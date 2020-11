Onderzoek in VS naar problemen met wielophanging Tesla's

En dan ook nog het dak.. top auto



Tesla Inc. TSLA, 3.67% is recalling 870 cars in China because of a fault in the roofs that could cause a part to fall off, AFP reported Friday, citing China's market regulator. The latest recall affects Model X cars that were produced between March 16 and July 31 in 2016. Parts of the roof trim may have insufficient primer, which is used to improve adhesion, meaning it could fall off, the regulator said in a statement. "If the trim falls off the vehicle during driving, it will increase the risk of collision or injury for vehicles behind, especially motorcycles, posing a safety hazard," the statement said.