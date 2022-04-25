Cat Rock zeer kritisch op bestuur Just Eat Takeaway

“JET management made a capital allocation mistake when it decided to buy Grubhub in June

2020 with minimal synergies only two months after tripling the Company’s size with the Just Eat

acquisition. However, this €6 billion deal cannot explain the -€16 billion of equity value that has

been destroyed in less than two years



Instead, we believe the bulk of the value destruction occurred because JET management gave

investors a misleading financial outlook in advance of the two Grubhub shareholder votes, leading

to two massive profit downgrades in 2021 and shattering investor trust in management.



De waardedaling ligt vooral aan een misleidende outlook Van de periode na de overname zet CR.

Maar de overname zelf was ook al dom. Iets anders dus dan bericht.