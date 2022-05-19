Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Drie winkelcentra Unibail krijgen nieuwe naam

Drie winkelcentra Unibail krijgen nieuwe naam

Door
op
Views: 1.284

Reacties

4 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  4. forum rang 7 HCohen 19 mei 2022 07:44
    URW TO ROLL OUT WESTFIELD BRAND TO THREE NEW
    FLAGSHIP DESTINATIONS
    cdn.urw.com/-/media/Corporate~o~Sites...
    Growth of Westfield network in Spain, Sweden and Poland expands unrivalled opportunity
    for retailers and brands to engage with millions of consumers
    Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) today announced the rebranding of three Flagship centres, rolling
    out the Westfield brand to Parquesur in Madrid, Taby Centrum in Stockholm, and Galeria Mokotow in
    Warsaw this Fall.

    The rebranding continues the expansion of the Westfield brand in Europe as the company drives new
    revenues through media advertising and brand experiences, turning its huge footfall of 550 million1
    visits across its European assets into a qualified audience, while also leveraging the Westfield brand’s
    significant value to retailers, who see over 20%2 higher sales at URW’s centres even when compared
    to other A-category malls.

    Caroline Puechoultres, Chief Customer Officer of URW, said: “The rebranding of these centres
    continues our strategy to expand Westfield to Flagship European destinations in the wealthiest cities
    and catchment areas. The significant opportunity afforded to both retailers and brands by this
    increasingly digitally linked network of destinations is unparalleled – through Westfield our partners
    can reach tens of millions of European consumers, driving new possibilities in advertising, brand
    marketing and retail.”

    The Flagship destinations in today’s announcement share a number of characteristics in addition to
    being among the most important retail centres in their respective markets: they are set in excellent
    locations with unrivalled transport options, have distinctive architectural and design features and a
    best-in-class approach in terms of customer experience, community engagement, and sustainability
    practices.

    To celebrate the launch of the Westfield brand at these assets, each destination will host festive
    consumer events which will be announced later this year.
4 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD

72,450 18 mei
0,000 0,00%
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield ziet huurstroom weer aantrekken

19 mei: AEX
19 mei: Philips
19 mei: Handel in Citi Turbo's van 08:00 uur tot e...
