Accell koopt mobiele fietsenbezorger in VS

De drie mobiele fietsenmakers in de USA: Velofix Beeline-bikes en Bike-doctor-mobile"Perhaps because of the stellar and seemingly unstoppable growth of Velofix, Beeline appears to have pivoted toward establishing relationships with existing brick and mortar shops, an area Velofix has chosen not to pursue."Volgens dit artikel (zie onderstaande bron en link) zou Velofix de snelgroeiende mobiele fietsenmaker zijn...niet Beeline"In terms of experience with both operating brick and mortar bike shops, and in franchising, Bike Doctor Mobile seems an obvious choice. What’s more, as the newest franchise member, they appear to offer the least expensive buy-in of the three, which is coupled with a lot of industry and operational experience that’s lacking with both Velofix and Beeline. One might wonder, had Bike Doctor Mobile come first, and produced the same barn-burning strategy as Velofix, would they have even more success than Velofix’s current 100+ franchises"Ook hier wordt Beeline niet in positieve zin genoemd."As previously noted, the bicycle business is a challenging one, and has been for awhile. That’s probably not going to change. The retail bicycle industry is a battlefield of littered failures."Verstandig van Accell om er geld in te blijven pompen?"Although Beeline’s buy-in price is noticeably lower (vergeleken met Velofix), and they seem to focus their business model on a non-luxury cargo van with none of the coffee-TV-WiFi amenities offered through Velofix, their ongoing monthly technology fee is about twice as high. Their inventory costs are much higher, too, that seem to be accompanied by unavoidable inventory shipping delays. Because Beeline opened an actual brick and mortar business, they were given keys to most or all of the bicycle-wholesaler’s kingdom. That’s good for the franchisees in the sense that a commercial space is not required, unlike Velofix. However, the potential savings of not having to lease a commercial space is diminished through Beeline’s inventory replenishment program, which assesses a 5% to 15% “handling” fees, above the wholesale cost of goods.""Of the three national franchise options, Bike Doctor Mobile’s numbers and methods seem to be the most attractive by a not insignificant amount. Their lower franchise fee (until the Pioneer Rates are exhausted), the lower royalty fees, no monthly technology fees, inventory procured directly through wholesalers (not through Bike Doctor), and van flexibility are all pretty darn strong arguments for giving Bike Doctor Mobile some very serious consideration.""Another concerning issue: there are few, if any, company-owned mobile bike shop franchises. If owning a mobile bike shop franchise is as successful as promoted, why wouldn’t Velofix or Beeline continue to operate a number of ‘demonstration’ corporate-owned vans? They did at the outset, but both pivoted rather quickly to promoting and selling franchises rather than remaining in the mobile bike shop business, themselves."Precies! precies! > "If owning a mobile bike shop franchise is as successful as promoted, why wouldn’t Velofix or Beeline continue to operate a number of ‘demonstration’ corporate-owned vans?""Depending upon who you ask, between 70% to 90% of all bike-shop businesses in the United States are independently owned and operated. While the franchise method has not previously succeeded on a large scale in bicycle retail, and that’s not to say it won’t within the mobile arena, that’s maybe another cautionary tale with regard to making the mobile-bike-shop-franchise leap."bron: www.ashburnbicyclerepair.com/velofix-...