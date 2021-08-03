Huiver! Het wat-als-bitcoin-en-crypto-naar-nul-crashen-scenario

Wat als bitcoin naar nul crasht?

Ga er goed voor zitten, zet er een doom & gloom-muziekje bij aan en huiver. The Economist heeft een bitcoin- of crypto-worst case scenario opgesteld. Conclusie: er bestaat risico voor het héle financiële systeem als het gebeurt, en de usual suspect is leverage, ofwel hefboomwerking, ofwel handelen of beleggen met geleend geld.

“The disaster scenario – What if #bitcoin went to zero?” https://t.co/bVYMgtGRYj — Léon Cornelissen (@Leonmwc) August 3, 2021

Het lijkt de Kredietcrisis wel, maar dan nu niet de banken en verzekeraars maar crypto's hoog en vol in de bocht, denkt u nu misschien cynisch. Ach ja, welke beursongelukken komen niet voort uit onze eeuwige drang om snel gratis rijk te worden? Hier de essentiële alinea's. Lees even mee.

Only a year ago there were about 6,000 currencies listed on CoinMarketCap, a website. Today there are 11,145. Their combined market capitalisation has exploded from $330bn to $1.6trn today—roughly equivalent to the nominal GDP of Canada.

More than 100m unique digital wallets hold them, about three times the number in 2018. Holders have become more sophisticated and deep-pocketed, too. Institutions account for 63% of trading by value, up from 10% in 2017.

A crash would wipe out private investments in crypto firms such as exchanges ($37bn since 2010, reckons PitchBook, a data firm) as well as the value of listed crypto firms (worth about $90bn). Firms like PayPal, Revolut and Visa would lose a chunk of growing.

Companies that have ridden the crypto boom, such as Nvidia would also take a hit. All in all, perhaps $2trn might be lost from this first shockwave, a little more than the market capitalisation of Amazon.

Contagion could spread through several channels to other assets, both crypto and mainstream. One channel is leverage. Fully 90% of the money invested in bitcoin is spent on derivatives like “perpetual” swaps—bets on future price fluctuations that never expire.

Most of these are traded on unregulated exchanges, such as FTX and Binance, from which customers borrow to make bets even bigger. Modest price swings can trigger big margin calls; when they are not met, the exchanges liquidate their customers’ holdings, charging falls in prices.

Komt u maar weer onder uw bureau vandaan, want dit is een áls áls áls-scenario. Niettemin is het goed om te weten dat als er ergens ooit risk happens fast van toepassing is, het wel crypto is. De industrie is de grootste speler en zodra die ook maar ergens onraad ruikt, gaan onmiddellijk posities en boeken dicht.

Zeker met al die leverage in deze markt en de grote vraagtekens over waar en bij wie welke risico's zitten. Ook dit doet weer aan de Kredietcrisis denken, maar eigenlijk is het altijd zo. Smart men go broke three ways, zei Charlie Munger al eens: Ladies, liquor, and leverage.



Nog even van voorbeurs, mijn idee. Geen tijd te verliezen.