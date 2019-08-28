Aandelendeal tussen Toyota en Suzuki

Suzuki beheerst de kunst van gewichtsbesparing als geen ander.



Dit wordt uiteindelijk de doodsteek van de Duitse (en Amerikaanse) auto's.

Alles zit er op en aan, maar ze wegen zo lomp als antieke Volvo's.



The weight of the future

One of the rarely discussed realities of the U.S. auto industry is that even as fuel economy ratings for most vehicle classes stayed about the same for the past few decades, the vehicles have gotten heavier with all of the added entertainment, comfort, safety and – in some instances – performance features. These numbers were able to diverge because engineers were making the vehicles more efficient in ways that didn't involve saving weight. Now that the industry is focusing on shedding pounds – something that will become even more important once heavy automotive batteries for plug-in vehicles start appearing more often – the gains made with heavy cars can be applied to lighter vehicles. After all, U.S. cars still have a long way to go to reduce weight, and we'll all reap the benefits thanks to reduced fuel usage.

