GameStop onderuit op Wall Street na Reddit-rally

Robinhood to allow 'limited' buys of GameStop, AMC, others on Friday

Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:34 p.m. ET

By Claudia Assis

Referenced Symbols

GME

-44.29%

AMC

-56.63%

Online trading app Robinhood said late Thursday that starting tomorrow it will allow "limited buys" of securities such as GameStop Corp. GME, -44.29%, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. AMC, -56.63%, and others stocks that have surged in price in recent weeks. "We'll continue to monitor the situation and may make adjustments as needed," Robinhood said in a new blog post. Earlier Thursday, the platform said it was preventing its users from making new purchases in several skyrocketing stocks. In the later blog post, Robinhood called its initial decision "tough," but about risk management. "We're beginning to open up trading for some of these securities in a responsible manner," it said. "We'll keep monitoring market conditions as we look to restore full trading for these securities," it said.