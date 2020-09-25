Trump vraagt rechter om toestemming voor verbod op WeChat
Gepubliceerd op 25 september 2020 08:27 |
| Onderwerpen: Donald Trump
Kan ik ook aan de Amerikaanse rechter vragen om een verbod van tweets van Trump? De meesten bevatten alleen hoe hij denkt en dat als waarheid weergeven.
Dat is een gevaar iedereen.
Zoals Rutte het zegt. Ze moeten zijn bek houden.
De Chinese chatapp WeChat is een gevaar (erg dan TRUMP zelf) voor de nationale veiligheid en moet om die reden verboden worden. Dat is de mening van de Amerikaanse president Donald Trump.
In aanloop naar de Amerikaanse presidentsverkiezingen later dit jaar stelt Trump zich steeds harder op in de richting van China.
D_invest schreef op 25 september 2020 08:35:
Kan ik ook aan de Amerikaanse rechter vragen om een verbod van tweets van Trump? De meesten bevatten alleen hoe hij denkt en dat als waarheid weergeven.
Dat is een gevaar iedereen.
Zoals Rutte het zegt. Ze moeten zijn bek houden.
U wilt in een wereld leven waar alleen politiek correcte onwaarheden voorkomen?
Blijf dan vooral CNN kijken, maar snoer een tegengeluid niet de mond.
Ik denk dat er best een discussie over Chinese apps mag plaatsvinden. Vergeet niet dat China zo’n beetje alle westerse apps en social media verbannen heeft. Waarom zou het dan andersom niet mogen?
Bahama's Bob schreef op 25 september 2020 08:57:
U wilt in een wereld leven waar alleen politiek correcte onwaarheden voorkomen?
Blijf dan vooral CNN kijken, maar snoer een tegengeluid niet de mond.
Dus Trump vertel politiek incorrecte waarheden? Zoals? Hij verteld alleen zaken die alleen goed voor hem is. En is nog niet eens consequent ook. Is net een tiener die telkens op onwaarheden wordt betrapt en met een andere smoes de andere leugen wilt dekken.
Bahama's Bob schreef op 25 september 2020 08:57:
U wilt in een wereld leven waar alleen politiek correcte onwaarheden voorkomen?
Blijf dan vooral CNN kijken, maar snoer een tegengeluid niet de mond.
Ja, men slikt CNN en NPO als zoete koek. Trump is slechter dan China en gevaarlijker dan ongecontroleerde massa immigratie. Daarom is het compleet gerechtvaardigd om tegen geluid de mond te snoeren.
Wordt het niet eens tijd om Facebook, Google, Twitter, Whatsapp en zo nog een paar in Europa te gaan verbieden? Met het oog op de veiligheid, privacy en vooral de volksgezondheid.
Bahama's Bob schreef op 25 september 2020 08:57:
U wilt in een wereld leven waar alleen politiek correcte onwaarheden voorkomen?
Blijf dan vooral CNN kijken, maar snoer een tegengeluid niet de mond.
No more to say.
Wie snoert wie de mond ?
Een medewerker v Intl. Strafhof !!! Op zwarte lijst.
rightsforum.org/nieuws/vs-zet-hoofdaa...
Huppeldepepup schreef op 25 september 2020 09:28:
Wordt het niet eens tijd om Facebook, Google, Twitter, Whatsapp en zo nog een paar in Europa te gaan verbieden? Met het oog op de veiligheid, privacy en vooral de volksgezondheid.
Yep....
Ben ik voorstander.
De Amerikanen weten precies met wie je gebeld hebt, waar je op bezoek bent geweest en al je foto's.
Google drive....
Facebook..... probeer maar informatie of achterhalen wie je spam..... .... ze geven geen reactie.
Ze zijn oppermachtig....
Knight V schreef op 25 september 2020 10:03:
No more to say.
Wie snoert wie de mond ?
Een medewerker v Intl. Strafhof !!! Op zwarte lijst.rightsforum.org/nieuws/vs-zet-hoofdaa...
Dat kan heel goed terecht zijn. Dit Hof is niet neutraal te noemen. Een beetje te vergelijken met de WHO.
Kees1 schreef op 25 september 2020 10:08:
Dat kan heel goed terecht zijn. Dit Hof is niet neutraal te noemen. Een beetje te vergelijken met de WHO.
Vertel. Interessant. Neem aan dat je een lading concreet bewijsmateriaal hebt en dat dit geen alternatieve waarheid is?
Knight V schreef op 25 september 2020 10:03:
No more to say.
Wie snoert wie de mond ?
Een medewerker v Intl. Strafhof !!! Op zwarte lijst.rightsforum.org/nieuws/vs-zet-hoofdaa...
Oorlog is bij voorbaat een misdaad.
Trump is de eerste president in tientallen jaren die geen oorlog is gestart in het midden-oosten maar juist troepen terughaalt en landen met elkaar probeert te laten praten.
Huppeldepepup schreef op 25 september 2020 10:17:
Vertel. Interessant. Neem aan dat je een lading concreet bewijsmateriaal hebt en dat dit geen alternatieve waarheid is?
Uit de NY Post van 2 april 2020. Heel helder verhaal over de rol van de WHO.
The fog of war obscures much about the novel coronavirus pandemic. But two facts seem absolutely certain. First, China’s Communist authorities have lied, concealed and misled about the origins of the epidemic and the toll of the virus in China. Second, the World Health Organization has acted as Beijing’s handmaid.
The result: The global toll of the tragedy will be much greater than it need have been.
We shouldn’t be surprised that the Beijing regime lies about the epidemic: It lies about, well, everything. From economic data to air pollution figures, the Communist Party doctors information to protect and promote itself.
Naturally, in the face of a grave national health threat, the incentive for dissembling was tremendous. So Beijing spun and suppressed information about the outbreak and impact of the coronavirus.
Independent Chinese journalists have detailed the Wuhan cover-up: They report that a Chinese lab isolated and identified the strange new virus last December — but that the authorities ordered it to stop its work, get rid of its specimens and keep quiet. It took almost another month for the government to acknowledge that a SARS-like contagion, spread by human contact, was exploding in Hubei province.
When the late Dr. Li Wenliang, the heroic whistleblower, tried to warn the public about the coronavirus, he was detained, charged with “spreading false rumors” and accused of “seriously disrupting social order.” All discussion about the virus is now censored.
As for China’s official figures on cases and deaths: These are obviously an undercount, possibly a preposterous one. Regarding prevalence: China’s health numbers didn’t even count infected patients if they tested positive but remained asymptomatic.
Concerning deaths: News reports indicate that delivery of funeral urns has spiked in Wuhan, the epicenter of the pandemic. Whereas Beijing currently admits to some 3,300 coronavirus fatalities nationwide, Chinese netizens cited by Radio Free Asia are claiming the Wuhan tally alone is far higher than that.
One widely circulating guess is that the true figure is closer to 40,000. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s scientific advisers have concluded that paramount leader Xi Jinping’s regime has downplayed the true number of cases in China “by 15 to 40 times.” As Bloomberg reported this week, the US intelligence community has likewise informed the White House that China’s reported infection and death totals are implausibly low.
Then there is the Communist Party’s active disinformation campaign abroad. This month, for example, in a tweet that garnered 160 million views, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson suggested that the coronavirus might actually be American in origin — brought to Wuhan by the US military!
Which brings us to the WHO’s malfeasance in this affair. The WHO should have known at the outset that it was dealing with a bad-faith actor in Beijing. Yet instead of immediately insisting upon access, openness and transparency from China, WHO leadership followed the Chinese lead and at times even took the Chinese line.
Chinese researchers find coronavirus patient who was contagious for 49 days
The very fact that truth-seekers are left counting urns is an indictment not only of the Beijing regime, but also of the WHO. To help stem the pandemic, the WHO should have been tirelessly pressing China to tell the truth.
Far from sounding an alarm, however, the UN outfit was impassive while Beijing stonewalled international health authorities for weeks. Indeed, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised the Chinese regime for its “transparency” in the crisis. Tedros, recall, was Beijing’s candidate for WHO chief and owes his job to China’s campaign for him at the United Nations.
At the end of January, when President Trump ordered a travel ban against entry to the United States from China and other coronavirus “hot spots,” Tedros, echoing Chinese authorities, roundly criticized the decision, insisting it would “have the effect of increasing fear and stigma, with little public health benefit.” By March 12, when the WHO finally declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, misbegotten deference to the Chinese government had incalculably impeded the effort to contain the contagion.
When the full history of this episode is eventually written, the Chinese Communist Party will bear massive responsibility for this plague that has swept the Earth. So will a World Health Organization that seemed too interested in the health of the Chinese regime at the moment of truth.
Dan Blumenthal heads Asia studies at the American Enterprise Institute, where Nicholas Eberstadt holds the Wendt Chair in Political Economy.
FILED UNDER CHINA , CORONAVIRUS , WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION
Bahama's Bob schreef op 25 september 2020 10:34:
Oorlog is bij voorbaat een misdaad.
Trump is de eerste president in tientallen jaren die geen oorlog is gestart in het midden-oosten maar juist troepen terughaalt en landen met elkaar probeert te laten praten.
Eens. Bovendien siert het hem dat hij achter zijn mensen blijft staan. Mensen die onder moeilijke omstandigheden gevaarlijk werk moesten doen.