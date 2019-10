Waarde Noors staatsfonds op 10 biljoen kroon

quote: Donald de Kwakerd schreef op 25 okt 2019 om 12:40:

Kan ik mij inschrijven als ingezetene?

succes dr mee:To apply for Norwegian citizenship, you must have a valid residence permit in Norway. You must also meet several other requirements, including the following:-You must have documented or clarified your identity.-You must be resident in Norway and intend to continue to live here.If you are married to, or are the registered partner or cohabitant of a Norwegian national, the time you have lived in Norway and the total time you have been married, registered partners or cohabitants, must be at least seven years.-You must have lived in Norway for a total of at least three years during the past ten years.-You must still be married, registered partners or cohabitants and live together at the time of the decision.-You must meet the requirements for a permanent residence permit in Norway.-You must have completed 300 hours of tuition in the Norwegian language or be able to document sufficient skills in Norwegian or Sami.-You must not have been convicted of a criminal offence or been ordered to undergo enforced psychiatric treatment or care (good conduct requirement).Under Norwegian law, it is in principle not permitted to have dual citizenship. A person who applies for Norwegian citizenship must therefore renounce his/her former citizenship.Separate rules apply to children under the age of 12 and to people over the age of 55 who apply for Norwegian citizenship. People who came to Norway before reaching the age of 18 must have lived here for a total of five years during the past seven years.Remember that you must hold a valid permit while your citizenship application is being processed. A permit is not valid simply because you have applied for citizenship. You must therefore apply for renewal of your permit at least one month before it expires.After becoming a Norwegian citizen, you will be invited to participate in a voluntary citizenship ceremony to mark the transition. It is the County Governor who organises these ceremonies.