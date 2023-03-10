Van beleggers
desktop iconMarkt Monitor
Financials onderuit in rode AEX

Financials onderuit in rode AEX

Door
op
Reacties

4 Posts
  wiegveld 10 maart 2023 18:07
    Silicon Valley Bank bestaat niet meer. Ramp in 2 dagen.

  Das Mooi 10 maart 2023 19:26
    quote:

    jan de vakman schreef op 10 maart 2023 18:37:

    Dat banenrapport is ook gedeeltelijk nep, als er zoveel meer banen bij komen, dan moet de werkeloosheid toch zakken, maar nee, hij stijgt, ra, ra hoe kan dit, Amerikaanse cijfers, zijn keer op keer tegenstrijdig en onbetrouwbaar!!
    Jan,

    Wel eens gehoord van arbeidsparticipatie graad? Niet te snel oordelen…..

    Das Mooi
  M357 10 maart 2023 23:23
    Onder de hoofdaandelen daalden ING en Aegon met 4,6 en 4,7 procent. En in de AMX verloor ABN AMRO 2,7 procent. Analist Robbert Manders van de VEB vindt deze koersverliezen wat overtrokken.

    Kijk even naar de future daar gaan ze weer rond de 2% omlaag! Aandelen die in een paar maanden 70% stijgen kunnen echt wel wat harder onderuit dan de percentages vandaag meneer Manders!
