Empire State index daalt flink

Empire State index daalt flink

Door
op
Views: 2.979

Reacties

2 Posts
2 Posts
  2. jobofinn 15 maart 2022 18:42
    Een 3 maand a 1 jaartje geduld

    On average, the S&P 500 has been 6.5% in negative territory 3 months following an armed conflict (either global or smaller), and around 13% positive 12 months after said conflict.

    The Vietnam war and both of the Gulf wars are examples of conflicts that brought about extremely short-lived drops followed by long upward trajectories. When the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan in 1979, there was a 12-day consecutive index drop of about 3.8% in total. When Russia later took Crimea in 2014, there was a 2% drop.

    The reason why the current geopolitical tensions are so crucial, and why we're seeing so much volatility is because the threat of armed conflict coincides with one of the highest threats of inflation since World War 2.

    Geopolitical Events/Stock market Reaction
2 Posts
2 Posts

