Patentdispuut Arcelor en AK Steel beëindigd
Gepubliceerd op 28 okt 2019 om 16:44 |
Views: 1.027
| Onderwerpen: staal
14,28
+0,23
(+1,64%)
WILMINGTON (AFN/BLOOMBERG) - ArcelorMittal en het Amerikaanse AK Steel hebben een langlopend patentdispuut beëindigd. De twee partijen hebben het geschil bijgelegd en dat akkoord is goedgekeurd door een rechtbank in de Amerikaanse staat Delaware. Er zijn geen nadere details bekend.
De zaak loopt al meer dan zes jaar. De Amerikaanse tak van ArcelorMittal klaagde AK Steel in 2013 aan vanwege vermeende patentschending bij staal voor gebruik in de auto-industrie. Eerder werd ArcelorMittal in het ongelijk gesteld in de zaak, waarop het bedrijf hoger beroep aantekende. Ook daarin ving ArcelorMittal bot.
Gerelateerd
Volgen
Klik hier om dit onderwerp te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden van het laatste nieuws.
Volgen
U heeft dit instrument op uw watchlist staan.
Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.
Klik hier om dit instrument op uw watchlist te zetten en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden van het laatste nieuws.
Reacties
Volgen
Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
Er zijn geen nadere details bekend.. Natuurlijk zijn er wel details bekend gemaakt:
WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AK Steel (AKS) announced today that it has entered into a licensing agreement involving its aluminized boron press hardenable steel product, ULTRALUME® PHS. This product is a high strength, high formability steel that is hot stamped into parts for the automotive industry.
Under this agreement with ArcelorMittal, AK Steel has full rights to manufacture and sell its ULTRALUME® PHS product for hot stamping and its customers are permitted to stamp and use the product in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
AK Steel will be the sole licensee, along with the licensor's subsidiaries, permitted to produce aluminized boron press hardenable steel in the United States, Canada or Mexico to be processed pursuant to ArcelorMittal’s licensed patents about the press hardening of parts made of aluminized boron high strength steel. This licensing agreement is a part of the settlement of a patent infringement case that has been pending in the Federal District Court for the District of Delaware between the parties.
AK Steel expects to significantly expand its sales of this important automotive product as a result of the dispute being resolved.
Bedankt Sjonnie2, ik heb het ook op het Arcelor forum gezet. ab.
voda schreef op 28 okt 2019 om 17:09:
Bedankt Sjonnie2, ik heb het ook op het Arcelor forum gezet. ab.
Ik zat er net aan te denken om dat te doen maar je was me voor, bedankt.
Ik ben aandeelhouder van AKSteel en volg dit aandeel in de USA en daar stond het artikel over de overeenkomst. ab
Nog even de link naar het artikel bijgevoegd:
finance.yahoo.com/news/ak-steel-enter...