Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Actueel  /  Nieuws  /  Beurzen hoger na cijferregen

Beurzen hoger na cijferregen

Gepubliceerd op 24 okt 2019 om 09:14 | Views: 1.644

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
2 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
Pieter Vandewalle 24 okt 2019 om 09:27
0
Lid sinds: 04 sep 2019
Laatste bezoek: 24 okt 2019
Aantal posts:
43
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 7
Gegeven: 0
wat wordt er verwacht van de ECB deze namiddag?
eldee99 24 okt 2019 om 10:06
0
Lid sinds: 28 jun 2011
Laatste bezoek: 24 okt 2019
Aantal posts:
147
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 34
Gegeven: 28
Some quick comments from about the place:

UBS:
We do not expect the meeting and press conference to generate new insight on the monetary policy outlook. With last month's decision, the direction has been set and the recent data, while very weak, was not bad enough to trigger further dovish monetary policy tweaks. Therefore, the next tactical reassessment will be due on 12 December, under the leadership of Christine Lagarde, and based on new ECB macro forecasts.

SG:
We expect the ECB to announce the details of the new APP programme at the meeting, with no change to policy or forward guidance. The focus of the press conference will likely be on lessons learned and the recent debate among former central bankers and CEOs of financial companies regarding the increased risks to financial stability

Scotia:
After having introduced significant stimulus measures at the September 12th meeting, further measures are unlikely at this point but additional details surrounding implementation are possible. Draghi could pick up on his previous press conference's theme in which he emphasized the need for fiscal policy to take over.
2 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Meer Nieuws

09:47 Krimp Duitse industrie houdt aan 1
09:45 'Sterke cijfers Besi'
09:35 'RELX gewoon weer op koers'
09:33 'Goede resultaten voor Arcadis'
09:27 Vivoryon haalt 43 miljoen op
09:15 Norwegian sluit gunstige leasedeal
09:14 Beurzen hoger na cijferregen 2
09:00 Puma waarschuwt voor impact handelskift 1

Gesponsorde links

 

Populair

Trending

Bitcoin

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Mijn IEX

Over IEX