Wall Street lager gesloten

Ook kans dat de Fed, straks weer hard op de rem moet trappen en verlagen? (zie bijlage) en Europa volgt!



ft. 8 augustus

“The Chinese economy is now at serious risk of sliding into a deflationary episode that could spark a self-reinforcing downward spiral in growth and private sector confidence,” said Eswar Prasad, a China finance expert at Cornell University. “The government needs to act quickly and decisively to put a floor on growth and limit deflation before matters get out of hand.”



China has bucked the global inflation trend of other large economies, many of which unleashed sweeping stimulus efforts during the pandemic. Beijing, by contrast, sought to control the virus through a three-year zero-Covid policy.



Chinese policymakers have attempted to project confidence in the economy since the reopening, cutting some interest rates and offering tax incentives to businesses, but they have stopped short of major stimulus. The ruling Communist party politburo conceded late last month that the recovery was making “tortuous progress” and said it would “actively expand domestic demand”.