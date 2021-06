Crypto TA-update: verkoopdruk in Ethereum

Ricardo Salinas, a Mexican businessman, is now on the list of billionaires investing in Bitcoin. Salinas has a whopping 10% of his net worth in the asset. When asked about why he believes in Bitcoin, he kept it super simple, “it has a fixed supply, it’s censorship-resistant, easy to carry, and very liquid.” Grasping the importance of Bitcoin does not need to be difficult. Billionaires, people that we consider to be the financially smartest people on the planet like Ricardo Salinas, appreciate Bitcoin for simple reasons. That’s how you know the asset will persevere.