En waarom is de consumptie gestegen ?? Juist: Lenen...lenen en nog meer lenen.



"Amid soaring credit card use, the tumble in Americans' savings rate continued in December with a modestly better than expected 0.4% MoM rise in incomes and as expected 0.4% rise in spending. "

What is odd is that despite the rise in incomes, Americans continue to spend more than they make , which means that the US savings rate continues to slid, and is now not only the lowest since the crisis, but is the lowest since September 2005.



Recall the striking Gluskin Sheff chart we presented a month ago, which showed that 13-week annualized credit card balances in the U.S. had gone "completely vertical" in the last few months of 2017. We now know why: American consumers are officially tapped out.





And remember David Rosenberg's "haunting math" from the GDP number:



"The savings rate fell from 3.3% to 2.6%. If it had stayed the same, real PCE would have been 0.8% (annualized) instead of 3.8% and GDP would have been 0.6% instead of 2.6%."





