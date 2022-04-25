Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Uitgebreid zoeken

Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

Europa

AEX
Euronext Amsterdam
BRU
Euronext Brussels
PSE
Euronext Paris
LIS
Euronext Lissabon
CHX
CBOE Europe, grote(re) EU aandelen
NAV
Investment Funds (NAV)

Noord-Amerika

NYS
New York Stock Exchange
OTC
CBOE BZX Exchange (US)
TSE
Toronto Stock Exchange

Kunt u een instrument niet vinden?

Zoek dan via de zogenaamde ISIN code. Elk instrument, aandeel etc. heeft een unieke code.

Kies vervolgens - wanneer er meerdere resultaten zijn - de notering op de beurs van uw keuze.

Waar vind ik die ISIN code?

Google de naam van het instrument, aandeel etc. met de toevoeging 'ISIN'.

Als zoeken op ISIN code geen resultaten oplevert hebben wij het instrument of aandeel niet in onze koersendatabase.

desktop iconMarkt Monitor

Inloggen

  • Geen account? Registreren

Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  nieuws  /  Cat Rock zeer kritisch op bestuur Just Eat Takeaway

Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!

word abonnee

Cat Rock zeer kritisch op bestuur Just Eat Takeaway

Door
op
Views: 4.301

Reacties

5 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  2. forum rang 6 wiegveld 25 april 2022 07:58
    “JET management made a capital allocation mistake when it decided to buy Grubhub in June
    2020 with minimal synergies only two months after tripling the Company’s size with the Just Eat
    acquisition. However, this €6 billion deal cannot explain the -€16 billion of equity value that has
    been destroyed in less than two years

    Instead, we believe the bulk of the value destruction occurred because JET management gave
    investors a misleading financial outlook in advance of the two Grubhub shareholder votes, leading
    to two massive profit downgrades in 2021 and shattering investor trust in management.

    De waardedaling ligt vooral aan een misleidende outlook Van de periode na de overname zet CR.
    Maar de overname zelf was ook al dom. Iets anders dus dan bericht.
5 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

JUST EAT TAKEAWAY

24,320 10:48
-0,800 -3,18%
Premium

Just Eat Takeaway zet Grubhub in de etalage

Het laatste advies leest u als IEX Premium-lid

Inloggen Ontdek Premium

Laatste nieuws

  1. 10:58 Beursupdate: Philips fors onderuit op rood Damrak
  2. 10:35 Update: Beursblik: sterke kwartaalupdate TKH
  3. 10:32 Valuta: euro daalt flink
  4. 10:13 Beursblik: uitdagend klimaat Philips
  5. 10:07 Duits ondernemersvertrouwen stijgt licht
  6. 09:53 Beursblik: sterke kwartaalupdate TKH
  7. 09:14 Philips onderuit op scherp lager Damrak
  8. 08:41 'Tegenwind bij Philips'
  9. 08:28 Berenberg verlaagt koersdoel Fastned fors
  10. 08:26 Philips overtreft omzetverwachtingen

IEX Premium: Meest gelezen

  1. Premium

    Beurs vandaag 17 apr

    Vooruitblik: "Hogere belastingen voor kleine beleggers op komst"
  2. Premium

    Redactioneel 14 apr

    ECB preview: komt er weer een verrassing?
  3. Premium

    Video 19 apr

    Hoopgevende signalen bij Philips
  4. Premium

    Analyse en Advies 13 apr

    AMD hard geraakt door macro-economische ontwikkelingen
  5. Premium

    Analyse en Advies 20 apr

    ASML gaat outlook 2025 verhogen

Van Onze Redactie

  1. Redactioneel 10:45

    Benevolent AI krijgt notering in Amsterdam
  2. Premium

    Video 10:25

    Rotatie uit halfgeleiders
  3. Premium

    Redactioneel 09:05

    Denk hieraan als u short wilt gaan

  4. Beurs vandaag 08:10

    AEX heeft zeven in zicht, het is heel erg maandagmorgen voorbeurs
  5. Premium

    Analyse en Advies 07:15

    RELX is een prachtige belegging, maar pittig gewaardeerd

  6. Technische Analyse 06:45

    De Nederlandse beurs mist zuurstof voor een substantieel herstel
25 apr: AEX
25 apr: ASML
25 apr: Handel in Citi Turbo's van 08:00 uur tot e...
Bekijk de pagina van Citifirst

Lees verder op het IEX netwerk Let op: Artikelen linken naar andere sites

Gesponsorde links

Meld u aan voor de IEX dagelijkse nieuwsbrief

en blijf op de hoogte van de laatste ontwikkelingen op de beurs!

 