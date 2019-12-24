Pershing Securities groter in Accsys
Gepubliceerd op 24 dec 2019 om 13:28 |
Views: 377
Volgen
Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
Things are looking up for Accsys Tech. With their new factory in Hull underway and a new reactor in Arnhem, 2020 promises to be a good year. I'm excited to see how much it will grow. As long as the world is looking for ways to build a sustainable world, Accsys Tech wil play a (big) role in this theatre. Plans to find a partner in United States of America is a sound idea. I hope it bears fruit. Keep making the world a better place, Accsys. You have my support! (and by that I also mean my money :-) )