Zilver - Silver World Spot (USD) « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Silvercorp Metals Inc. SVM was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 10% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 28.6% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen one negative estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.