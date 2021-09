Crypto TA update: Dogecoin nadert cruciale steun

IOS users can now enable a simple setting on their Twitter account to accept Bitcoin tips and send them instantly using the Lightning Network via the Strike API. As simple as the concept is, the benefits will be astounding. There are many crypto content creators that produce amazing work without the luxury of monetizing their efforts. Now, more than ever, there will be an accessible financial incentive to create and contribute. All the viral tweets, blogs, videos, and articles that are selflessly released into the crypto world can be financially supported by the community. This is what crypto is all about - empowering the little guy. Even better, Twitter users that are unfamiliar with Bitcoin can now receive sats, which is the best way for them to interact with the asset and become believers.