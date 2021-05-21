Amerikaanse industrie en dienstensector groeien hard door
Zegt weinig, want Amerika zit nog steeds ver onder het niveau van voor de Covidcrisis.
In de industrie zijn zo'n 400.000 banen minder, als in Februari 2020.
Minder productie dus minder producten en dat betekend meer import, omdat je het zelf niet maakt.
Handelstekort zal wel weer rampzalig zijn.................
