Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Uitgebreid zoeken

Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

Europa

AEX
Euronext Amsterdam
BRU
Euronext Brussels
PSE
Euronext Paris
LIS
Euronext Lissabon
CHX
CBOE Europe, grote(re) EU aandelen
NAV
Investment Funds (NAV)

Noord-Amerika

NYS
New York Stock Exchange
OTC
CBOE BZX Exchange (US)
TSE
Toronto Stock Exchange

Kunt u een instrument niet vinden?

Zoek dan via de zogenaamde ISIN code. Elk instrument, aandeel etc. heeft een unieke code.

Kies vervolgens - wanneer er meerdere resultaten zijn - de notering op de beurs van uw keuze.

Waar vind ik die ISIN code?

Google de naam van het instrument, aandeel etc. met de toevoeging 'ISIN'.

Als zoeken op ISIN code geen resultaten oplevert hebben wij het instrument of aandeel niet in onze koersendatabase.

desktop iconOne Monitor

Inloggen

  • Geen account? Registreren

Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  nieuws  /  Amerikaanse industrie en dienstensector groeien hard door

Amerikaanse industrie en dienstensector groeien hard door

Door
op
Views: 2.889

Reacties

2 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. Martin K. 21 mei 2021 16:24
    Zegt weinig, want Amerika zit nog steeds ver onder het niveau van voor de Covidcrisis.
    In de industrie zijn zo'n 400.000 banen minder, als in Februari 2020.
    Minder productie dus minder producten en dat betekend meer import, omdat je het zelf niet maakt.
    Handelstekort zal wel weer rampzalig zijn.................
  2. Bertha98 23 mei 2021 13:19
    Your article is really great, I know through online radio, radiofrench.fr is one of the leading radio radiofrench.fr/ stations in France. listen to online radio through your computer. You have the ability to listen to online radio and all the great features that come with it. Whether you are at home, in the car or away from home, with the Internet you can easily tune in and follow any type of radio station. With Internet radio, you get all the benefits of live radio without the hassle and expense of live radio.
2 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

21 mei: AEX
21 mei: Aegon
21 mei: Handel in Citi Turbo's van 08:00 uur tot e...
Bekijk de pagina van Citifirst

Lees verder op het IEX netwerk Let op: Artikelen linken naar andere sites

Gesponsorde links