Beurzen hoger na cijferregen

UBS:

We do not expect the meeting and press conference to generate new insight on the monetary policy outlook. With last month's decision, the direction has been set and the recent data, while very weak, was not bad enough to trigger further dovish monetary policy tweaks. Therefore, the next tactical reassessment will be due on 12 December, under the leadership of Christine Lagarde, and based on new ECB macro forecasts.



SG:

We expect the ECB to announce the details of the new APP programme at the meeting, with no change to policy or forward guidance. The focus of the press conference will likely be on lessons learned and the recent debate among former central bankers and CEOs of financial companies regarding the increased risks to financial stability



Scotia:

After having introduced significant stimulus measures at the September 12th meeting, further measures are unlikely at this point but additional details surrounding implementation are possible. Draghi could pick up on his previous press conference's theme in which he emphasized the need for fiscal policy to take over.

