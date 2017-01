Aantrekkende olieprijzen helpen Chevron

The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $415 million, or 22 cents a share, on revenue of $31.5 billion. Analysts had expected Chevron to earn 64 cents on revenue of $33.3 billion, according to a consensus estimate from Thomson Reuters.bron : www.cnbc.com/2017/01/27/chevron-repor... En daarmee zijn Reuters + CNBC heel wat somberder in hun beschouwing.