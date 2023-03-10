Financials onderuit in rode AEX

Silicon Valley Bank bestaat niet meer. Ramp in 2 dagen.



FDIC closes Silicon Valley Bank after bank fails to raise new capital

10

0:39 4:22



How Fed policy impacted Silicon Valley Bank



Myles Udland

Myles Udland·Head of News

Fri, March 10, 2023 at 5:53 PM GMT+1

In this article:



SIVB

0.00%

Watchlist



Watchlist

Performance Outlookyahoo plus badge

2W-6W

6W-9M

9M+

Troubled lender Silicon Valley Bank has been closed by the FDIC after deposit outflows and a failed capital raise sent the firm into crisis this week.



In a statement released late Friday morning, the FDIC said: "Silicon Valley Bank, Santa Clara, California, was closed today by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, which appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver. To protect insured depositors, the FDIC created the Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara (DINB). At the time of closing, the FDIC as receiver immediately transferred to the DINB all insured deposits of Silicon Valley Bank."



Shares of the bank's parent company, SVB Financial (SIVB), remained halted for trade on Friday after having lost 60% on Thursday and another 60% in pre-market trading on Friday.



The FDIC's statement continued: "All insured depositors will have full access to their insured deposits no later than Monday morning, March 13, 2023. The FDIC will pay uninsured depositors an advance dividend within the next week. Uninsured depositors will receive a receivership certificate for the remaining amount of their uninsured funds. As the FDIC sells the assets of Silicon Valley Bank, future dividend payments may be made to uninsured depositors."