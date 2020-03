'Compensatie gaat Basic-Fit flink pijn doen'

Praise to Basic Fit for comming with such arrangements for its customers. Especially in times like these where 'understanding' needs to be shown. By making this move Basic Fit shows that it has a moral compass and a longterm vision. That is rare these days. Customers will at least have options. Smaller fitness companies will struggle and will not be able to (partially) refund their products. Basic Fit is one of the few to say that this is not the customers fault and tries to limit the impact. By showing compassion for the situation Basic Fit is looking to the future trying to win the loyalty and trust of customers and hoping they will come back when this is over. To be fair, "When", is an uncertainty that cannot be ignored. But I suspect that once this is over that Basic Fit will, once again, see a restoration (if not a rise) in their financial situation. The public has a long memory and won't forget who was willing to compensate in times of need.