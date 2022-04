Musk weet trend van Dogecoin nog niet te keren

There is a discernible trend in the flow of money, interest, and involvement in the crypto space.

Money => Interest => Involvement => Crypto

You rarely see things moving in the opposite direction.

When is the last time you saw a headline about an institution changing its mind on crypto? Or a billionaire deciding to sell their holdings because their core belief in Bitcoin has changed? We used to see these events in previous cycles. Goldman Sachs shelved their crypto trading desk at the height of the 2018 bear market. That is perhaps the last example.

Have you ever had a friend that took the time to understand crypto, only to change their mind at a later date? I’m not counting the noob that got burned on a shitcoin and quit. I mean someone who actually did the work and honestly changed their mind. This almost never happens and is why the term HODLER has gained so much popularity.

A recent survey conducted by NASDAQ illustrates my point.

500 crypto-friendly financial advisors participated and were asked a series of questions. To be clear, these are FAs who already have their clients exposed to crypto. When asked about their allocations for next year, 86% said they “plan to increase their allocation within 12 months.” Of the remaining 70 advisors, not one of them said that they plan to decrease their clients’ holdings. They simply specified that they are comfortable with their current allocation.

Once you go crypto, you never go back.

72% of the 500 answered that a spot ETF would increase the likeliness of investing their clients’ assets into crypto. 50% of the advisors already invest in futures ETFs, and 28% plan to start using them next year. Across the 500, 6% was the average ideal crypto portfolio allocation. The numbers are all moving in one direction.

Money => Interest => Involvement => Crypto.

Advisors, traders, investors, managers, miners, investors and brokers all want more.

Even though the market is down, momentum is still pointing in one direction!