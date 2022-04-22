Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!
Wereldhave stelt outlook voor 2022 opwaarts bij
Prima resultaten
- footfall en sales op 2019 levels;
- occupancy stabiel;
- France; high cash collection rate(99%); whilst occupancy rates remained solid
- goede signalen mbt FSC strategie;
- verhoogde Outlook(nav preletting FSC's en indexation);
- shopping center occupancy rates stable at 96% and rent collection at 98%
- Daling LTV naar 40.3% (!), positief indirect resultaat.
-
Zal Aatje blij mee zijn ;-)