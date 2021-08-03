Van beleggers
Home  /  Crypto  /  Nieuws  /  Huiver! Het wat-als-bitcoin-en-crypto-naar-nul-crashen-scenario

Huiver! Het wat-als-bitcoin-en-crypto-naar-nul-crashen-scenario

Door
op
Views: 3.000
Wat als bitcoin naar nul crasht?

Ga er goed voor zitten, zet er een doom & gloom-muziekje bij aan en huiver. The Economist heeft een bitcoin- of crypto-worst case scenario opgesteld. Conclusie: er bestaat risico voor het héle financiële systeem als het gebeurt, en de usual suspect is leverage, ofwel hefboomwerking, ofwel handelen of beleggen met geleend geld.

Het lijkt de Kredietcrisis wel, maar dan nu niet de banken en verzekeraars maar crypto's hoog en vol in de bocht, denkt u nu misschien cynisch. Ach ja, welke beursongelukken komen niet voort uit onze eeuwige drang om snel gratis rijk te worden? Hier de essentiële alinea's. Lees even mee.

Only a year ago there were about 6,000 currencies listed on CoinMarketCap, a website. Today there are 11,145. Their combined market capitalisation has exploded from $330bn to $1.6trn today—roughly equivalent to the nominal GDP of Canada.

More than 100m unique digital wallets hold them, about three times the number in 2018. Holders have become more sophisticated and deep-pocketed, too. Institutions account for 63% of trading by value, up from 10% in 2017.

A crash would wipe out private investments in crypto firms such as exchanges ($37bn since 2010, reckons PitchBook, a data firm) as well as the value of listed crypto firms (worth about $90bn). Firms like PayPal, Revolut and Visa would lose a chunk of growing.

Companies that have ridden the crypto boom, such as Nvidia would also take a hit. All in all, perhaps $2trn might be lost from this first shockwave, a little more than the market capitalisation of Amazon.

Contagion could spread through several channels to other assets, both crypto and mainstream. One channel is leverage. Fully 90% of the money invested in bitcoin is spent on derivatives like “perpetual” swaps—bets on future price fluctuations that never expire.

Most of these are traded on unregulated exchanges, such as FTX and Binance, from which customers borrow to make bets even bigger. Modest price swings can trigger big margin calls; when they are not met, the exchanges liquidate their customers’ holdings, charging falls in prices.

Komt u maar weer onder uw bureau vandaan, want dit is een áls áls áls-scenario. Niettemin is het goed om te weten dat als er ergens ooit risk happens fast van toepassing is, het wel crypto is. De industrie is de grootste speler en zodra die ook maar ergens onraad ruikt, gaan onmiddellijk posities en boeken dicht.

Zeker met al die leverage in deze markt en de grote vraagtekens over waar en bij wie welke risico's zitten. Ook dit doet weer aan de Kredietcrisis denken, maar eigenlijk is het altijd zo. Smart men go broke three ways, zei Charlie Munger al eens: Ladies, liquor, and leverage.


Nog even van voorbeurs, mijn idee. Geen tijd te verliezen.

Arend Jan Kamp is senior content manager van IEX. Kamp belegt iedere maand vooral voor zijn pensioen uitsluitend in beleggingsfondsen. Klik hier voor zijn actuele posities. De informatie in dit artikel is niet bedoeld als professioneel beleggingsadvies of als aanbeveling tot het doen van bepaalde beleggingen. Klik hier voor een overzicht van de beleggingen van de IEX-redactie.

Auteur: Arend Jan Kamp

Arend Jan Kamp is 24/7 van de vroege uurtjes voorbeurs tot de late uurtjes After Hours uw gastheer op IEX, als hij in geheel eigen stijl (bondig, maar toch uitbundig) de beursdag met u doorneemt. Van aandelen en indices, via commodities, langs de rentemarkten, naar haute finance tot politiek en centrale banken. Arend Jan is ...

Meer over Arend Jan Kamp

Recente artikelen van Arend Jan Kamp

Reacties

4 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. forum rang 4 Keinscheisscoins 3 augustus 2021 12:22
    Maw, een verhaal over hoe weinig solide het huidige financiële stelsel is. Er hoeft maar ergens iets te gebeuren en het hele stelsel klettert omver. Als daarentegen het complete financiële stelsel, van de ene dag op een andere, in een vergeetput verdwijnt, loopt crypto gewoon door. Kijk, dat is pas een anti-fragiel systeempje.
  2. GoudenBamischijf 3 augustus 2021 12:32
    quote:

    Keinscheisscoins schreef op 3 augustus 2021 12:22:


    Maw, een verhaal over hoe weinig solide het huidige financiële stelsel is. Er hoeft maar ergens iets te gebeuren en het hele stelsel klettert omver. Als daarentegen het complete financiële stelsel, van de ene dag op een andere, in een vergeetput verdwijnt, loopt crypto gewoon door. Kijk, dat is pas een anti-fragiel systeempje.


    Een ware gelovige.
4 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

