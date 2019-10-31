STOCKWATCH 'Goed dat Fugro link met Huawei kwijtraakt'
FUGRO AWARDED LARGE GEOTECHNICAL INVESTIGATION TO SUPPORT HONG KONG INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT EXPANSION
Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) has awarded Fugro another significant land site investigation contract as part of the HKD 141.5 billion three-runway system (3RS) project for the expansion of Hong Kong International Airport.