.

TT mag blij zijn met de kruimels die Google laat liggen.

Een overnemer van HERE weet dit ook en zal dus niet veel willen betalen.
Spes 11 apr 2015 om 10:58
1
Lid sinds: 10 aug 2009
Laatste bezoek: 04 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
2.098
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 120
Gegeven: 110
Ben het gedeeltelijk met je eens DZR.
De verkoop van HERE heeft als voordeel dat de waarde van de kaarten van TOMTOM meer inzichtelijk zal worden en de koers beter bepaald kan worden. De koersstijging is wel grotendeels gebaseerd op de hoop dat hier nog grof geld voor wordt betaald. Vroegere tijden zijn echter voorbij dus denk dat die hoop voorbarig is. Ben het met je eens dat Nokia zeer waarschijnlijk geen goede prijs krijgt voor HERE, of niet akkoord gaat met een bieding, waarop het moment van harde realiteit aanbreekt voor de TT aandeelhouder.
TT is reeds bezig met een goed businessmodel voor deze kaarten waardoor ik het niet uitsluit dat ze hier op de lange termijn voor elkaar krijgen hier een mooi bedrag mee te verdienen.
Spoetnik 11 apr 2015 om 11:08
0
Lid sinds: 11 mrt 2010
Laatste bezoek: 28 jun 2018
Aantal posts:
1.266
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 303
Gegeven: 306
De door jou als absurd betitelde koersstijging van TT wordt m.i. maar zeer beperkt veroorzaakt door de grootte van de zak geld die Nokia gaat ontvangen, zoiets heeft vee meer strategische waarde. Dus een paar euro meer of minder zal niet zo heel relevant zijn. Ja, het speelt mee om een indicatie te krijgen van de huidge markt, maar is zeker niet allesbepalend voor de positie van TT.
boemel 11 apr 2015 om 11:12
0
Lid sinds: 29 dec 2009
Laatste bezoek: 09 mei 2017
Aantal posts:
1.763
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 160
Gegeven: 207
Beste mensen, Reageer AUB niet op dit draadje en persoon.
Perdu76 11 apr 2015 om 11:13
0
Lid sinds: 29 aug 2008
Laatste bezoek: 04 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
168
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 13
Gegeven: 3
Er zijn behoorlijk wat grote spelers die helemaal niet afhankelijk van Google willen zijn.
Putz 11 apr 2015 om 11:13
0
Lid sinds: 14 feb 2010
Laatste bezoek: 04 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
968
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 115
Gegeven: 42
2 miljard is een koopje!
Dinah-Moe Tomm 11 apr 2015 om 11:14
2
Lid sinds: 23 apr 2013
Laatste bezoek: 29 nov 2016
Aantal posts:
1.013
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 254
Gegeven: 157
Allemachtig ZwarteRidder, jij zit aardig in de problemen geloof ik he?
Je had aan toch kunnen zien aankomen dat de door shorters in stand gehouden gigantische onderwaardering van TomTom niet eeuwig kon duren?
DeZwarteRidder 11 apr 2015 om 11:15
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 04 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
33.000
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2133
Gegeven: 2203
quote:

Spoetnik schreef op 11 apr 2015 om 11:08:


De door jou als absurd betitelde koersstijging van TT wordt m.i. maar zeer beperkt veroorzaakt door de grootte van de zak geld die Nokia gaat ontvangen, zoiets heeft vee meer strategische waarde. Dus een paar euro meer of minder zal niet zo heel relevant zijn. Ja, het speelt mee om een indicatie te krijgen van de huidge markt, maar is zeker niet allesbepalend voor de positie van TT.


Ik noem de stijging 'absurd' omdat er enerzijds geen enkel hard feit bekend is geworden en anderzijds omdat de overname van HERE zeer negatieve gevolgen voor TT kan krijgen.

HERE is nogal ingeslapen en kan evt. door een overnemer omgeturnd worden tot een hevige concurrent van TT.

Als HERE gekocht wordt door een afnemer van TT, dan levert dat direct omzetverlies op EN een kandidaat minder om TT over te nemen.
DeZwarteRidder 11 apr 2015 om 11:18
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 04 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
33.000
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2133
Gegeven: 2203
quote:

Dinah-Moe Tomm schreef op 11 apr 2015 om 11:14:


Allemachtig ZwarteRidder, jij zit aardig in de problemen geloof ik he?
Je had aan toch kunnen zien aankomen dat de door shorters in stand gehouden gigantische onderwaardering van TomTom niet eeuwig kon duren?


Deze absurde stijging biedt de shorters een unieke kans op uitbreiding van hun shortposities.
DeZwarteRidder 11 apr 2015 om 11:19
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 04 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
33.000
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2133
Gegeven: 2203
quote:

boemel schreef op 11 apr 2015 om 11:12:


Beste mensen, Reageer AUB niet op dit draadje en persoon.


Ben je ergens bang voor....??

Voor de Grote Boze Wolf misschien...???
Spoetnik 11 apr 2015 om 11:23
0
Lid sinds: 11 mrt 2010
Laatste bezoek: 28 jun 2018
Aantal posts:
1.266
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 303
Gegeven: 306
quote:

DeZwarteRidder schreef op 11 apr 2015 om 11:15:


[...]

Ik noem de stijging 'absurd' omdat er enerzijds geen enkel hard feit bekend is geworden en anderzijds omdat de overname van HERE zeer negatieve gevolgen voor TT kan krijgen.

HERE is nogal ingeslapen en kan evt. door een overnemer omgeturnd worden tot een hevige concurrent van TT.

Als HERE gekocht wordt door een afnemer van TT, dan levert dat direct omzetverlies op EN een kandidaat minder om TT over te nemen.


Ik ben hett je eens dat het door een geschikte kandidaat kan worden omgeturnd tot een serieuzere concurrent dan het onder de Nokia-vlag was. Echter, vergeet niet dat er hoogstrwaarschijnlijk een fikse tijd overheen gaat tot de business volledig is geintegreerd binnen het nieuwe huis. In dat vacuum kan TT zeker de voorprong uitbouwen, zowel vanuit sales oogpunt, als zeker ook wat betreft de ontwikkeling van de business.
Ik ben ook niet louter enthousiast en ben erg benieuwd hoe we de komende tijd verder gaan scoren, maar ik geef eerlijk toe dat ik het moeilijk in te schatten vind hoe de markt, en vooral de klanten, hierop gaan reageren.
guusje 11 apr 2015 om 11:24
0
Lid sinds: 03 apr 2011
Laatste bezoek: 04 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
8.800
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 611
Gegeven: 20
quote:

DeZwarteRidder schreef op 11 apr 2015 om 11:18:


[...]

Deze absurde stijging biedt de shorters een unieke kans op uitbreiding van hun shortposities.

Die stijging van TT zit jou niet lekker, denk dat we verder stijgen helaas het is niet anders., heb er vrede mee zou ik zeggen.
Dinah-Moe Tomm 11 apr 2015 om 11:29
0
Lid sinds: 23 apr 2013
Laatste bezoek: 29 nov 2016
Aantal posts:
1.013
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 254
Gegeven: 157
quote:

DeZwarteRidder schreef op 11 apr 2015 om 11:18:


[...]

Deze absurde stijging biedt de shorters een unieke kans op uitbreiding van hun shortposities.

Nou dat zou mooi zijn, moet er straks op 12 euro nog meer gecoverd worden.
Beleger 11 apr 2015 om 11:36
0
Lid sinds: 28 aug 2012
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
59
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 5
Gegeven: 0
puntje 7) van de lijst van zwartriddder:
7) Dankzij Google wordt de kaartenmarkt verpest en is het uitgesloten om ooit winst te maken met kaarten (ook voor Google zelf trouwens).

dit is een belangrijk punt. en niet waar. voor niets gaat de zon op.

Google is 1 van de grootste bedrijven ter wereld met een gigantische omzet en winst. En al hun services voor consumenten zijn GRATIS.

Natuurlijk, ze verdienen het geld met het aanbieden van betaalde marketing/advertentie service voor bedrijven.

Maar het gaat erom dat google (en ook tomtom) een service en functionaliteit aanbied die mensen graag willen gebruiken. Hierin is sowieso veel geld te verdienen. Google bied de maps gratis aan, denk je dat google een liefdadigheidsorganisatie is?

Wat mij betreft is de mapdata "priceless". Er zijn maar letterlijk ENKELE bedrijven in de wereld die een dergelijke database hebben. Het van de grond opbouwen van een dergelijke database is schier onmogelijk, tenzij je google heet.

Met de kaartdatabase en de technologie eromheen heeft tomtom een service die mensen graag willen gebruiken. Hiermee valt dan ook veel geld te verdienen, linksom of rechtsom.

Daar komt bij dat tomtom goede deals heeft met automobiel fabrikanten, die liever met een wat neutrale Tomtom in zee gaan dan met de big bullies apple en google.
DeZwarteRidder 11 apr 2015 om 11:38
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 04 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
33.000
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2133
Gegeven: 2203
Frietzakje 10 apr 2015 om 22:05:

Het meest logische is toch dat Garmin HERE overneemt!
Om te beginnen wilden zij toen Tele Atlas hebben, was niet gelukt, zij gebruiken al de kaarten van HERE, en......als klap op de vuurpijl, ze waren laatst al geld uit het buitenland naar zich toe aan het halen, en iedereen zei toen al dat dat waarschijnlijk was voor een overname.
Ze hebben immers ook genoeg geld cash.

Nou, voila!!!
DeZwarteRidder 11 apr 2015 om 11:43
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 04 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
33.000
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2133
Gegeven: 2203
quote:

Beleger schreef op 11 apr 2015 om 11:36:


puntje 7) van de lijst van zwartriddder:
7) Dankzij Google wordt de kaartenmarkt verpest en is het uitgesloten om ooit winst te maken met kaarten (ook voor Google zelf trouwens).

dit is een belangrijk punt. en niet waar. voor niets gaat de zon op.

Google is 1 van de grootste bedrijven ter wereld met een gigantische omzet en winst. En al hun services voor consumenten zijn GRATIS.

Natuurlijk, ze verdienen het geld met het aanbieden van betaalde marketing/advertentie service voor bedrijven.

Maar het gaat erom dat google (en ook tomtom) een service en functionaliteit aanbied die mensen graag willen gebruiken. Hierin is sowieso veel geld te verdienen. Google bied de maps gratis aan, denk je dat google een liefdadigheidsorganisatie is?


Je zegt het zelf: tegen Google valt niet te concurreren omdat ze absurd veel geld verdienen met reclame etc. De kostprijs van Google Maps is niet van belang. De kaartenafdeling hoeft dus nooit apart winst te maken.

TT en HERE mogen de kruimels oprapen.
[verwijderd] 11 apr 2015 om 11:43
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
776
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 149
Gegeven: 68
Ik geniet met volle teugen van de ritjes met TT en ben elke keer weer blij als ik er met winst kan uit stappen en weer goedkoper kan inspringen .De koers kan met TT alle kanten op maar toch heeft ook de DZR gelijk omtrend de zeer hoge KW .Deze vind ikzelf ook extreem hoog ,ondanks de enorme toekomst perspectief .Ik heb vrijdag mijn winst genomen 7,84 en blijf er verlopig weer vanaf .
