Just Eat Takeaway boekt zwarte cijfers, CFO gaat vertrekken

DIT BERICHT IS ONJUIST! Zie persbericht JUST EAT.



Other Financials

? Just Eat Takeaway.com’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to €1,799 million as per 30 June 2023. We are well-

capitalised to meet all our future debt obligations.

? We were able to use part our strong liquidity position to buy back shares. Under the €150 million share buyback

programme announced on 19 April 2023, 2.73% of issued shares were repurchased as per 21 July 2023.

? Net loss for the period of €258 million in H1 2023 was mainly driven by the non-cash amortisation of intangibles acquired

through business combinations.