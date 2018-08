Techaandelen in de lift op Wall Street

Why staying public makes senseI, for one, am happy Yum China rebuffed the $46 per share offer. Though it would be a nice double-digit bump from current trading levels, it seriously undervalues the long-term potential of the company.Headwinds are creating some challenges to achieving those long-term targets, but selling out now -- even at a better than 40% premium to recent lows -- seems wrong. For those thinking about Yum China a decade from now, management foregoing a bonus at this time for a bigger payoff down the road makes a lot of sense to me.