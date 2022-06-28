Fagron ontvangt waarschuwing FDA

Fagron announces that as a result of the exercise of subscription rights, 32,500 new shares have been issued on 10 June 2022. These newly issued shares are entitled to dividend as of the 2022 financial year.

In accordance with the Belgian transparency legislation, Fagron notes that its total share capital currently amounts to € 502,094,125.17. The total number of shares with voting rights after the issue amounts to 72,992,654 which is also the total number of voting rights (the ‘denominator’). The total number of rights (formerly known as warrants) to subscribe to not yet issued shares with voting rights amounts to 2,153,750.