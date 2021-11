ECB waarschuwt voor correcties

BEDANKT voor de nuancering in het artikel ABM Financial news !!De waarschuwing betreft dus slechts residentieel vastgoed;On property, it said risks of price corrections over the medium term have increased substantially amid rising estimates of house price overvaluations.“In particular, households with variable rate mortgages or shorter fixed-rate periods on their mortgages are exposed to an unexpected rise in interest rates, which could adversely affect their ability to service their debt,” the report said.