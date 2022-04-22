Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Wereldhave stelt outlook voor 2022 opwaarts bij

Wereldhave stelt outlook voor 2022 opwaarts bij

  1. forum rang 7 HCohen 22 april 2022 07:56
    Prima resultaten
    - footfall en sales op 2019 levels;
    - occupancy stabiel;
    - France; high cash collection rate(99%); whilst occupancy rates remained solid
    - goede signalen mbt FSC strategie;
    - verhoogde Outlook(nav preletting FSC's en indexation);
    - shopping center occupancy rates stable at 96% and rent collection at 98%
    - Daling LTV naar 40.3% (!), positief indirect resultaat.
Wereldhave

18,200 21 apr
0,000 0,00%
Wereldhave komt bovendrijven

