Zilver - Silver World Spot (USD) « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM kanshebber

11 Posts
[verwijderd] 22 dec 2014 om 19:50
Graag uw mening over ASM
Vooruitzichten lijken erg goed ook bij deze lage zilver en goudprijzen

ca.finance.yahoo.com/q/ae?s=ASM
www.marketwatch.com/investing/Stock/A...

seekingalpha.com/article/1674772-avin...

Zelf wat stukken aangekocht zojuist
Mus-42 25 dec 2014 om 13:37
bertvv schreef op 22 dec 2014 om 19:50:


Graag uw mening over ASM
Vooruitzichten lijken erg goed ook bij deze lage zilver en goudprijzen

ca.finance.yahoo.com/q/ae?s=ASM
www.marketwatch.com/investing/Stock/A...

seekingalpha.com/article/1674772-avin...

Zelf wat stukken aangekocht zojuist


De bedrijf is goed gewaardeerd als ik kijk naar de boekwaarde,maar als straks goud en zilver omhoog gaan dan gaan met ondergewaardeerde aandelen heel hart.met ASM ?
Kijk naar SSRI of EGO of HMY.

Gr,
mus
[verwijderd] 28 nov 2016 om 09:35
Na een rit omhoog is ASM weer teruggevallen naar 1.3
[verwijderd] 28 nov 2016 om 09:36
De vooruitzichten zijn onverminderd goed. Gaat m.i fors stijgen komende maanden
[verwijderd] 28 nov 2016 om 16:58
Vandaag 7 cent erbij naar 1.4. Gaat fors meer winst maken dit jaar en de vooruitzichten voor 2018 lijken ook erg goed. . Is de moeite waard om even in te verdiepen.
- D.J. - 19 jul 2019 om 20:21
Goedkoop aandeel hopen dat zilver de weg omhoog nog weet
gbakl 23 aug 2019 om 18:33
Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM)
NYSE American - NYSE American Delayed Price. Currency in USD

3.9400+0.2900 (+7.95%)

volatiel spul maar gaat wel lekker vandaag :)
gbakl 26 aug 2019 om 18:48
Silvercorp Metals Inc. SVM was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 10% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 28.6% in the past one-month time frame.
The company has seen one negative estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.
gbakl 26 aug 2019 om 18:50
Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM)
NYSE American - Nasdaq Real Time Price. Currency in US

4.1200+0.1200 (+3.00%)

:)
gbakl 27 aug 2019 om 17:27
Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM)
NYSE American - Nasdaq Real Time Price. Currency in USD

4.325+0.335 (+8.396%)

doet het opvallend goed...
MZ 28 aug 2019 om 12:54
Zeker! en check de grafiek eens tot een paar jaar terug. Nog voldoende ruimte omhoog, kan zomaar nog eens verdubbelen in komend jaar.
