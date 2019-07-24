Inloggen

Shell-claim Nigeria toch voor Britse rechter

Gepubliceerd op 24 jul 2019

B.R. 24 jul 2019 om 13:24
Nog nieuws...

Air Liquide strengthens relationship with Shell in Canada.


Air Liquide and Shell Chemicals have signed renewal contracts for the supply of oxygen, nitrogen, steam and electricity to Shell’s Scotford facility near Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, Canada.
www.gasworld.com/air-liquide-strength...
B.R. 24 jul 2019 om 13:30
Construction advances on world’s first LNG bunker ATB.

Under construction at VT Halter Marine in Pascagoula, Mississippi, the ATB is being chartered by Shell to initially bunker four internationally flagged dual-fuel ships calling in the US in 2020.

www.rivieramm.com/news-content-hub/ne...
B.R. 24 jul 2019 om 13:32
Qatar LNG Bunkering Market | to register massive gains over 2019-2024.

technologymagazine.org/qatar-lng-bunk...
dasokwat 24 jul 2019 om 13:32
Oh ik dacht dat de klacht was , dat het zo moeilijk was gaten te boren in die harde pijpen.

De V.N. zal het wel beschouwen als mensenrechten om olie te mogen aftappen in je eigen dorp
