Things are looking up for Accsys Tech. With their new factory in Hull underway and a new reactor in Arnhem, 2020 promises to be a good year. I'm excited to see how much it will grow. As long as the world is looking for ways to build a sustainable world, Accsys Tech wil play a (big) role in this theatre. Plans to find a partner in United States of America is a sound idea. I hope it bears fruit. Keep making the world a better place, Accsys. You have my support! (and by that I also mean my money :-) )