Beleggingsapp Robinhood haalt geld op tegen gekte GameStop

GME shorts have not begun to close their positions in substantial numbers.

the situation (1/28 5 PM ET):



• short interest: 100% of float by Ortex, 123.25% of float by S3 Shortsight

• change in short share availability: +9,000

• robinhood and other brokerages relying on Citadel stopped accepting buy orders on stocks which Citadel wants to allow its hedge funds to unwind from. Robinhood is apparently going so far as to liquidate GME shares in accounts that are not using margin trading(!) If you're still on robinhood, you should find a new broker ASAP. Retail brokers who didn't stab their clients in the back include:

-vanguard

- td ameritrade

- fidelity