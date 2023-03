Flinke verliezen op Europese beursvloeren

Interessant ook om te zien dat veilingverhaal van de SVB groep niet meer lijkt te bestaan!!

Zou de gehele veiling mislukt zijn?



Alleen HSBC heeft SVb Uk overgenomen.



Today's Developments

Investors piled into the safety government bonds and gold after U.S. regulators moved this weekend to limit the impact of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.



U.S. stock futures gyrated between small gains and losses, but there were big losses in premarket trading in individual bank shares and among European bank stocks.



First Republic shares plunged more than 70% before the bell despite an agreement for additional financing from JPMorgan Chase on Sunday. Other regional bank shares were also sharply lower. Bank of America shares were down 5%, the worst among the big four U.S. banks.



Yields on government bonds on both sides of the Atlantic dropped sharply as investors sought shelter.



In the U.K., HSBC agreed to buy Silicon Valley Bank's British arm for £1 and keep it operating for customers.