Cat Rock zeer kritisch op bestuur Just Eat Takeaway
Door
op
Goed initiatief. De druk wordt opgevoerd, dus daarmee komt het spel op de wagen!
“JET management made a capital allocation mistake when it decided to buy Grubhub in June
2020 with minimal synergies only two months after tripling the Company’s size with the Just Eat
acquisition. However, this €6 billion deal cannot explain the -€16 billion of equity value that has
been destroyed in less than two years
Instead, we believe the bulk of the value destruction occurred because JET management gave
investors a misleading financial outlook in advance of the two Grubhub shareholder votes, leading
to two massive profit downgrades in 2021 and shattering investor trust in management.
De waardedaling ligt vooral aan een misleidende outlook Van de periode na de overname zet CR.
Maar de overname zelf was ook al dom. Iets anders dus dan bericht.
Vooralsnog op richting € 10...
Sum of the parts waardering is minstens EUR100 per aandeel, gigantische onderwaardering gaat eindelijk aangepakt worden. Goed nieuws dus.
Op zo'n stevig rode dag toch nog kunnen lachen door u. Bedankt!
DeWalt schreef op 25 april 2022 08:54:
