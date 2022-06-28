Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Uitgebreid zoeken

Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

Europa

AEX
Euronext Amsterdam
BRU
Euronext Brussels
PSE
Euronext Paris
LIS
Euronext Lissabon
CHX
CBOE Europe, grote(re) EU aandelen
NAV
Investment Funds (NAV)

Noord-Amerika

NYS
New York Stock Exchange
OTC
CBOE BZX Exchange (US)
TSE
Toronto Stock Exchange

Kunt u een instrument niet vinden?

Zoek dan via de zogenaamde ISIN code. Elk instrument, aandeel etc. heeft een unieke code.

Kies vervolgens - wanneer er meerdere resultaten zijn - de notering op de beurs van uw keuze.

Waar vind ik die ISIN code?

Google de naam van het instrument, aandeel etc. met de toevoeging 'ISIN'.

Als zoeken op ISIN code geen resultaten oplevert hebben wij het instrument of aandeel niet in onze koersendatabase.

desktop iconMarkt Monitor

Inloggen

  • Geen account? Registreren

Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  nieuws  /  Fagron ontvangt waarschuwing FDA

Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!

word abonnee

Fagron ontvangt waarschuwing FDA

Door
op
Views: 5.612

Reacties

2 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. Han 2 28 juni 2022 16:38
    Fagron announces that as a result of the exercise of subscription rights, 32,500 new shares have been issued on 10 June 2022. These newly issued shares are entitled to dividend as of the 2022 financial year.
    In accordance with the Belgian transparency legislation, Fagron notes that its total share capital currently amounts to € 502,094,125.17. The total number of shares with voting rights after the issue amounts to 72,992,654 which is also the total number of voting rights (the ‘denominator’). The total number of rights (formerly known as warrants) to subscribe to not yet issued shares with voting rights amounts to 2,153,750.
2 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Fagron

15,790 17:35
-1,680 -9,62%
Premium

Eindelijk weer groei in Europa voor Fagron

Het laatste advies leest u als IEX Premium-lid

Inloggen Ontdek Premium

Laatste beursnieuws

  1. 20:29 Zwak vertrouwenscijfer duwt Wall Street in een dip
  2. 19:54 Europese beurzen hoger gesloten
  3. 17:53 Shell houdt AEX niet uit het rood
  4. 17:50 Slotcall: Midkapper krijgt het zwaar te verduren
  5. 16:31 Beursagenda: macro-economisch
  6. 16:30 Beursagenda: buitenlandse fondsen
  7. 16:30 Beursagenda: Nederlandse bedrijven
  8. 16:14 Fagron ontvangt waarschuwing FDA
  9. 16:10 Consumentenvertrouwen VS verder omlaag - Conference Board
  10. 15:09 Fed-bestuurder Williams rekent niet op recessie - media

IEX Premium: Meest gelezen

  1. Premium

    Achtergronden 20 jun

    Roemruchte shorter duikt op in ASML en ING
  2. Premium

    Column 16 jun

    Er is ook een positief scenario!
  3. Premium

    Analyse en Advies 17 jun

    Overnamegerucht ABN Amro is typisch geval proefballon oplaten
  4. Premium

    Analyse en Advies 23 jun

    ASML: recessievrees onnodig
  5. Premium

    Vooruitblik 26 jun

    Vooruitblik: moeilijke beurs met grote kansen en risico's

Van Onze Redactie

  1. Beurs vandaag 17:50

    Slotcall: Midkapper krijgt het zwaar te verduren

  2. Beurs vandaag 16:25

    Wie houdt er van risico? Er zit misschien een grote kans in VS technologie
  3. Premium

    Analyse en Advies 15:45

    Tijd om de kortetermijnverwachting voor ASMI te temperen

  4. Evenement 14:25

    Stijgende rente en oplopende inflatie: dit zegt Sandra Phlippen, hoofdeconoom ABN Amro
  5. Premium

    Analyse en Advies 11:40

    Nedap met Hugo Boss minder conjunctuurgevoelig
  6. Premium

    Portefeuille-update 09:20

    De IEX Modelportefeuille loopt schade deels in
28 jun: AEX
28 jun: DAX
28 jun: Handel in Citi Turbo's van 08:00 uur tot e...
Bekijk de pagina van Citifirst

Lees verder op het IEX netwerk Let op: Artikelen linken naar andere sites

Gesponsorde links

Meld u aan voor de IEX dagelijkse nieuwsbrief

en blijf op de hoogte van de laatste ontwikkelingen op de beurs!

 