Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Actueel  /  Nieuws  /  Gilead wil volgend jaar miljoenen coronamedicijnen leveren

Gilead wil volgend jaar miljoenen coronamedicijnen leveren

Gepubliceerd op 30 april 2020 23:22 | Views: 757

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
8 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
R0ME0 30 april 2020 23:33
0
Lid sinds: 20 aug 2014
Laatste bezoek: 30 apr 2020
Aantal posts:
2.979
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 406
Gegeven: 340
Laten we hopen dat het echt werkt en zonder schadelijke bijwerkingen maar wat ik tot nu toe gelezen heb van de tests in China en daarna in Amerika is dat er over de eerste heel veel onenigheid is of het nu gewoon niet werkte waardoor het onderzoek vervroegd is afgebroken of dat het vervroegd afbreken er voor het gezorgt dat de resultaten negatief waren....

Daarna resultaten bij een onderzoek in Amerika die ineens wel beter zijn maar zeker nog niet overtuigend en totaal niets over mogelijke bijwerkingen of wat dan ook en het vervolgens zo snel mogelijk massaal willen vermarkten onder het motto natuurlijk dat er haast geboden is.

Covid is inderdaad gevaarlijk en als iemand anders toch dood zou gaan dan probeer maar maar anders zou ik dit absoluut nog niet gaan nemen.

Maar dat gebeurt ook gelukkig nog niet want de FDA gaat er nog naar kijken maar ze zullen wel de korte versie moeten gaan doen onder druk van niemand minder dan DT himself en dat vind ik heel eng.

Net zo eng als dat China de WHO niet over de vloer wil voor een onderzoek.

Daar zit pas echt veel info die veel meer van waarde zou zijn om gerichter een oplossing te vinden dan met zo een 50/50 clinische test en tempo tempo tests op evt bij effecten..

Maar laten we hopen dat het werkt en het voor iedereen dan ook financieel toegankelijk is.
Reply 30 april 2020 23:33
0
Lid sinds: 04 nov 2019
Laatste bezoek: 30 apr 2020
Aantal posts:
597
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 97
Gegeven: 0
Heeft iemand een zakdoek?! Hoe nobel toch van Gilead:

"Wanneer toezichthouders groen licht geven, zal Gilead zich naar eigen zeggen inzetten om het het middel toegankelijk en betaalbaar te maken voor overheden en patiënten over de hele wereld."

Ze gaan zich inzetten om een inferieur medicijn iedereen door de strot te duwen bedoelen ze..... bahh !!
pietje-2005 30 april 2020 23:38
0
Lid sinds: 14 jan 2005
Laatste bezoek: 30 apr 2020
Aantal posts:
14.145
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 688
Gegeven: 5374
Is een middel met op zijn best een beetje verbetering in behandeling en iets minder doden.
Wat minder doden interesseert niemand wat; het gaat erom dat mensen snel veilig aan het werk kunnen !
Daar zorgt dit middel niet voor, helaas.
Alex A La Hausse/ A La Baisse 30 april 2020 23:41
0
Lid sinds: 11 apr 2014
Laatste bezoek: 30 apr 2020
Aantal posts:
18.154
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1046
Gegeven: 1046
Iedereen dat medicijn door de strot te duwen... wat klets je nou frusti mijnheer. Hoeveel % heeft nu Corona 0.001% vd wereldbevolking? En als die patiënten verlichting ervaren door dit medicijn dan mag Gilead daar toch een klein beetje op verdienen?

Man man man wat lopen hier toch bijzondere mensen rond.
Woman in Chains32 30 april 2020 23:42
1
Lid sinds: 25 jul 2004
Laatste bezoek: 30 apr 2020
Aantal posts:
5.309
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 8436
Gegeven: 1389
quote:

Reply schreef op 30 april 2020 23:33:


Heeft iemand een zakdoek?! Hoe nobel toch van Gilead:

"Wanneer toezichthouders groen licht geven, zal Gilead zich naar eigen zeggen inzetten om het het middel toegankelijk en betaalbaar te maken voor overheden en patiënten over de hele wereld."

Ze gaan zich inzetten om een inferieur medicijn iedereen door de strot te duwen bedoelen ze..... bahh !!




Jij bent niet goed bij je hoofd met dit soort teksten. Door de strot duwen nog wel. Stick to the facts.
Of ga je ook de Chinese underpowered studie erbij halen, met deze bevinding:
"Although not statistically significant, patients receiving remdesivir had a numerically faster time to clinical improvement than those receiving placebo among patients with symptom duration of 10 days or less (hazard ratio 1·52 [0·95–2·43])"

www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/art...


Gilead data van uitgebreidere studies:

In this study, the time to clinical improvement for 50 percent of patients was 10 days in the 5-day treatment group and 11 days in the 10-day treatment group. More than half of patients in both treatment groups were discharged from the hospital by Day 14 (5-day: 60.0%, n=120/200 vs.10-day: 52.3% n=103/197; p=0.14). At Day 14, 64.5 percent (n=129/200) of patients in the 5-day treatment group and 53.8 percent (n=106/197) of patients in the 10-day treatment group achieved clinical recovery.

Clinical outcomes varied by geography. Outside of Italy, the overall mortality rate at Day 14 was 7 percent (n=23/320) across both treatment groups, with 64 percent (n=205/320) of patients experiencing clinical improvement at Day 14 and 61 percent (n=196/320) of patients discharged from the hospital.

Impact of Earlier Treatment

In an exploratory analysis, patients in the study who received remdesivir within 10 days of symptom onset had improved outcomes compared with those treated after more than 10 days of symptoms. Pooling data across treatment arms, by Day 14, 62 percent of patients treated early were able to be discharged from the hospital, compared with 49 percent of patients who were treated late.

“These data are encouraging as they indicate that patients who received a shorter, 5-day course of remdesivir experienced similar clinical improvement as patients who received a 10-day treatment course,” said Aruna Subramanian, MD, Clinical Professor of Medicine, Chief, Immunocompromised Host Infectious Diseases, Stanford University School of Medicine, and one of the lead investigators of the study. “While additional data are still needed, these results help to bring a clearer understanding of how treatment with remdesivir may be optimized, if proven safe and effective.”


investors.gilead.com/news-releases/ne...
Alex A La Hausse/ A La Baisse 30 april 2020 23:44
0
Lid sinds: 11 apr 2014
Laatste bezoek: 30 apr 2020
Aantal posts:
18.154
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1046
Gegeven: 1046
quote:

Woman in Chains32 schreef op 30 april 2020 23:42:


[...]



Jij bent niet goed bij je hoofd met dit soort teksten. Door de strot duwen nog wel. Stick to the facts.
Of ga je ook de Chinese underpowered studie erbij halen, met deze bevinding:
"Although not statistically significant, patients receiving remdesivir had a numerically faster time to clinical improvement than those receiving placebo among patients with symptom duration of 10 days or less (hazard ratio 1·52 [0·95–2·43])"

www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/art...


Gilead data van uitgebreidere studies:

In this study, the time to clinical improvement for 50 percent of patients was 10 days in the 5-day treatment group and 11 days in the 10-day treatment group. More than half of patients in both treatment groups were discharged from the hospital by Day 14 (5-day: 60.0%, n=120/200 vs.10-day: 52.3% n=103/197; p=0.14). At Day 14, 64.5 percent (n=129/200) of patients in the 5-day treatment group and 53.8 percent (n=106/197) of patients in the 10-day treatment group achieved clinical recovery.

Clinical outcomes varied by geography. Outside of Italy, the overall mortality rate at Day 14 was 7 percent (n=23/320) across both treatment groups, with 64 percent (n=205/320) of patients experiencing clinical improvement at Day 14 and 61 percent (n=196/320) of patients discharged from the hospital.

Impact of Earlier Treatment

In an exploratory analysis, patients in the study who received remdesivir within 10 days of symptom onset had improved outcomes compared with those treated after more than 10 days of symptoms. Pooling data across treatment arms, by Day 14, 62 percent of patients treated early were able to be discharged from the hospital, compared with 49 percent of patients who were treated late.

“These data are encouraging as they indicate that patients who received a shorter, 5-day course of remdesivir experienced similar clinical improvement as patients who received a 10-day treatment course,” said Aruna Subramanian, MD, Clinical Professor of Medicine, Chief, Immunocompromised Host Infectious Diseases, Stanford University School of Medicine, and one of the lead investigators of the study. “While additional data are still needed, these results help to bring a clearer understanding of how treatment with remdesivir may be optimized, if proven safe and effective.”


investors.gilead.com/news-releases/ne...


Ab van mij.

Deze website wordt om zeep geholpen door een peloton van dit soort mafketels.
Reply 30 april 2020 23:50
0
Lid sinds: 04 nov 2019
Laatste bezoek: 30 apr 2020
Aantal posts:
597
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 97
Gegeven: 0
quote:

Woman in Chains32 schreef op 30 april 2020 23:42:


[...]



Jij bent niet goed bij je hoofd met dit soort teksten. Door de strot duwen nog wel. Stick to the facts.
Of ga je ook de Chinese underpowered studie erbij halen, met deze bevinding:
"Although not statistically significant, patients receiving remdesivir had a numerically faster time to clinical improvement than those receiving placebo among patients with symptom duration of 10 days or less (hazard ratio 1·52 [0·95–2·43])"

www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/art...


Gilead data van uitgebreidere studies:

In this study, the time to clinical improvement for 50 percent of patients was 10 days in the 5-day treatment group and 11 days in the 10-day treatment group. More than half of patients in both treatment groups were discharged from the hospital by Day 14 (5-day: 60.0%, n=120/200 vs.10-day: 52.3% n=103/197; p=0.14). At Day 14, 64.5 percent (n=129/200) of patients in the 5-day treatment group and 53.8 percent (n=106/197) of patients in the 10-day treatment group achieved clinical recovery.

Clinical outcomes varied by geography. Outside of Italy, the overall mortality rate at Day 14 was 7 percent (n=23/320) across both treatment groups, with 64 percent (n=205/320) of patients experiencing clinical improvement at Day 14 and 61 percent (n=196/320) of patients discharged from the hospital.

Impact of Earlier Treatment

In an exploratory analysis, patients in the study who received remdesivir within 10 days of symptom onset had improved outcomes compared with those treated after more than 10 days of symptoms. Pooling data across treatment arms, by Day 14, 62 percent of patients treated early were able to be discharged from the hospital, compared with 49 percent of patients who were treated late.

“These data are encouraging as they indicate that patients who received a shorter, 5-day course of remdesivir experienced similar clinical improvement as patients who received a 10-day treatment course,” said Aruna Subramanian, MD, Clinical Professor of Medicine, Chief, Immunocompromised Host Infectious Diseases, Stanford University School of Medicine, and one of the lead investigators of the study. “While additional data are still needed, these results help to bring a clearer understanding of how treatment with remdesivir may be optimized, if proven safe and effective.”


investors.gilead.com/news-releases/ne...


Met veel respect voor je bijdragen op het Galapagos forum verzoek ik je evenwel vriendelijk je "verwensingen" voor jezelf te houden!

Ook over de "Gilead lobby" mag hier best iets gezegd worden. Waren deze resultaten van een kleinere (buitenlandse) partij geweest denk je dan echt dat deze hiermee evenveel kans had gehad om goedkeuring van de FDA te gaan krijgen?!

Indien je hier volmondig met "JA" op antwoord neem ik het bovenstaande "met respect" deel gaarne terug.
wobp 30 april 2020 23:54
0
Lid sinds: 07 sep 2019
Laatste bezoek: 30 apr 2020
Aantal posts:
75
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 11
Gegeven: 18
is ondertussen al de 4e keer dat ze een medicijn hebben.
kwestie van paracetemolletje pro+ denk ik....
8 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Meer Nieuws

23:38 Visa voert winst op maar trekt verwacht...
23:22 Gilead wil volgend jaar miljoenen coron... 5
22:59 Hogere omzet Apple ondanks verstoringen... 1
22:57 Virusuitbraak stuwt omzet en kosten bij... 2
22:34 Wall Street omlaag na miljoenen nieuwe ... 3
20:11 Allianz trekt winstverwachting in vanwe...
19:50 Sentiment op Wall Street negatief 15
19:34 Signify haalt bijna 1,3 miljard euro aa...
 

Populair

Trending

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Bitcoin

Mijn IEX

Socials

Over IEX

Quotedata: Amsterdam realtime by Euronext, other realtime by Cboe Europe Ltd.   US stocks: by NYSE & Cboe BZX Exchange, 15min delayed
#/^ Index indications calculated real time, zie disclaimer, streaming powered by VWD Group Crypto data by Crypto Compare