'Twijfels in China over totaaldeal met VS'

Gepubliceerd op 31 okt 2019 om 11:30 | Views: 2.375 | Onderwerpen: China, Verenigde Staten

baloub1 31 okt 2019 om 11:35
Dit verhaal wordt net helemaal tegengesproken door China. Dus verhaaltje om beurs naar beneden te halen. Ja, europese beurzen, natuurlijk niet de Amerikaanse. Die staan bij opening wel weer in het groen.
privee 31 okt 2019 om 11:38
Heb je hier een linkje van?
Ik zie het nog niet bij mijn bronnen.
baloub1 31 okt 2019 om 11:53
BUSINESS NEWS
OCTOBER 31, 2019 / 5:26 AM / UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
China officials optimistic for trade deal with U.S. despite APEC setback
Keith Zhai
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Chinese officials voiced optimism that Beijing and Washington can find a way to clinch the so-called Phase One trade deal next month, despite the abrupt cancellation of the summit where the heads of state were to meet to formally sign the deal.
Knight V 31 okt 2019 om 11:54
Bericht uit 6 October, komt nu weer op de proppen.

China is reportedly reluctant to agree to a broad US trade deal with talks set to restart

PUBLISHED SUN, OCT 6 20195:00 PM EDT CNBC.

Chinese officials are growing hesitant to pursue a broad trade deal with the U.S. in negotiations set to begin this Thursday, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News.

Vice Premier Liu He, who will lead negotiations for China, told dignitaries that his offer to the U.S. will not include commitments on reforming Chinese industrial policy or government subsidies, according to to Bloomberg. These are among the Trump administration’s main demands in the trade talks.

The U.S.-China trade talks also near as Trump faces an impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives, after the president suggested in a phone call with Ukraine’s president that the country investigate Joe Biden, a potential 2020 rival, and his son Hunter. People close to the administration, however, say the impeachment inquiry has not impacted trade talks with China.
baloub1 31 okt 2019 om 11:57
Bericht van Reuters en daarna komt Bloomberg met een heel ander verhaal tussen “.
FlashHenk 31 okt 2019 om 12:02
quote:

baloub1 schreef op 31 okt 2019 om 11:35:


Dit verhaal wordt net helemaal tegengesproken door China. Dus verhaaltje om beurs naar beneden te halen. Ja, europese beurzen, natuurlijk niet de Amerikaanse. Die staan bij opening wel weer in het groen.


Oh nou, als China het zegt dan zal het wel waar zijn. Man man man, hoe naïef kun je zijn.
Kaspersky 31 okt 2019 om 12:10
www.euronews.com/2019/10/31/chiles-ap...

Ze hebben nog geen afspraak gemaakt om een elkaar te ontmoeten.
shortie 31 okt 2019 om 12:17
quote:

baloub1 schreef op 31 okt 2019 om 11:53:


BUSINESS NEWS
OCTOBER 31, 2019 / 5:26 AM / UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
China officials optimistic for trade deal with U.S. despite APEC setback
Keith Zhai
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Chinese officials voiced optimism that Beijing and Washington can find a way to clinch the so-called Phase One trade deal next month, despite the abrupt cancellation of the summit where the heads of state were to meet to formally sign the deal.


Misschien eens stoppen met het lezen van al die (Trump) propaganda die enkel en alleen bedoeld is om de beurzen te laten plussen en kijken naar de feiten.

Bottom line
Er was geen deal, er is geen deal en de kans dat er ooit een deal komt is minimaal. Dat zijn (na 2 jaar nog steeds) de feiten.
Dit "conflict" is een kopie van de Brexit.

Veel gepraat, NUL resultaat.
baloub1 31 okt 2019 om 12:18
quote:

FlashHenk schreef op 31 okt 2019 om 12:02:


[...]

Oh nou, als China het zegt dan zal het wel waar zijn. Man man man, hoe naïef kun je zijn.


Van wie wil je het dan horen? Dit was van de minister van Financiën van China. Ik snap dat je de iex site meer vertrouwd?
taurus86 31 okt 2019 om 12:52
Deze fase is uiterst belangrijk. Beide heren hebben nu goed zicht op de daadwerkelijke effecten die deze verstoring tot nu toe heeft opgeleverd.
Nu kunnen de strategische stappen ingezet worden. China zal waarschijnlijk sterk inzetten op eigen voedselproductie. Hebben de zaden al in handen en kunnen de land- en tuinbouwtechnieken van Nederland(Wageningen) goed gebruiken.
De VS zal strategisch moeten kiezen. 'Productie' of 'Diensten'. Forse kluif voor mijn goede vriend Donald.
